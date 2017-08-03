Texas Governor Urges SMU to Restore 9/11 Memorial; University Says No

Southern Methodist University will not budge on its decision to move a 9/11 memorial – ignoring the urgings of students, alumni and even the governor of Texas.

The private university generated national controversy after it banned the Young Americans for Freedom chapter from posting nearly 3,000 American flags on a prominent campus lawn.

“This display is not political. It is not partisan. It is not controversial. This is about our nation united,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a letter to SMU President R. Gerald Turner.

The Dallas Morning News first obtained a copy of the correspondence.

“Each flag represents a life taken, the soul of a family destroyed,” the governor wrote. ‘Yet each flag also represents a symbol of hope, for as a people united we remain unbowed.”

