Ted Cruz: Nike, the brand for ‘people who hate the American flag’; Don Jr. offers an alternative

Sen. Ted Cruz says Nike is doing the world a favor by letting everyone know that shoes inspired by the Revolutionary War are off-limits in 2019.

The iconic shoe company’s relationship with left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick made national headlines against this week by dropping its Air Max 1 USA prior to the Fourth of July holiday.

Yep, I own lots of @Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was kid. But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke? https://t.co/XQfO9Dh737 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Nike sided with the former NFL quarterback after he said its “Betsy Ross” flag might be considered offensive.

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

The Texas Republican’s comment elicited a wide range of responses.

Some include:

“Nike is pulling American flag shoes, and they expect us to listen to their complaints about Trump’s China tariffs? It’s abundantly clear these multinational corporations have lost their loyalty to our country.” “Your daughters hate you.” “Aren’t Nike shoes made by slave labor?” “That same American flag flying over our concentration camps right now? How about fixing the taint on our flag instead of deflecting to a shoe company.” “Amazing how many professional athletes, who make all their money and fame based upon the opportunities America provides, hate America and the values that made her so much. Pathetic really.”

If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this… seems to be more in line with their views. pic.twitter.com/prAyOwTOau — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2019

Nike’s decision also prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to begin the process of revoking incentives via the Arizona Commerce Authority to build a manufacturing plant in the state.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

