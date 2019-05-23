Ted Cruz beefs up probe into Yale Law School, citing religious liberty concerns

Sen. Ted Cruz escalated his investigation into Yale Law School this week, issuing a new demand for documents he suspects will show the school discriminates against Christian students.

In a letter Monday Mr. Cruz asked the school to reveal how much funding students in different political organizations receive. He’s looking to see whether left-leaning and right-leaning groups are treated differently. Some of the organizations Mr. Cruz wants information on include the National Right to Life Committee, Planned Parenthood, the Heritage Foundation, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Texas Republican had notified the school’s dean last month that he was pursuing the matter and had asked that documents be preserved. Now he’s asked that they be turned over.

Alexander Dreier, general counsel for the law school, said Yale is preserving the documents and willing to address any of the lawmaker’s concerns, the Washington Examiner reported.

Mr. Cruz was following up on news reports that the school adopted a policy to deny loan repayments or stipends to students who have traditional Christian views.

Yale pays students who work in public-interest organizations and forgives their loans if their salaries fall below a certain minimum. But Heather K. Gerken, the school’s dean, says Yale won’t repay loans for students who work for organizations that won’t hire people “because they are, for instance, Christian, black, a veteran or gay.”

