Loading posts...
Home News Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality
Now reading: Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality
Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, having a little fun with the humorless left.

Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill traded barbs over net neutrality on Twitter Sunday after Mr. Hamill accused FCC Chairman Ajit Pai of being a corporate shill.

The man best known for his role as Luke Skywalker trashed Mr. Pai as “profoundly unworthy” to be a Jedi after the FCC chairman dressed as Santa Claus and wielded a lightsaber in a goofy video celebrating his successful bid to repeal net neutrality laws.

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/941984701085925376

Mr. Cruz chimed in Sunday with his own “Star Wars” references, saying villain Darth Vader would have supported “govt power over everything said & done on the Internet.”

That’s when Mr. Hamill took a shot at Mr. Cruz’s faux pas back in September, when his Twitter account “liked” a porn video called “Moms Bang Teens 20,” which the senator later blamed on a “staffing issue.”

Mr. Cruz criticized the actor for responding with “anger” instead of facts and said the repeal of net neutrality laws is a win for freedom.

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.5/10 (2 votes cast)
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality, 7.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

    • Typical of a Hollywood airhead. Net Neutrality has NEVER ensured that providers cannot make you pay more for faster internet! Nor has Net Neutrality EVER kept providers from “throttling back” those who have gone over LIMITS. Just because something has a positive sounding name does not mean it is good for U.S. How about this poop in sweet chocolate wrapper, “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” as a poster child for Socialist Progressive propagandized naming procedures? It DIDN’T and ISN’T.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

      • I agree Marines. This is just MORE proof of the total and utter sheer lunacy permeating the entire state of Commiefornia..

        VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
        Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  2. How many of us have tried arguing with a liberal..?! The time and energy is not worth it… They have twisted thinking and normal reasoning is missing. Forget it…move on…they’ve been indoctrinated by media, education, Democrats, Leftists, and similar ilk…

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    • I think it is much worse than that. These people have been given over to their own lusts and themselves as god. There is no truth in them. They can no longer even imagine truth. I do think, however, that Pai as a light saber wielding Jedi may be a wee bit surreal.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

      • SO, we see kids trying to be ‘jedi all the time’.. Does that make THEM also surreal??

        VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
        Rating: 4.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts