Terrorist bomber at the Port Authority bus terminal was ‘ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi’

UPDATE: Bomber was ‘ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi’, according to ex-NYPD commish.

One person was in custody after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal during Monday morning’s rush hour — a blast that prompted mass chaos and halted multiple subway lines, the NYPD said.

The explosion reportedly occurred around 7:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, NYPD and FDNY officials confirmed to Fox News.

An NYPD source on the scene told Fox News a device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb. Port Authority police took down the suspected bomber at gunpoint, Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted. A law enforcement official also told AP that police believe an explosive device was set off on a Manhattan subway platform.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

