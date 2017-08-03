Texas Governor Urges SMU to Restore 9/11 Memorial; University Says No

Southern Methodist University will not budge on its decision to move a 9/11 memorial – ignoring the urgings of students, alumni and even the governor of Texas.
The private university generated national controversy after it banned the Young Americans for Freedom chapter from posting nearly 3,000 American flags on a prominent campus lawn.
“This display is not political. It is not partisan. It is not controversial. This is about our nation united,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a letter to SMU President R. Gerald Turner.
The Dallas Morning News first obtained a copy of the correspondence.
“Each flag represents a life taken, the soul of a family destroyed,” the governor wrote. ‘Yet each flag also represents a symbol of hope, for as a people united we remain unbowed.”
Join the discussion
southern libtard university should remove methodist from its name.
this is a disgrace to america and texas.
Since the Students AND ALUM all signed off on having that memorial there, why don’t they show their displeasure at the admins by ALL WITHDRAWING their Financial support. NO students paying in, NO alum paying in.. AND NO STATE bailout..
SMU, how about you move yourself to Pigtown (Toronto), where more garbage won’t hurt any?
Well, this university is about to have an 80% or more acceptance rate and might go from private to public. 2016 Total enrollment was 11,739 let us hope it goes below 10k in the coming years.
Come again?? DO you mean this college is about to have a 80% DROP In acceptance rate?
Cut off all access to all federal financial aid packages to SMU. They will shed their anti-American bias right quick like.
Another school that my children will not consider admission. When former alumni discontinue financial
support that usually gets attention.
Like Missouri closing dorm building due to lack of new students seeking admission . The pocket book generally works wonder.
Southern “Methodist” University ? How DARE you use the word “Methodist” in your name. You are a DISGRACE to the Protestant Religion !