Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker in Twitter spat over net neutrality

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill traded barbs over net neutrality on Twitter Sunday after Mr. Hamill accused FCC Chairman Ajit Pai of being a corporate shill.

The man best known for his role as Luke Skywalker trashed Mr. Pai as “profoundly unworthy” to be a Jedi after the FCC chairman dressed as Santa Claus and wielded a lightsaber in a goofy video celebrating his successful bid to repeal net neutrality laws.

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/941984701085925376

Mr. Cruz chimed in Sunday with his own “Star Wars” references, saying villain Darth Vader would have supported “govt power over everything said & done on the Internet.”

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

That’s when Mr. Hamill took a shot at Mr. Cruz’s faux pas back in September, when his Twitter account “liked” a porn video called “Moms Bang Teens 20,” which the senator later blamed on a “staffing issue.”

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

Much appreciated @BillyBaldwin! Aside from leaving an "L" out of "smarm-spLaining"-my only regret is that 280 characters are just not enough to unpack all the lies & the stupid contained in just one @tedcruz tweet. #CondescendingCruz #MuellerIsOurOnlyHope https://t.co/BH3h3ZlyLm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2017

Mr. Cruz criticized the actor for responding with “anger” instead of facts and said the repeal of net neutrality laws is a win for freedom.

Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

(2/2) Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ "net neutrality" the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That's really bad for freedom. https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

