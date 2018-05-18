Texas high school shooting leaves at least 8 dead, 1 suspect in custody, 1 detained

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The local sheriff says as many as 10 people may have been killed during a shooting at a high school near Houston, most of them students.
The police chief at a Houston-area school district says a police officer was shot and wounded during a shooting that killed multiple people at a local high school.
Walter Braun is the police chief of Santa Fe Independent School District. He says the fatal shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School also left at least six people wounded, including a police officer.
Dr. David Marshall is the chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch in nearby Galveston. He says one man is in critical condition and undergoing surgery at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper arm. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man is the wounded officer.
Two other victims are being treated for gunshot wounds to their legs. Hospital spokesman Raul Reyes says one of those is believed to be a student. The other is a middle-aged woman.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says eight to 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school. Two people are in custody.
—
A law enforcement official has identified a person in custody in the Houston-area school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
The official was not authorized to discuss the shooting by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
Authorities say eight to 10 people, mostly students, were killed in the nation’s deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.
She said: “Give us our time right now, thank you.”
Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.
___
12 p.m.
Survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took to social media to express outrage and heartbreak after the latest school shooting in Texas where authorities say a gunman opened fire killing eight to 10 people.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet Friday that her “heart is so heavy” for the students at Santa Fe High School, telling them Parkland will stand with them.
She also directed her frustration at President Donald Trump, urging him to “DO SOMETHING” because children are being killed.
Classmate David Hogg warned the city that politicians would soon descend on the school acting like they care but are only looking to boost approval ratings.
Corin and Hogg were part of a grassroots movement that rallied hundreds of thousands for gun reform.
___
11:50 a.m.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is headed to the scene of a school shooting outside Houston where officials say as many as 10 people were killed.
Abbott tweeted Friday that he was on his way to Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston. The Republican said an afternoon press conference was planned.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says most of the victims were students. He says authorities have also detained two people believed to be students.
Gonzalez says authorities didn’t yet have information on the weapon or weapons used.
The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with Abbott to offer his condolences and pledged to work with the governor to provide all appropriate federal assistance
Authorities say possible explosive devices have been found at and adjacent to the Texas high school where a shooting left as many as 10 people dead.
The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe.
There’s no indication how many devices have been found. Police asked the public to “remain vigilant” and to call 911 if they see any suspicious items in the area.
The school outside Houston went on lockdown around 8 a.m. after an active shooting was reported.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there “could be 8 to 10 fatalities” from the shooting. Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.
The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.
Santa Fe is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
10:50 a.m.
Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez Harris County said there “could be 8 to 10 fatalities” from the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.
The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.
Gonzalez says a police officer is among the injured but the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.
Santa Fe High School student tells CNN shooting happened after what seemed like a fire drill: "It was just a normal like class day…. then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running." pic.twitter.com/wRNbUryZPR
— Brian Ries (@moneyries) May 18, 2018
10:45 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence says he and President Donald Trump have been briefed on the school shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston.
Pence said the students, families, teachers and all those affected should know: “‘We’re with you. You’re in our prayers and I know you are in the prayers of the American people.”
Trump adds in a tweet that, “Early reports not looking good. God bless all!”
First lady Melania Trump is also weighing on Twitter. She says, “My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today.”
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following the Friday morning shooting. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm the reports.
10:30 a.m.
Officials say at least three people are being treated for gunshot wounds and two people have been detained following a shooting at a high school near Houston.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday that one person is in custody and a second person has been detained following the Friday morning shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Gonzalez says a police officer was injured but the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.
Gonzalez says there are “multiple casualties” but didn’t elaborate. Houston-area media have cited unnamed law enforcement officials saying there were fatalities. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm the reports.
Dr. David Marshall is chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He says one man was undergoing surgery at the hospital Friday morning following the shooting. He says a juvenile has been admitted and a second adult is being treated in the emergency room.
9:45 a.m.
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.
Television station KHOU and the Houston Chronicle are citing unnamed federal, county and police officials following the shooting early Friday at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
The Associated Press has not been able to confirm the reports.
The school district has confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but is not immediately releasing further details. Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says a suspect “has been arrested and secured.”
9:30 a.m.
School officials say people have been injured in a shooting at a Houston-area high school and the suspected shooter is in custody.
Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says the suspect in the shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School “has been arrested and secured.”
The school district also confirmed an unspecified number of people are injured but provided no other details.
School officials say law enforcement officers are working to secure the building “and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location.”
Students are being transported to another location to reunite with their parents.
One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.
8:37 a.m.
Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.
The Santa Fe school district issued an alert Friday morning saying Santa Fe High School has been placed on lockdown.
Galveston County sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.
Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.
Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.
What has happened in our society that is causing these shootings? We had easy access to guns, maybe even easier access since guns were not locked up as much as they are now, and we just didn’t have these crimes. Where is this hate coming from? Why do they feel the answer to problems is to pick up a weapon and commit murder?
This is disturbing. I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s and I just don’t remember this kind of thing
happening. Kids today have more exposure to news and information. Could this be part of the problem? violent video games? I just don’t get it. Times have changed, so we definitely need to start protecting the schools.
It is so painfully obvious…they took the Ten Commandments out of public schools, and then removed all mention of God, so today’s generation have no morality frame of reference such as “Thou shalt not kill”. The schools are doing the same things over and over again, expecting different results…the sign of an idiot!
It is a HEART problem, Steven L. Cady. GOD has been banished from the schools, and largely, from the public square and public life, thanks to the Christian- and God-hating Leftist LOONS. The Bible says the human heart is “desperately wicked.” Without God to mitigate that wickedness, things like school shootings, sex trafficking, opiate addiction, etc.–ALL the problems that affect our increasingly SICK modern society–are BOUND to happen.
jlucas45, I’m not so sure about that. I graduated from High School in 1973, I don’t remember any prayer, or mention of the Ten Commandments or God for that matter. And nobody was shooting up schools.
One big difference is the number of single parent households and “latch key ” kids. Both were also unknown when I was growing up.
What has happened. Morals, compassion, and accountability all took a back seat to PC-isms, and liberalistic stupidity! That’s what.
Liberal idiotic policies, that’s what happened to our country.
Breaking “school to prison pipeline”, eradication of ethics from schools, moral relativism (supposedly, we are to be non-judgemental, so the asocial misfits do as they please), inclusiveness under the false pretense that all people (except conservatives) are good, and disarming the prospective victims for shooters’ convenience, have been imposed by the Liberal ruling clique for decades. Now, the chicken came back to roost.
Anyone who votes on a Liberal under any circumstances is driving yet another nail into coffin of America.
Had more then that as at the age of 14 went into the coast to coast store in 1954 and bought a pump shotgun by myself. Almost everyone in the town had some type of weapon but were mostly hunters.
And the killer chose another “gun free zone” because he knew it would be safe…..
WAY TO GO BIDEN!!!
More “OTHER PEOPLES KIDS GET MURDERED FOR YOUR AGENDA”
Simply amazing isn’t it?
And what’s the bet we get yet another round of “LETS BAN GUNS” from the usual insane in the membrain suspects…
Time these students figure out why other students hate them so much they want to kill them? Forget gun control and identify where this hatred is coming from because until that is fixed this won’t stop and there are a lot of ways to cause harm.
From what i’ve heard, he walked in, wearing a bloody trench coat. A SURE FIRE marker of a shooter.. Especially in a HOT AS HELL area, such as Santa Fe.. SO WHERE were the guards? Where were the blocks, preventing him from entering???
liberals teaching hate in our schools for those who oppose them.
violence is everywhere in movies,television,magazines,popular music, and video games.
its almost the new normal.
They’re not just teaching hate in the schools for anybody who opposes the Leftist LOONS, capricorn1–they harp on it 24/7 on the “news” networks, newspapers, DEMOCRATS fan the flames DAILY. If you disagree with their Leftist LOON totaltiarian-minded ideology, or OPPOSE their Leftist LOON political actions, they will HATE you, and encourage others to HATE you, too! Just look how they’ve been attacking President Trump NON-STOP, ever since he commited the UNPARDONABLE sin of defeating Queen Hillary–the woman who “could not lose” in the 2016 election!
Exactly. I can’t recognize America anymore after the Liberal cabal “improved” her with all the Liberal idiocies that they had.
So which gun is at fault here? I want to check and see if mine is still in the safe or possibly conspiring some evil. I’ll wait for David Hogg to tell me what I did wrong.
Well, he used a shotgun, not an evil AR. So who knows..
Another senseless and needless tragedy and it will happen again, and again, and again, as long as children are confined like sitting ducks in gun free zones, and the gun haters think the solution is to beat up innocent people for having the right to defend themselves from these cowards who only shoot people where they know they are safe from being shot themselves.
When a few of them get their brains blown out it will make the next one give it a second thought.
[When a few of them get their brains blown out it will make the next one give it a second thought.]
I highly doubt that very much. NO MATTER how many useless idiots get their brains blown out, the rest will NEVER ‘wake the hell up’.
There is one more thing I would add to your laundry list: indoctrination of kids in schools by Liberal educators. It includes all the venom and hate towards normal Americans. They are incubating future subjects of collectivist government and are teaching them how to attack and eliminate all skeptics of Liberal ideology.
I do not see why the parents of these shooters are not held accountable.
And exactly how would a parent stop this?? Are they to monitor their 17 yr old, 24/7? Strip search them before they head off to school?
By your logic, every time a kid breaks the law, we should always hold the parent responsible…
That would be against Liberal tolerance of evil.
Aside from the tragic deaths, I find it strange that just when another vote was coming up related to guns & gun control issues that we have another mass shooting.
It seems HIGHLY coincidental how a mass shooter obligingly appears and kills people, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. the Leftist LOONS are making a big push to cancel the Second Amendment. It happened NUMEROUS times during the Obama Presidency. WAY too many times to be “coincidence,” it seems to me.
And in TEXAS, no less–as strong a Second Amendment bastion as there is anywhere in the country. I don’t think THAT is “coincidence,” EITHER. And there were TWO people involved this time–and not just guns, apparently, but BOMBS, too.
Maybe a law should be passed to close all schools to prevent these shootings. It is obvious that schools are not doing enough to stop it. It seems like there should be metal detectors at each outside door and someone standing by like at airports to check in other metal items beside a weapon is to expensive for schools. So just close them until they provide more security.
Just stop mixing good people with evil perople.
“Corin and Hogg were part of a grassroots movement that rallied hundreds of thousands for gun reform.”
PLEASE do NOT dignify this Soros-funded and organized “gun protest” BS that put David Hogg out front as the teenage FACE of their subversion–carried out through George Soros’ “moveon.org” front group–as a “grassroots” movement. It was anything BUT that–just ANOTHER COMMUNIST attempt to nullify the Second Amendment and DISARM law-abiding Americans to make it easier for THEM to control the rest of us.
NONE of these school shootings WERE or WOULD BE prevented by the “gun control” laws they want to pass against law-abiding gun owners. They are just using the school shootings as a handy “excuse” for pushing their totalitarian agenda.
Jaclyn Corin (Marjory Stoneman Douglas student) yelled at Trump to “DO SOMETHING”, and we’ll hear lots more such cries. Fine, I agree that we should “DO SOMETHING”. We can end the gun-free zone farce that leaves our schools defenseless. We can allow those teachers who so desire the right to be armed on campus. Students won’t know who is/is not armed. We will return student discipline and accountability back to the schools so that bullies and trouble-makers are dealt with and not hinder student education. We usually see certain factors in school shootings – a bullied and/or mentally-ill student thrashes out and takes advantage of a defenseless school to kill. You want to fix the problem? Fix the problem and stop blaming an object (gun) or people (law-abiding gun owners) who have nothing to do with the problem.
Prayers for the victims, their families, their friends and the nation which is being subjected to this gun control extortion. The Deep State will kill all of our children/us until they disarm us… or we disarm them. Time to close our failed schools.
Here is what this event is covering up: “IG Horowitz send Huber a document that indicates a reasonable person could conclude there was a criminal conspiracy, by government employees, in both the FBI and DOJ, to cover up the Hillary Clinton E-Mail server scandal.”
I would close out just those that let the bad kids in.