Terrorist bomber at the Port Authority bus terminal was ‘ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi’

Breaking UPDATE: New York City bombing suspect ID'd as Akayed Ullah, 27, officials say. "He had burns and wounds to his body…This male was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device." – @NYPDONeill pic.twitter.com/982E0dRMz7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 11, 2017

UPDATE: Bomber was ‘ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi’, according to ex-NYPD commish.

#PortAuthorityBomb suspect 27 year old Bangladeshi national Akayed Ullah. Came to US 7 years ago. Lives in Brooklyn. Bomb exploded on his torso. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ekPG08SFiS — Magdalena Doris (@MagdalenaDoris) December 11, 2017

One person was in custody after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal during Monday morning’s rush hour — a blast that prompted mass chaos and halted multiple subway lines, the NYPD said.

The explosion reportedly occurred around 7:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, NYPD and FDNY officials confirmed to Fox News.

Breaking UPDATE: Four people suffered minor injuries in New York City explosion, the FDNY said, though it's unclear if the attacker was included among them. https://t.co/ZUlCYV7RRU pic.twitter.com/Qc6shYCXvV — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 11, 2017

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

An NYPD source on the scene told Fox News a device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb. Port Authority police took down the suspected bomber at gunpoint, Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted. A law enforcement official also told AP that police believe an explosive device was set off on a Manhattan subway platform.

Read more at Fox News

—————-

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]