Teens just 10% of DC anti-gun rally

Flying in the face of the mainstream media’s portrayal of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday, analysis reveals that a mere 10 percent of the 200,000 protesters at the anti-gun demonstration were teens.

University of Maryland sociology professor Dana R. Fisher crunched the numbers from the anti-Second Amendment event and published the results of her research Wednesday.

“Contrary to what’s been reported in many media accounts, the D.C. March for Our Lives crowd was not primarily made up of teenagers,” Fisher wrote in a piece she penned for the Washington Post. “Only about 10 percent of the participants were under 18, [h]owever, the young faces of the advocates have created an assumption that ‘youth’ and ‘students’ are the core of the movement.”

More of a leftist gala than a gun control protest

She addressed the manipulative narrative presented by the consummately pro-gun control media, which conspicuously ignored the fact that the event was more about entertainment than protecting students.

“My research tells a different story about who participated in the March for Our Lives – and it is more complicated and less well-packaged for prime time,” Fisher divulged. “The March for Our Lives had the allure of a free concert – in fact, the event’s website maintained a list of performers, but never listed the speakers, but it is one thing to turn out to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana Grande perform, and quite another to vote in the midterm election in November.”

The university scholar’s research team randomly selected 256 people as a sample at the gun control event in preparation for her upcoming book that addresses the rise of post-2016 election protests staged across the country.

“Her research will become a book titled, American Resistance, and will be published after the midterm elections,” Fox News reported. “Fisher also expressed skepticism that all those who showed up to the march were there primarily because of their views on guns.”

The research shows that guns were far from the minds of many attending the widely promoted D.C. event.

“About one in four participants were at their first political rally, however … they were not even motivated by gun control,” Breitbart News pointed out. “Instead, new protesters reported being motivated by the issues of peace (56 percent) and Trump (42 percent), who has been a galvanizing force for many protests.”

This is because some of America’s most famous and wealthy entertainers sponsored the festivities that originally focused on students who survived the Florida high school shooting that killed 17.

“In the days before and after more than 2 million Americans participated in the March for Our Lives [in various U.S. cities], the gun-violence conversation has focused on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and their ‘student movement,’” Fisher noted. “The school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and the passion of the teenage survivors have become a catalyst for the current movement, [but] with the help of some well-resourced benefactors – including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney – the survivors organized an extraordinary rally in D.C. and sister marches around the country in a mere six weeks.”

Move over, teens!

In fact, the typical protester at the “student anti-gun rally” was about three times older than your typical high schooler.

“The average age of the adults in the crowd was just under 49 years old, which is older than participants at the other marches I’ve surveyed but similar to the age of the average participant at the Million Moms March in 2000, which was also about gun control,” Fisher pointed out. “Participants were also more likely than those at recent marches to be first-time protesters. About 27 percent of participants at the March for Our Lives had never protested before, [as] this group was less politically engaged in general – only about a third of them had contacted an elected official in the past year, while about three-quarters of the more seasoned protesters had.”

Guns? … what guns?

Even though Saturday’s event used the imagery of distraught students grieving over the availability of guns as the main cause of the 19-year-old ex-student’s recent campus shooting spree, just over one in 10 at the event who were attending a protest for the first time were even concerned about guns in schools.

“[O]nly 12 percent of the people who were new to protesting reported that they were motivated to join the march because of the gun-control issue, compared with 60 percent of the participants with experience protesting,” Fisher informed from her research.

Because opposition to the United States Constitution’s right to bear arms was not on the minds of a significant percentage of those attending the anti-gun “student rally,” it attracted less ultra-liberals than your typical leftist protest.

“March for Our Lives protesters were also more likely to identify as ideologically moderate – about 16 percent did so – higher than at any other protest event since the inauguration,” Fisher found. “But unsurprisingly, it was still a very liberal crowd: 79 percent identified as ‘left-leaning’ and 89 percent reported voting for Hillary Clinton.”

Championing feminism and campus politics …

It was also discovered that an overwhelming majority of protesters at the anti-gun rights rally were females with degrees from America’s predominantly left-leaning colleges and universities.

“Like other resistance protests – and like previous gun-control marches – the March for Our Lives was mostly women,” Fisher added. “Whereas the 2017 Women’s March was 85 percent women, the March for Our Lives was 70 percent women. Further, participants were highly educated; 72 percent had a BA or higher.”

