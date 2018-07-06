Teen wearing MAGA hat attacked at Texas Whataburger

A video showing a man attacking a 16-year-old boy for wearing a pro-President Trump “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Texas Whataburger has gone viral.
The video showed a bearded man in glasses taking the hat and violently dumping a drink on the teen before walking away, shouting expletives.
“This will go great in my f–ing fireplace, bitch,” the man said as he walked off with the hat.
“All right, have fun with it!” the teen responded before the video stopped.
The video, tweeted by the teen’s friend, has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was posted Wednesday morning.
Man arrested after assaulting teen wearing 'MAGA' hat at San Antonio Whataburger, police say
The victim, 16-year-old Hunter Richard, told a local NBC affiliate that the man pulled his hair during the assault.
“I support my president, and if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Hunter told the station. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”
If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018
This is disgusting and a disgrace. No one should feel unsafe supporting their President @realDonaldTrump or #MAGA agenda. Imagine someone did this to an Obama supporter?!?! pic.twitter.com/ViFw0kNqKF
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018
San Antonio police are investigating the incident, which occurred Tuesday evening at the Whataburger on Nacogdoches Road, NBC reported.
We were shocked to see this video and don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident
— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) July 5, 2018
Rumble, a San Antonio bar where the alleged attacker works part-time, wrote on Facebook that it had fired him, Heavy.com reported. The post has since been deleted.
Whataburger said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that no restaurant employees witnessed the incident.
How far do they think they can push before the pushback starts?
This bully is not stupid…he’s smart. He knew who to pick on. Had he did that to me he would have never walked out of the place. Seems strange as much of a scene as the video stated no Whataburger employee witnessed anything. Says a lot for Whataburger doesn’t it. Just think if it was a Obummer or a Maxine Waters supporter. OMG it would have been on CNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS, and ABC, ACLU and NAACP would have been their also. Oh also forgot about Al Sharpton!
THey certainly must all be blind, since in what I’ve seen of the video, two whataburger employees can be seen in the backround LOOKING that way..
And yes i CAN imagine the outrage the lame stream media would be hurling our way, if it had been a TRUMP supporter who attacked someone for wearing a shirt that praised Kamilla harris, or Waters..
I saw on Fox News this morning that the liberal moron perpetrator was arrested. Let him rot!
Woo.. How many times before have we heard “XYZ scumbag got arrested” but that’s it.. TILL I HEAR HE’s been charged AND ABOUT The court date/sentencing, i won’t cheer that he’s getting his just deserts..
Will the AP and CNN report this as “Trump rally turns violent. A gathering of Trump supporters resulted in a violent confrontation with a man who expressed a disagreement with the evil symbol of a MAGA hat. This hat is known a symbol of Trump’s racism and wearing it is known to be violent hate speech. After a burst of hate speech, a racial taunt, and objects being thrown, the man was able to escape unharmed and so far has not filed charges against the alt-right gang of Trump supporters.
Asked to comment, President Trump stated there were bad actions on both sides, and probably some good people on both sides also.
Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the president for not speaking out more strongly against the teenage mob and Nazis.”
What the heck do Liberals expect. Conservatives aren’t going to keep taking their crap. I smell another Civil War coming. Wont be bad though…Liberals don’t believe in guns.
I had a laugh at that. AND IT CERTAINLY sounds just like the lies CNN would say..
Sooner or later they will start to kill. Just as they were driven to kill cops and smash windows this will escalate and blood will run in the streets. Make sure that you and your friends do not throw that first punch or strike first. Let them come to you. Anything else will play into their hands.
If I feel like my life is in danger, or the lives of my family, I will respond with a magazine full of 9mm hollow points. Bring it you left wing loons.
That is the conundrum in “going armed.” If someone grabs your hat, throws a drink on you, it is hardly “life threatening.” In that instance, you probably would need to appear the “coward” and do little, if anything. Why(?), even to escalate the issue into a fisticuff conflagration, you are introducing potentially “lethal force” by being armed. There are just more negative scenarios, in that situation, than positive!
Good point Fire. I DO know some, who would instantly think of drawing their CCW out, to respond.. when a lesser level of force will do just as well..
BUT appearing to be the ‘coward’ and doing nothing, IMO IS DOING MORE to harm our side than over-reacting is. BECAUSE it furthers the mindset of these liberal COWARDS, that they can attack us when/where every they wish, without any repercussions or come backs from us…
I AM SORRY< but this is one conservative who is SICK TO DEATH, of being told, "Just turn the other cheek"..
Nice. He picks on a sixteen-year-old kid and he’s a bouncer in a night club. Good thing he didn’t try this on some good ol’ boy adult, huh?
Nice. He picks on a sixteen-year -old kid and he’s a bouncer in a night club.
Correction: He was a bouncer- the establishment- Rumble-has since terminated him. And for good reason.
He needs to be banned from ALL restaurants!
Wow, a business finally acted SWIFTLY to properly discipline one of these liberal jerkwads…
Good thing he didn’t try it on me. I would have scooted out to my car and met him, armed, as I finished a call to the police.
I would accuse him of being a woman-hater and a racist, since I AM a member of a race (he isn’t).
Another example of liberal/dem showing their true colors for their respect of the law and other people’s rights. The “there is no problem as long as you get in line with the beliefs I have been brain washed with. If not we, in our own twisted justification, will break the law to obstruct, slander, destroy. injure and/or attack you because you wont agree with my lawless demands.
This idiot’s sentence should include being forced to wear a MAGA hat.
More appropriately, it should be tattooed on his forehead.
I prefer BRANDING IT. That way he can’t get lazer treatment to remove it, like he could, a tattoo..
Kina Jimenez should not only lose his freedom for a time, but lose his job as a bouncer. I would have like to seen this jerk remove a MAGA hat from one of the biker’s who are regulars at the club. Oh, he would not do this, just pick on a 16 year old sitting at a booth with his friend, bothering no one.
Time is growing short, the leftist demented Democrat attacks on children, women, and others is reaching a crescendo and soon there will be push back with serious responses of defense.
We are now entering a period of political violence, inspired and condoned by Democrats. Their disingenuous denials, that they’re not really calling for violence, but getting as close to the edge as possible, ring hollow. They’re just being cute.
They are marshalling their revolutionary cadres, carefully nurtured for generations by the leftists who have infiltrated the educational system, to take action. And once this starts, the Dems who instigated it won’t be able to stop it or control it. There can be bloody riots as anti-Trump hysteria takes hold and moves them over the edge.
Someone is going to get badly hurt, and it will be the Democrats’ responsibility.
It’s also going to be dems who get hurt as we are all armed.
BUT not the dems in office, as they all have their own armed security to protect their useless butts.
This young supporter of President Trump is damn lucky that he was not physically assaulted and seriously injured by the Leftist, intolerant thug who took the teenager’s MAGA hat,.The left has done a stellar job of generating hatred against the President and his supporters. They have adopted the same tactics that Adolph Hitler employed to overcome the opposition in his rise to power. I suspect he is looking up from Hell with pride at these modern adherents to the brutal intimidation strategy he utilized to silence the political opposition in Germany.
I’m sure Hillary Clinton sent This P.O.S. a thank you note with an enclose check from her Foundation
Heck, i certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see he gets hired on by a commucrat’s office.. as a ‘security guard’…
News Flash TOWSIE ” and it will be the Democrats’ responsibility”
Yes it will and then MSNBC, ABC,CBS, NBC, CNN,CNBC, etc etc
will blame it all ,All 100% on TRUMP , FOX New, and Republicans.
The Dem’s are TEFLON, just like Hillary, what Hillary Investigation????
“Whataburger said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that no restaurant employees witnessed the incident”.
you mean the guy in the yellow shirt(looks like manager) by the register didn’t see anything? hell, the whole time he’s looking directly in their direction! must be another coward like Scott Peterson.
The attacker may find out that he bought himself a lot more trouble than he bargained for.
I say sue his ***. If it was the other way around he would sue. Time for libs to get a taste of their own medicine
I agree. ITS TIME we fought back using the left’s own tactics of lawsuits.. PITY though, with the # of libtard judges out there, there is a good chance that lawsuit won’t go far.
This freakin coward is picking on a 16 year old. You have huge huevos amigA “/s”. Cause you are a woman. His 2nd crime is theft of personal property. Jail time for you amiga.
Not surprising that anyone who stands for Constitutionally protected free speech will be attacked by those who wish to destroy America. Good is condemned and evil is celebrated. This is a sick, sick world and only the Great Physician (Jesus) can cure this horrific disease.
So the snowflakes want another civil war? They should remember — our side has eight trillion bullets. Their side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.
They would also be mystified as to why a pistol wouldn’t fire. They don’t know about safeties.
Well, as that article said, THIS IS THE REASON so many feel we are maybe 5 years away from another Civil war.. ALL BROUGHT to you by the commucrats and their useless idiot libtards..
Arrested is fine, but I would suggest the kid could and should have pounded the mess out of him.
Wonder if this leftist thug is an illegal ALIEN (quit referring to them as “immigrants”!) or one of the “poor DACA kids?” In either case, this DemocRAT THUG needs to be DEPORTED! And regarding all y’alls calls for violent retaliation, if we don’t start wearing body cams, the shame-stream-cowardly-Marxist-media WILL LIE and place blame for any confrontation on us.
Good point about the body cams. They would need to stream to and be saved in another location, though, as Soros will likely offer classes to the thugs in how to take the cameras first.
That’s a good point. Why is it this article makes NO MENTION of the citizenship status of this scumbag?
OR DIDN’T they bother checking?
Glad to see he’s been busted! Too bad this probably goes as simple assault, and won’t have this thuggie spending any time behind bars with his other thuggies!
Even if they find something more serious on him, San Antonio has become very pro-Latino, and not much interested in the problems they cause non-Latinos. I would be very surprised if they did anything, including notify ICE if it turns out he’s illegal.
True, San antonio is becoming as libtard infested as Austin already is..
The way the idiots are today maybe he could be charged with a Hate Crime. That sure would change the punishment.
Jimenez …. Jimenez …. where might he and/or his ancestors be from? Could he and/or they be some of the imports that America doesn’t need or want?
Nagcodoches Road is a fast and very busy street in San Antonio. This guy had some reason to think that no one would do anything to him. He probably belongs to La Raza and actually believes that it is possible for people to be racist against Latinos, in typical south-of-the-border ignorance. There is no “Latinoid” race.
I wonder if his big Bad Self would have done the same thing to an adult of his own size? Never Happen! Just a Libtard Bully without the brains The Lord Promised an Amoeba.