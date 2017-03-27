Home Lead Stories Texas Republican Quits Freedom Caucus

Texas Republican Quits Freedom Caucus

March 27, 2017 at 6:53 am 2 Lead Stories, News
A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is resigning after the hard line group helped scuttle the Republican health care overhaul.

Texas GOP Rep. Ted Poe says in a statement Sunday that “saying ‘no’ is easy, leading is hard but that is what we were elected to do.”

Poe tweeted Friday that some lawmakers “would’ve voted against the 10 Commandments.” Most of the group’s roughly three dozen members opposed the health care measure. President Donald Trump and other top Republicans are blaming them for the bill’s collapse.

House Speaker Paul Ryan yanked the measure off the House floor Friday in a jarring setback for Trump and Ryan. It faced certain rejection had a roll call occurred.

The bill would have erased much of President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul.

2 Comments

  1. backpacker March 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Hey Poe, go work with big government, big spending RINO Ryan. You clowns should have done a straight repeal of Obamacare. Get the government out of healthcare period!

  2. teapartyproud March 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Another misleading, half-truth, fake news article from the fake news specialists of the AP. It would not have rolled back much of Obamacare and would have kept many of the destructive policies.

    If they’re not going to just repeal the whole stinking mess, then they had better come up with something much better than a lite version of Obamacare. Obamacare and Paul Ryan both need to be long gone!

