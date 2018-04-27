Teachers in Arizona, Colorado walk out demanding more money

(UPI) — Classes were canceled Thursday for thousands of students in Arizona and Colorado, as their teachers walked out to rally for more school resources.
The new rallies follow the national #RedForEd activism that began in West Virginia last month, and was followed by striking educators in Kentucky and Oklahoma.
The #RedForEd movement calls for greater pay and more money to repair schools and update class materials.
In Arizona, 102 school districts were closed Thursday, impacting about 840,000 students. Closures in Colorado affected more than 600,000 students.
On the march! #ClassroomsNotCorporations #RedForEd #ColoradoStudentsDeserve pic.twitter.com/b8JRHnyZFm
— Colorado EA (@ColoradoEA) April 26, 2018
Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, said teachers are striking because they have so little to lose after years of growing inflation and class sizes, while their pay has remained stagnant.
Between 2008 and 2015, per-pupil funding in Arizona was cut 37 percent — more than any other state — and has led to lower salaries, disrepair at school buildings and the elimination of some kindergarten classes.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had agreed to give teachers a 20 percent pay raise by 2020, but the proposal was turned down by teachers who decided to campaign for more.
Colorado teachers are also asking for more school money, higher pay and protection for retirement benefits. The rising cost of housing is another issue.
“Too many educators can’t afford to live in the communities where they teach,” the Colorado Education Association said. “During the same time frame, corporations in Colorado have received over $1.6 billion in tax breaks, while every year, educators are asked to do more with less.”
Colorado legislators planned to invest an additional $425 million in education, but teachers say that’s not enough to make up for years of cuts.
Note to union teechurz….
EARN ANY INCREASE BEFORE you place your ‘demands’ for something YOU HAVE NOT EARNED!
And while you’re at it, DEMAND the union set a specific dollar amount for union dues.
They tell you to go on strike and when you get a raise, the union rakes in more of YOUR MONEY to spend on a luxurious lifestyle they have done nothing to EARN!
Note to school districts:
What better time to cancel all union contracts and go with a “BEST PERSON FOR THE JOB” Approach and hire QUALIFIED TEACHERS instead of accepting the LOW IQ DRONES the union sends you?
Who knows?
You may begin turning out a much higher percentage of WELL EDUCATED young people that UNDERSTAND LIFE!
The Communist fist-pump poster says it all.
Yes it does. Teachers today are nothing but agents for the communist party (aka the democrat party.).
Meanwhile, my taxes went up in 2017 $650.00 and another #$200.00 in 2018 for school tax. Biggest jump since I have been in Arizona. I have a sister who works in the school administration who stated that only about 25% of the teachers are any good and the highest paid teacher in her Chandler, AZ school makes $100,000.00. I believe $100,000.00 is over the top for K1-12 in most any state even if they have been teaching for 35 years.
We’ve increased educational spending 1000% over the past 50 years and the quality of education has continued to go down, so obviously money isn’t the answer. How about more parental involvement and discipline!
Or hire real teachers who are not liberal zombies.
100K for an elementary school teacher? Maybe a tenured University professor. Some people are really milking the system. Make sure this walkout is documented in their teacher’s record.
Fire every one of these communist losers and outlaw all teacher’s unions.
Fire the striking teachers and replace them with teachers from India. The latter will work for 1/2 the cost, speak better English, know their subjects and have at real college education rather than one in Marxist Studies.
School spending goes up and test scores go down. These expensive institutions turn out young adults who cannot read, cannot write and cannot do simple math and their teachers want a raise? They are damn lucky we aren’t suing them for malpractice.
If these silly little twits were paid according to the product they are turning out they would be getting a huge pay cut, not a raise. Pull your kids out of public school or rue the day you didn’t.
indoctrination up america down.
Sure would be NICE if they would actually teach something useful! I’ve been tutoring my grandson in math for years now thanks to Investigations Math and CommonCoreBS. He’s in college now and is learning what he SHOULD have learned in HS. But noooo, they have teachers who can’t teach and what they do teach is SJW BS…and he was in what is supposed to be a good school system. More money? HA!
100,00 for a half year of work seems excessive. Plus weeks off for holidays.
They want more money (for the poor, needy, uneducated kids, right?) maybe they should turn to the fast food “industry”. I hear they are getting $15 p/hr now, and they don’t even have to be a french fry manager!