Texas Democrats ask noncitizens to register to vote

The Texas Democratic Party asked non-citizens to register to vote, sending out applications to immigrants with the box citizenship already checked “Yes,” according to new complaints filed Thursday asking prosecutors to see what laws may have been broken.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation alerted district attorneys and the federal Justice Department to the pre-checked applications, and also included a signed affidavit from a man who said some of his relatives, who aren’t citizens, received the mailing.
“This is how the Texas Democratic Party is inviting foreign influence in an election in a federal election cycle,” said Logan Churchwell, spokesman for the PILF, a group that’s made its mark policing states’ voter registration practices.
The Texas secretary of state’s office said it, too, had gotten complaints both from immigrants and from relatives of dead people who said they got mailings asking them to register.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to investigate.
“If true there will be serious consequences,” he said.
The PILF publicly released complaints it sent to Hidalgo and Starr counties asking for an investigation. The organization also provided copies of pre-marked voter applications and the affidavit from the man who said his non-citizen relatives received the mailing.
The applications were pre-addressed to elections officials, which is likely what left many voters to believe they were receiving an official communication from the state.
But the return address was from the State Democratic Executive Committee, and listed an address in Austin that matches the state Democratic Party’s headquarters.
The letter is emblazoned with “Urgent! Your voter registration deadline is October 9.” It continues: “Your voter registration application is inside. Complete, sign and return it today!”
On the application, boxes affirming the applicant is both 18 and a U.S. citizen are already checked with an “X” in the Yes field.
The mailing also urges those who are unsure if they’re registered to “Mail it in.”
A person answering phones at the state party declined to connect The Washington Times with any officials there, insisting that a reporter email questions. That email went unanswered.
Sam Taylor, spokesman for Texas’s secretary of state, said they heard from people whose relatives were receiving mail despite having passed away 10 years ago or longer. One woman said her child, who’d been dead 19 years, got a mailing asking to register.
“It looks like a case of really bad information they are using to send out these mailers,” Mr. Taylor said.
He said some of the non-citizens who called wondered whether there had been some change that made them now legally able to vote despite not being citizens.
Mr. Taylor said there is a state law against encouraging someone to falsify a voter application, but it would be up to investigators to decide if pre-checking a box rose to that level.
PILF has been pushing state election officials in recent years to be wary of non-citizens who manage to register and, in many cases, to actually cast ballots. The organization has found thousands of people who later admitted they weren’t citizens, but who managed to register or vote in New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania
The organization is also embroiled in a legal battle with Harris County, Texas, which has declined to provide PILF with similar voter data.
PILF says usually the origin of non-citizens voting is motor vehicle bureaus, where people are pressed to register — and often ignore or miss the admonition that they must be citizens.
In this case, though, the invitations were sent directly by a political party.
The data from North Carolina suggests that non-citizens who vote skew decidedly Democratic, based on their pattern of voting in Democratic primaries.
The affidavit PILF provided to prosecutors Thursday is from David C. Kifuri Jr.
He said “several relatives” of his who are legal permanent residents but not citizens got the mailing, and were confused. He said in his affidavit he told them to report the mailing to local authorities and not to fill it out any further.
The Hidalgo County election office said it forwards all applications that arrive to the state for processing. Officials can’t tell whether something was pre-checked or not when it got to the applicant.
A county elections spokeswoman couldn’t say whether pre-checking the citizenship box was legal.
Mr. Churchwell, though, said it crosses lines because prosecutors looking into whether someone illegally registered to vote need to be able to see the intent of the applicant, and a pre-checked box defeats that.
Mr. Churchwell said the party was putting immigrants in a tough position, as evidenced by the number of them who were calling state officials wondering if there’s been some change allowing them to vote.
“The victims will actually be the non-citizens,” he said.
They steal your votes, they steal your citizenship, they steal your taxes, they steal your safety on the streets, they steal your morality, perhaps stealing your very life itself is not beyond their reach for power, which of course is the next logical step to invading the secure zones of your personal privacy in verbal and now physical attack. When in doubt, vote them out. If they disrespect your right to a life in your mother’s womb what makes you think they will respect your life outside it? Let those who have eyes to see, see, and those who have ears to hear, hear, and those who can legally vote, vote them OUT. Their ability and penchant for crime is without civil bounds.
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise !
#1. Why do you think the Liberal Democrats are encouraging, protecting and supporting illegal immigrants??
#2. Why do you think that the Liberal Democrats are fighting so hard AGAINST have a positive picture ID in order to vote??
#3. One would have to be a fool or an illegal immigrant to vote for Liberal Democrats!!
Now that we have a majority of pro-Constitutional Justices on the Supreme Court, we need to be make a major push for voter ID. The establishment of voter ID will eliminate a LOT of illegal voters who strengthen the democrat base. They know that to be a fact which is why they are so desperate to oppose it!
it is time to only allow voting if voter can prove citizenship… there are too many abuses resulting from the easy registration methods put in place
proposing that illegals should vote is an act of treason. try and execute
charge them with conspiracy
> “The victims will actually be the non-citizens,” he said.
Seems to us that this is true.
The Democrats will fail in registering the illegal voters, and anyone who fell for it and is illegal will mostly end up with ICE at their doorstep.
highly doubtful…… LBJ registered grave yards for years….
Obviously, current democrats have no respect for Law — a principle on which this country
was founded. Inviting illegal aliens to vote is yet another example of a party that has come
to be one of violence and lawlessness. Voters who sneer at Law are, of course, most likely
to vote for the democrat party that offers them all sorts of “free” entitlements “given to
them” courtesy of legal citizens who pay taxes. Disgusting…
RESPECT is a word that never shows up in spelling bees or college thesis…..Democrats choke on it…….
This is just one of the ways that Democraps steal elections. By allowing ILLEGALS and the DEAD to vote they claim more votes than they actually got. They admited it in the election in Alabama and a judge ignored their crimes. A look at how Hitlery took more votes than Voters in nearly every Detroit precinct there was. The same holds True for almost every place Hitlery took the so called popular vote. To hear that a Democrap is asking people to break the law is nothing new. They have done it for as Long as the party has existed.
Yes. That would be Democrats colluding with citizens of a foreign government to illegally influence an American election.
The illegal aliens have MORE influence in our elections than Russia ever thought of having…
Am sick of hearing them complain that Russia has interfered in our election when the illegals
do more damage to our elections… but they are okay with that… IDIOTS!!!
“If true there will be serious consequences,”
No there won’t as there haven’t been yet and all it will take is some grievance mongering CPUSA aka Democrat Party race baiter calling the investigators “racists” and they’ll apologize and slink away.
NEED TO VOTE EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM OUT OF OFFICE.. THEY DO NOT REPRESENT AMERICA AND THE AMERICAN CITIZENS… DEMOCRATS ARE TRAITORS TO THIS COUNTRY…
DemocRAT Party = party of vicious vile lies, extreme hate and violence… they will steal everything from the American people and hand it free to the illegal aliens!!! This insanity
MUST END!!!
SAVE AMERICA AND VOTE REPUBLICAN… ANYONE WHO CARES AT ALL ABOUT THE COUNTRY YOU LIVE IN.. MUST GET OUT AND VOTE REPUBLICAN…
This is a great idea, register illegal to vote, then we know where & who they are. DEPORT IMMEDIATELY. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
But the forms will not say that they are illegal aliens, so they won’t be useful unless and until the illegals’ names are found elsewhere, and then cross-indexed with registration applications.
By that time, they will have had at least a couple of anchor babies and we won’t be able to get rid of them even if we do locate them.
If you are an English speaker, come to one of our Walmarts in Texas and experience being one of the only English speakers in a huge store.
This egregious, deliberate act of enabling voter fraud by the Texas Democrat Party is indisputable confirmation that Republicans have been correct all along when they have claimed that Democrats are quite willing to stoop so low as to commit voter fraud in order to win elections. As this disturbing situation reveals, the desperation of the Democrats is exceeded only by their dishonesty.
How LOW will the Democrat Party go to get votes ? Apparently, they will go as LOW as necessary, as they have NO Values, or Morals, and they are totally dishonest ! We MUST vote Republican, to get these vile, despicable people out of office !