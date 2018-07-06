Teen wearing MAGA hat attacked at Texas Whataburger

A video showing a man attacking a 16-year-old boy for wearing a pro-President Trump “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Texas Whataburger has gone viral.

The video showed a bearded man in glasses taking the hat and violently dumping a drink on the teen before walking away, shouting expletives.

“This will go great in my f–ing fireplace, bitch,” the man said as he walked off with the hat.

https://twitter.com/brxpug/status/1014417257945018368

“All right, have fun with it!” the teen responded before the video stopped.

The video, tweeted by the teen’s friend, has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was posted Wednesday morning.

The victim, 16-year-old Hunter Richard, told a local NBC affiliate that the man pulled his hair during the assault.

“I support my president, and if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Hunter told the station. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

This is disgusting and a disgrace. No one should feel unsafe supporting their President @realDonaldTrump or #MAGA agenda. Imagine someone did this to an Obama supporter?!?! pic.twitter.com/ViFw0kNqKF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

San Antonio police are investigating the incident, which occurred Tuesday evening at the Whataburger on Nacogdoches Road, NBC reported.

We were shocked to see this video and don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) July 5, 2018

https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1014747358523842560

Rumble, a San Antonio bar where the alleged attacker works part-time, wrote on Facebook that it had fired him, Heavy.com reported. The post has since been deleted.

Whataburger said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that no restaurant employees witnessed the incident.

