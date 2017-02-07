Texas sheriff releases 37 illegal aliens that were on ICE detainers

More than three dozen people suspected of being unauthorized immigrants posted bail and were released from Travis County Jail on the first day of a new county policy limiting cooperation with immigration authorities.
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s policy ending blanket compliance with federal immigration detention requests for suspected undocumented immigrants in custody at the county jail went into effect Wednesday. That day, the sheriff’s office declined 196 detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Thirty detention requests were honored, according to the sheriff’s office.
Once the so-called ICE detainers were removed, 37 people were able to bail out Wednesday. Had the detainers remained in place, inmates would still have been able to post bail, but they would have been released into ICE custody for possible deportation.
Under the new policy, the sheriff’s office will only comply with ICE detention requests if presented with a warrant or judicial order, though it will continue to automatically honor requests for inmates charged with or convicted of a narrow scope of major crimes like capital murder, murder and aggravated sexual assault.
The policy has placed a spotlight on Hernandez and Travis County that has attracted ire from state lawmakers and a vow from Gov. Greg Abbott to oust Hernandez from office if she doesn’t reverse course. Abbott cancelled $1.5 million in state grant funding to Travis County on Wednesday for criminal justice programs in retaliation to the policy taking effect.
Some local immigration activist groups worry that the issue might bring new-found attention to the county and make it a target of federal immigration authorities.
Since Hernandez’s policy began, several Austin immigration activist groups have been on high alert as rumors of sweeping raids from federal immigration authorities have swirled. The growing thought is that ICE officials are planning new operations in response to the Travis County Jail’s new policy.
“There is a fear that the Trump administration may turn to retaliation,” Grassroots Leadership executive director Bob Libal said. “It is par for the course for an administration run by Steve Bannon. … This is part of the playbook. Attack people that provide any critique or resistance.”
When asked Wednesday about any increased enforcement in Austin, an ICE spokeswoman said the agency requires information about the date and time of specific actions before providing details.
American Gateways interim executive director Robert Painter said they are focusing on getting information to immigrants about what they should do if they come into contact with ICE agents.
“There is some concern that Travis County has attracted a lot of attention for taking this stand in Texas,” Painter said. “If someone is in fear of being targeted, they should probably come to our office.”
___
(c)2017 Austin American-Statesman, Texas
Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Texas sheriff releases 37 illegal aliens that were on ICE detainers,
Cut off all of their funding!
Arrest her and throw her in jail along with her precious illegals.
Strange how enforcing American laws, placed upon the books by representatives of THE PEOPLE,,,,LEGAL CITIZENS, is now redefined as retaliation. Obvious again that when a liberal insane retaliating Democrat with a pathological will power to defy the law points one finger at WE THE PEOPLE, THREE fingers point back at her. Her job is not long for this world.
Exactly my thoughts as well Illuminato. As I read this “There is a fear that the Trump administration may turn to retaliation,” Grassroots Leadership executive director Bob Libal said. “It is par for the course for an administration run by Steve Bannon. … This is part of the playbook. Attack people that provide any critique or resistance.” *smh.
So if you follow the law you are now labeled a jackboot upon the throats of the American people. If you resist the law you are Robin Hood? I think the left has cornered itself into a thought process and group think it won’t easily slither out of. If lawlessness is their goal, they’ve achieved it. The majority of American’s voted in a ‘law and order’ candidate. So as per usual, the rabid, foaming at the mouth ultra left has once again ignored the majority all in the name of the micro minorities who legally don’t belong here, have no business being left off the hook as they riot and demonstrate against law and order and literally loose their collective minds when an opposing view is put out into the group think that turns our country into some new horrific version of 1984 that would blow even Orwell away!
Further, to suggest Steve Bannon is running the administration is such a low backhand towards our new 45th president. Shame on this Libel person…If this is all the left has to offer, this battle won’t take long to win at all.
~M
[So if you follow the law you are now labeled a jackboot upon the throats of the American people. If you resist the law you are Robin Hood?]
But yet when liberals had the government TARGET people illegally, there was NO claims of Jack booted anything from the media…
If that is not ABJECT proof of their lies and overt complicitness in all this than i don’t know what is…
Hum???? With a last name of Hernandez, does it surprise anyone that she is flagrantly disobeying the immigration law?
I wonder if she is married to a male or lesbian !
No, i am certainly not surprised one bit.
Travis County, Texas is the county that contains Austin. It’s no surprise to me that a sheriff elected by the people from a liberal and degenerate place like Austin would do such a thing.
How many of these uppity small actors all over are going to stage mini-revolts like this? Trump needs to swing a mallet on all this arrogent nonsense right now!
Don’t most public servants need to take an oath of office where they say they are going to uphold the laws and the Constitution of the United States? Sounds like she could be charged with dereliction of duty!
Arrest these rogue people and watch the rest either fall in-line, resign or be looking over the shoulder, just like the criminals they are protecting!
[Don’t most public servants need to take an oath of office where they say they are going to uphold the laws and the Constitution of the United States? Sounds like she could be charged with dereliction of duty!]
And since the majority of Sheriffs and state politicians (like the governor and mayor) SWEAR that oath in front of a Judge, that should also be seen as PERJURY! Since they are making an oath they have no intent of keeping, which is in essence LYING!!!!
I see an opportunity for Trump to play “Whack a Mole” with these self-directed individuals.
I think Trump has a lot of his plate, but based on his track record, I really don’t think he is letting them off the hook, just letting out a little line right now…Consider, he has ONLY been President for TWO weeks…He has done a LOT!
Give him time to get his ducks in a row, then come looking for these scofflaws and Sanctuary Cities.
She should be arrested and charged with treason. Isn’t that what you get when you aid and abet our enemies? Illegal aliens are invaders of our country, thus are enemies to us, the taxpayers.
Arrest her and send her to Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s tent-city jails. Let her snack on bologna sandwiches and do hard labor. Won’t be long before that smartass defiant smirk is off her face.
It wouldn’t be treason, just good ol’ SEDITION, eh ?
It used to be that when people were released from jail, they were given a suit of clothes and some pocket money. With illegal aliens, they’re given the key to the city and open season on the money in other people’s pockets.
No need to bother Trump’s HHS. Greg Abbott can take more steps to take care of this woman. Trump is instituting a program to withhold funds to force these kind of people to cooperate with ICE. When it takes effect, they will feel the pain. Wait until next week when the DOJ gets Jeff Sessions, its Chief…. then things will begin to get very interesting.
She should be released from her job..!!
Fire her *** and put her in one of her own jails!
Gov. Abbott, Its time to stop talking, take off the “kidd gloves”, and arrest her for obstruction of justice and put her in her own jail without bail for a few months! If there are any capital crimes committed by any of the illegals she released; charge her as a accessory before the fact in the crime! If the Mayor and City Council members wish to continue the process, award them with “3 hots and a cot” also. They must be taught that their elite status cannot save them from the real consequences for their actions!
I am with ya Jim. SHE needs to be arrested!!! Govt Abbot needs to remove the kid gloves and go to town on her and anyone ELSE unwilling to honor their sworn oath to defend the US against enemies, Foreign and Domestic!!!!
I hope they arrest her for failing to comply with federal laws.