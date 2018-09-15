Texas teacher accused of bullying pro-Trump student removed from classroom

A Texas teacher has been placed on paid leave after being accused of bullying a student because of his support for President Trump.

A parent at McNeil High School near Austin, who asked not to be identified, told local news station KVUE that her son was singled out in his AP biology class and mocked by the teacher, who repeatedly referred to him as “Trumpy.”

“She said, ‘By the way, I hate Donald Trump with a burning passion and he is a complete douchebag’ to a class full of seniors in high school,” the mother said.

The mother alleged that after several students looked to her son, a vocal Trump supporter, for a reaction, the teacher responded with derision.

“She looked over and she said, ‘Oh, it seems like I have a table full of Trumpies over there,’ ” the mother said.

She said the teacher repeatedly pressed her son on his political views despite him telling her that he wanted to move on.

“I’m not sure why she was that angry. Then she continued to call my son ‘Trumpy’ as opposed to his name,” the mother said. “If she had a question, she said ‘Hey, Trumpy, do you have an answer to this,’ or, ‘What do you think, Trumpy?'”

The teacher also asked the student, “You’re not going to fight me when we start talking about evolution, are you?,” the mom claimed.

She said her son was too embarrassed to return to class the next day. She filed a formal complaint against the school over the Aug. 22 incident.

District spokeswoman Jenny LaCoste-Caputo issued a statement to Fox News, saying the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and continues to be on leave pending an internal investigation.

“In Round Rock ISD, our goal is to create a classroom environment where students feel safe and respected,” the statement read. “The teacher was removed from the classroom, pending review, and remains on administrative leave as appropriate action is considered.”

While she has been removed from the classroom, the teacher reportedly continues to work with the district in an area where she is not interacting with students. The parents told KVUE that they want the teacher fired permanently.

