Term Limits and Corrupt Swamp Creatures

LOS ANGELES — How long does it take for a good man — a farmer from Big Sandy, Montana — to become thoroughly corrupted by the lies and evil ways of Washington? Less than two terms in the U.S. Senate, it turns out.
Since the start of the republic, Americans have always tinkered with the idea of term limits for politicians in Washington. The Founders, of course, envisioned a citizen-legislature gathering in The Swamp along the Potomac for limited periods of time to take care of the nation’s business before returning to their real lives back home.
But, because of the unimaginable success of The Swamp, being in the legislature has become a full-time job. These days, many people come to Washington — and never leave.
So much power is an inebriating elixir. And there is so much money it would make King Midas blush.
The latest proposal for term limits comes through legislation offered by Rep. Francis Rooney, Florida Republican, who would like to slash the pay of all congressmen in the House or Senate after they have “served” in Washington for 12 years.
Under Mr. Rooney’s proposal, annual pay would drop from roughly $174,000 to just $1 after a member had been in Washington a dozen years.
There are all kinds of problems with this idea. But what is striking about it is how much this and other term-limit proposals reveal about how much people hate Washington.
Some people do not like Democrats. Some do not like Republicans. Some do not like Big Government politicians. Some people do not like politicians who pretend to be big global diplomats.
The one thing that unites just about everybody in America is their hatred for any politician currently in office. Thus, the allure of term limits.
Throw all the bums out!
My problem with this term-limit proposal — as with just about every term-limit proposal — is that it takes the vote out of the hands of voters. Every election we have should be a term limit in itself.
This particular term-limit proposal has another problem in that the term limits would effectively apply only to people who are not independently wealthy. If we learned nothing else from John Kerry and Mitt Romney, we learned that rich people with nothing to do do not make good political leaders.
My last concern is that — as with most term-limit proposals — this one would take power away from certain less-wealthy longtime politicians (a good thing) and basically hand that power over to lifelong staffers who have learned all the ins and outs and back channels of power in The Swamp (a terrible thing).
If there is anyone more dangerous than a lifelong elected Washington politician, it is a lifelong unelected Swamp staffer.
All of which brings us to Sen. Jon Tester, the Montana farmer turned hack Democrat.
He went to Washington as an affable guy who seemed to only want to serve his constituents back home. Twelve years in, Mr. Tester has turned into a swamp creature who finds sport in sliming the name of a Navy rear admiral who had a sterling reputation.
Before getting mashed into Mr. Tester’s insidious meat grinder, Adm. Ronny Jackson enjoyed universal, bipartisan praise for his service as the president’s doctor.
Upon being nominated to take over the disastrous Department of Veterans Affairs, the doctor became a political target.
Mr. Tester supposedly heard completely unsubstantiated accusations that the doctor was a drunken partyer who once wrecked a Secret Service vehicle after a party. (Funny, I don’t remember the Montana farmer sliming his former colleague, Sen. Ted Kennedy.)
Before confirming one word of the crazy allegations, Mr. Tester went directly to the media and aired it all. “Candy Man,” he called the rear admiral.
And, in a flash, another political opponent annihilated.
Now, Mr. Tester is the giant, pasty face of term limits. He is the embodiment of why people hate Washington politicians.
Luckily for the republic, the swamp creature this fall faces the ultimate term limit: an election. In Montana.
Where President Trump won by 20 points. And Mr. Tester has never broken 50 percent of the vote.
• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com; @charleshurt.
Democrat/republican…these days not a whole lot of difference. Most all in office right now need to go, especially in the senate.
Which is why i have been ALL FOR term limits for over a decade. 2 four yr terms in EITHER the house or senate. MAKE BOTH houses have the exact same terms, and limits. AND APPLY Term limits to all steps of government, from someone being a town’s alderman, to county rep, to state rep, to state governor, to the senate..
Term limits for ALL liberal communist demoncrats & RINO republicans ONLY!
The article’s title “Term Limits and Corrupt Swamp Creatures” implies that the Senator from Montana is corrupt. That may or may not be so, but the title implies it is, yet the author offers no facts to back up this insinuation. That’s poor journalism, in my opinion. The author does not like the fact that Senator Tester derailed Mr. Trump’s nominee, but it’s irresponsible for him to equate the Senator’s actions with corruption.
Well, well, well, when you lie and you know its a lie you are corrupt! So, no its not poor journalism in anyone’s opinion but yours. Derailing a nominee by lying is horrific in and of itself and this guy deserves being called corrupt. Please learn to understand what you read because it is bothersome to have to correct people like you.
Gary, it is the senator that needs to offer facts to back up his character assassination against Ronny Jackson. Maybe you should read it again or maybe you’re a Tester fan. Either way, the senator did a dastardly deed. Sorry to hear you support it.
True dat. The supposed conservative senator, stepped in it, speaking out on unsubstantiated rumors about the good doctor..
If it looks like donkey droppings and it smells like donkey droppings and there are numerous donkeys standing nearby, then an intelligent person need not step into it to know it is actually donkey droppings.
A word to the wise is sufficient.
The difference is doing what is right and what your heart tells you, and doing what you are told by Chucky Schumer.
From the article:
“and basically hand that power over to lifelong staffers who have learned all the ins and outs and back channels of power in The Swamp (a terrible thing).”
Easy fix…limit the time a congressional staffer can be a government employee.
(For the record, I have not voted for a single incumbent in over 12 years now…not one…and all of my representatives are Republicans.)
I say 10 years for being a congress critter staffer should be MORE than sufficient..
The writer is clearly anti-term limits with “My problem with this term-limit proposal — as with just about every term-limit proposal — is that it takes the vote out of the hands of voters. Every election we have should be a term limit in itself.” So tell us Mr. Hurt why should the office of President be any different. He goes on with “…basically hand that power over to lifelong staffers who have learned all the ins and outs and back channels of power in The Swamp (a terrible thing).” Congressional staffs’ continued employment is determined by the newly elected Congressman or woman and could well turn over as often as an elected representative is termed out. I have a greater concern for the unelected Federal employees in the various departments created by acts of Congress that essentially write new laws way beyond the scope of what was intended by the law that created them because Congress choses not to do their jobs of supervision over the various agencies.
Good point. If he’s against term limits for all swamp dwellers, ’cause it takes the power out of the vote of the people’, then he should LIKEWISE be against any sort of term limit for the president…
For those against term limits, one question: How’s that been workin’ out for ya?
I can answer that: Chucky schmucky Schumer, the little eye poker McCain, Corker, Feinstein, Collins, Pelosi; plus many who were there so long that they actually died while “serving:” “Sheets” Byrd, The Cape Cod Orca, John Dingell Sr., I could go on and on. Or keeping it all in the family: i.e. from John Dingell Sr. to John Dingell Jr., and now jrs’ wife, unbelievable!
The voters term limiting these lifers only works in theory. What we have now is reality.
The above mentioned plus many others have managed to almost exempt themselves from elections…through control of funding to fresh candidates from either the DNC or the RNC, the use of press conferences, buying up more advertising time and getting more reasonable rates than the fresh competitors, just to name a few. Term limits would eliminate all that.
As for the staffer argument, others here already addressed that, so I need not repeat it.
[The above mentioned plus many others have managed to almost exempt themselves from elections…through control of funding to fresh candidates from either the DNC or the RNC, the use of press conferences, buying up more advertising time and getting more reasonable rates than the fresh competitors, just to name a few. Term limits would eliminate all that.]
Very true dave. When it IS time to primary them out, they push the RNC or DNC to run such a whimp, then cause of their barrels of dough, control the airwaves, to almost ensure they keep getting re-elected.. THAT TO ME IS NOT how things should work.
Ideally voter’s would vote these clowns out after two or three terms but remember the incumbents have a lot more $$ with which to sell their re-election AND voters do tend to vote for the clown they know over the clown they do not know. The swamp will not clean itself and needs a nudge – no one should spend 30+ years in congress.
Which is why i favor term limits. CAUSE time and time again, we see that just hoping they get ‘primaried’ out’ does not work..
To be effective, I’d vote for a constitutional amendment to: 1) limit Reps to 3 2-year terms, allow them only 5 total staff members, with staff salaries fixed at 1/3 the Rep’s salary. 2) limit Senators to 1 6-year term, elect 1/2 of them every 3 years on exclusive elections, with no more than 7 staff members, also with staff member salaries limited to 1/3 of the Senator’s salary. Also forbid any money in Rep or Senatorial election except that which is raised from either individuals living in the district or state OR corporations with their corporate formative registration within the district or state. That way, we’ll sacrifice Delaware and most major cities’ reps to the Ds, but for a while the rest of the nation’s citizens will once again have a voice. When the wealty and corp HQs get spread all across the country, then we’d have to rely on term limits, but by then the term limits might be enough. A possible side benefit might be that some major corps will realize that intelligent people live in places other than the East and West coasts.
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority.”
We have to get term limits in there to get rid of swamp creatures like Tester. And lying bullies such as him have to be, not only called out, but forced to make amends. He destroyed a good man with outright lies and everyone knows it. Really..23 anonymous people said the exact same thing about how awful he is, and not one of them would give their name? Really, Tester, you’re not even a GOOD liar. You’re a verbal bully and you need to be voted out and, at the very least, fined for spreading dirty lies. You had no right. Step down.
>> Every election we have should be a term limit in itself. <<
Unfortunately, that route requires educated voters; voters who pay attention.