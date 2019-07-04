Home » News

Ted Cruz: Nike, the brand for ‘people who hate the American flag’; Don Jr. offers an alternative

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am July 4, 2019
The shoe that offended Nike so much they pulled it off the shelf. Look below for an alternative from Don Jr.

Sen. Ted Cruz says Nike is doing the world a favor by letting everyone know that shoes inspired by the Revolutionary War are off-limits in 2019.

The iconic shoe company’s relationship with left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick made national headlines against this week by dropping its Air Max 1 USA prior to the Fourth of July holiday.

Nike sided with the former NFL quarterback after he said its “Betsy Ross” flag might be considered offensive.

The Texas Republican’s comment elicited a wide range of responses.

Some include:

“Nike is pulling American flag shoes, and they expect us to listen to their complaints about Trump’s China tariffs? It’s abundantly clear these multinational corporations have lost their loyalty to our country.” “Your daughters hate you.” “Aren’t Nike shoes made by slave labor?” “That same American flag flying over our concentration camps right now? How about fixing the taint on our flag instead of deflecting to a shoe company.” “Amazing how many professional athletes, who make all their money and fame based upon the opportunities America provides, hate America and the values that made her so much. Pathetic really.”

Nike’s decision also prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to begin the process of revoking incentives via the Arizona Commerce Authority to build a manufacturing plant in the state.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

15 Comments

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
12:32 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:32 pm

Never cared for NIKE or Colin Kaepernick, never will. As far as I am concerned they do not exist.

empty
empty

mack2
mack2
12:55 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:55 pm

Well, let’s face it, Nike always has to play to the only demographic dumb enough to pay $200 for their $80 sneakers, just because Nike pays a sports figure seven figures to endorse them.

empty
empty

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    1:39 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    I’d say they are OVERPRICED at $80, too, mack2. Nikes are POOR quality, compared to New Balance and some other brands!

    empty
    empty
mack2
mack2
12:58 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:58 pm

And what’s hilarious – Nike is claiming the flag, which depicts the Colonies that founded the nation, as now somehow ‘racist’ because of an UNSUBSTANTIATED lie by Kaepernick, yet the same flag flew over Obama’s inauguration without anything being said.

empty
empty

drifterdan
drifterdan
1:14 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:14 pm

Colin probably consulted with Michelle Obama on this!

empty
empty

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    1:36 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    No, he consulted with that MUSLIM woman he hooked up with. He has BEEN this way, ever since he hooked up with her! Obviously, she is leading him around by his . . . nose.

    empty
    empty
      44magnum
      44magnum
      2:37 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:37 pm

      oleteabag you’re right but I think she’s leading him around by a different appendage!

      empty
      empty
gideonrockwell
gideonrockwell
1:17 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:17 pm

Nike and Kaepernick are total hypocrites. Nike’s shoes are made in slave labor sweat shops in China. The people who make them couldn’t afford to buy a pair themselves with their entire yearly wages. Nike is the brand of Commies and thugs. We need to go scorched earth boycott on them and not only boycott the merchandise but anyone in print, televised or internet media that advertise their products.

empty
empty

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    1:38 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    They sell their shoes a LOT cheaper in those THIRD WORLD countries where they are made, gideonrockwell. They only charge $100 or MORE to the suckers in THIS country–and so the “homeys” in the inner cities can KILL each other to get them, if they can’t afford to buy them!

    empty
    empty
      myhairymolegmailcom
      myhairymolegmailcom
      2:19 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:19 pm

      …and so the “homeys” in the inner cities can KILL each other to get them… So that’s a good thing, right?

      empty
      empty
      JoAnn Graham
      oleteabag
      2:36 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      NEVER said it was a GOOD thing–just that it happens, because their “heroes” like Colin Kaepernick tell them they GOTTA have Nikes to be “cool,” and they believe it so much they’ll do ANYTHING to get them!

      empty
      empty
Disgustedoldconservative
Disgustedoldconservative
1:27 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:27 pm

I took every piece of Nike apparel I still in my closet and either threw it in the trash or gave it to Good Will. I will never purchase anything Nike again either for myself, my kids or grand kids. I am also a supporter of my Alma Mater but I will buy any brand but Nike with the University logo. Unfortunately Nike is the largest brand the Universities carries but a smaller choice is better than buying NIKE. Fed up with Corporate America that wants to take a political stance. What is wrong with selling apparel and stay the hell out of Politics. They should realize now that they are going to lose some part of purchasing base by choosing a political stance and usually one that is being pushed on them by a threat of boycott.

empty
empty

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    1:41 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    Well, yeah, Disgusted–but their TARGET MARKET idolizes Kaepernick and will support Nike more than EVER because of this anti-American decision! After all, these are people who will KILL EACH OTHER to get their hands on a pair of Nikes!

    empty
    empty
JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
1:35 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:35 pm

I’m sure that Nike’s new CEO, Colin Kaepernick would be perfectly happy if they made a shoe with a COMMUNIST hammer-and-sickle flag, or–even BETTER–an ISIS flag. Kaepernick is a SPOILED, UNGRATEFUL, America-hating PUKE.

empty
empty

Isabel D Sanchez
Isabel D Sanchez
2:17 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Boycott nike ! !

empty
empty

