Teachers demand more, produce less as test scores decline

Arizona teachers demanding another $1 billion in school funding have argued that their ongoing four-day walkout is “for the kids,” but don’t expect the pay hike to stoke student achievement.
Lost in the hubbub over this year’s high-profile K-12 walkouts was the release last month of a comprehensive 2016-17 study showing that student test scores continue to stagnate even though education spending has climbed for decades.
The Nation’s Report Card, a study released every two years by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, found most students below proficiency in math and reading in keeping with what the Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s Michael J. Petrilli described as a “lost decade” of educational progress.
The Education Department released a graph showing that fourth-grade reading scores virtually unchanged since 1990 even as per-pupil spending in constant dollars rose during that time from about $8,800 per pupil to nearly $12,000.
“The Nation’s Report Card shows that test scores continue to stagnate,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos after the April 10 release of the report. “This is not something we’re going to spend our way out of and not something we’re going to regulate out way out of.”
Hundreds of Arizona schools were closed again Tuesday, keeping about 840,000 students out of class as thousands of teachers, wearing red in keeping with the #RedforEd theme, rallied at the state capital in Phoenix.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has offered a 20 percent pay increase for teachers by 2020, as well as $100 million for new textbooks, building improvements and salaries for support staff, which would increase to $371 million over five years.
The Republican governor is also vowing that he’ll do it without a tax increase, but the Arizona Education Association is calling for $1 billion in educational funding in addition to the 20 percent pay raise.
Arizona teacher salaries rank 46th nationally after adjusting for cost of living, according to an analysis by EdBuild.
“They have earned this raise,” said Mr. Ducey in a Monday open letter. “Now it’s time for us to deliver.”
The free-market Goldwater Institute has threatened to file a lawsuit against school districts over the walkouts, arguing that they amount to an illegal strike and breach of contract in a state that does not permit strikes by public-school employees.
“This unlawful strike—and the district’s efforts to aid or encourage it—are therefore not only a breach of contract, but an intentional effort to deprive Arizona students of their constitutional rights,” said Goldwater vice president for litigation Timothy Sandefur in an April 27 statement.
Arizona’s walkout represents the latest in a series of teacher protests that began in February in West Virginia, where the state legislature approved a 5 percent pay increase for all state workers after a nine-day strike.
Teacher strikes in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Colorado followed, with mixed results.
Arizona Education Association president Joe Thomas praised teachers after the first walkout Thursday, saying it was “wonderful” to see the “sea of red flowing from downtown Phoenix to the capitol, where we took over the entire grounds of the capitol.”
He said the march had “75,000 educators and supporters and students, all with one simple message, that we needed to do more for our students. We absolutely can do better as a state, and we have to do better for our students.”
Then again, anyone expecting a revenue boost to translate into improved test scores is likely to be disappointed, said Ben DeGrow, director of education policy for the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland, Michigan.
“The relationship between test scores and funding—most of the research shows no relationship between the two,” said Mr. DeGrow.
Overall education funding dropped after the 2008 recession as state legislatures moved to cut their budgets, although most states have seen gradual improvement since 2015, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Even during the recession, however, per-pupil funding was still higher than it had been in 2005, according to the Education Department analysis, and neither the recession-induced cuts nor subsequent budget increases had an appreciable impact on NAEP scores.
The latest NAEP scores found only 40 percent of fourth-grade public-school students were proficient in mathematics and 35 percent were proficient in reading.
Among public-school eighth-graders, 33 percent were proficient in math and 35 percent were proficient in reading.
“Coming on the heels of some modest declines in 2015, the 2017 scores amount to more bleak news,” said Mr. Petrilli in his analysis. “It’s now been almost a decade since we’ve seen strong growth in either reading or math, with the slight exception of eighth grade reading. There’s no way to sugarcoat these scores; they are extremely disappointing.”
You bring in more aliens that are not English speaking and put them in the school system and are surprised the test scores go down?
Exactly! My wife was a teacher in a Houston, Texas high school that was destroyed by a vengeful school board moving a district boundary to bring an influx of illegal aliens with no or rudimentary English skills and strong gang related skills in theft, robbery, dope dealing and murder. The move was to punish a group of parents that tried to start another independent school district. Showed them. This was in the ’80’s and things have become even worse.
We should be responding to these teachers loudly and clearly: YOU DON’T DESERVE MORE–YOUR PERFORMANCE DOESN’T EVEN JUSTIFY YOUR CURRENT SALARY!
They can cry racism, sexism, and “think of the children” all they want, but at the end of the day, there is no way they can argue against the simple fact: teachers wages have never been higher, and teaching performance has never been lower!
This is not a simple situation. Low pay for teachers tends to degrade the quality of the staff. Non english speaking illegals drain money and time.
Bad or inadequite parenting makes for less receptive and more disruptive students. Emphisis on athletics drains away scarce funds for academics. Waste in government in all levels makes less funds available and causes tax payers to resist any tax increases. Then lower results make the whole thing look like a bad investment. No I don’t know the solution but we need to find one.
it really is a simple solution: vouchers with bonuses to the schools for reaching or exceeding targeted competency scores. And ALL schools required to participate. This will require the schools to compete to provide the best methods of education for students, will allow different schools to have different methods to focus on students with different learning styles, and, to compete for educators who really care.
“High” pay for the teaching profession won’t bring in better teachers. The best teachers are really in it for the children, and the only interest they have in money is to determine which district they will work for. High pay will only bring into the profession those who are in it for the pay and security (or fanatics who want to influence children early) and who don’t care about the kids, especially after the first few years, when it becomes impossible to fire them, or even stop giving them raises. This presently describes the majority of teachers today, which is WHY scores are falling or are flat.
It hasn’t been “for the children” for the last 50 years.
“it really is a simple solution”
Which nearly exactly my assessment of the situation
There is also the matter of 80% of the individuals in education are female and 60% of the delegates to the Democratic convention are educators
And the Democratic platform has been predominantly women’s right which has given rise to single mother households and now they want more money to deal with the problem they caused
So as long as we are forced to buy a product with no choice, they will continue to make it worse and demand more money for it
And one cannot expect spineless politicians to make the changes necessary because it cost them nothing to keep their job by giving others your money
Vouchers solve both of these problems
Here is an easy way to do immigration. Base all immigration on the ability to create wealth. Those immigrants we can verify and those immigrants will pay in to Social Security and Medicare. Finally we will pay back the 1-trillion dollars the Democrats took out of Medicare to fund the Affordable Care Act.
If classrooms were run like corporations, and the employees were paid and promoted by the quality of the production and actual educational work results, America would not be in this mess. Corporations are taught to be feared as the ENEMY by Liberal teachers who fear the accountability they would enforce if their same successful productive lessons of results and accountability were imposed upon their failing industry. More money is spent in America per capita on miss-educated students with the least return on the dollar than anyplace else in the world. It would be bad enough if the problem was just that nothing was taught, but the counter-productive life debilitating lessons of social dependency now taught, resulting in social division and destruction make the current educational system THE ENEMY of the people, not the unifying and enlightening device it was CREATED to be. Before we can take our country back, we MUST first take our educational system back and begin to throw empirical working knowledge at the problem instead of unlimited non-working cash. Dollars are like bullets, when aiming at one wolf within a flock of sheep you aim a single bullet, not a scatter gun that also takes out the best of the flock, and you don’t reward cross-eyed shooters.
About the only degree easier to obtain than a ‘minority gender studies’ degree, is a teaching degree. Every town has, sometime during the year, a ‘Best Teacher’ award. Never saw a best fireman or best engineer award, though!
First, I am more concerned about the commie/nazi/black power symbolism. But that aside, do you know many students in education studies? I have one who works her a** off. The biggest problem we have in Texas is lack of standards for teachers. There are many great teachers, but many more cra**y ones. Our students have to take competency tests why not teachers. And while were at it, can we please limit the administrators AND their salaries.
The public schools and the colleges are communist indoctrination centers, where the kids all get trophies, these kids are taught that they are not male or female, but can be any of 100’s of genders and that they need safe spaces. Violence and drugs are tolerated. These kids are not taught reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history. Secondly, I blame the lax attitude of the parents. The parents should not tolerate the garbage taught in schools, but like I have stated in past columns, the parents want to be friends with their kids and do not take the education of their kids seriously (except for the Asian kids ie Chinese, Koreans, Indians. These Asians destroy most American kids in education and God Bless their parents for stressing the importance of education)!
destroy the teachers unions and hold these lackeys accountable for what they teach.
Agreed. Tenure should also be abolished. Most secondary education teachers stop learning after they graduate from college – then then go into a robotic mode of teaching the same old material. Teachers should be tested every summer for mastery of their profession and are required to take AT LEAST two university courses every two years to stay current with their knowledge. BUT it will never happen. Teachers act like baby sitters and put the blame on the parents.
Until discipline, and a return to the basics of Reading, Mathmatics, Civics, and possibly History are returned to the forefront of education scores will never improve. Education is and should be basically a State or Local issue. Funding for schools has been increasing for decades with no real progress made. Eliminate the Federal Education Department, and return the funding to the states with the caveat that the funding be used in and for the classrooms. The massive educational bureauacracies are a waste of money, and a waste of teacher’s time to comply with. A fundemental shift away from waste, and bureaucracy and a direction back to basics is what is really needed, as well as getting Liberal propaganda and social promotion out of the equation.
“They have earned this pay raise;” how exactly, did they do this? Student performance not only has not improved, it has actually deteriorated. MY pay raises were generally predicated on my performance improving. I understand AZ teachers are among the lowest paid in the country, but they are still receiving salaries and benefits that are above the nation’s median level. Stop whining and demonstrating and improve your student’s skills – THEN you’ll have a good argument for a pay raise.
The problem isn’t the teachers – it’s State and Federal “administrators” who are bound and determined to shove multi-shaped students into a one-size standardized square hole nation-wide – and measure their success via yearly standardized tests. Most teachers now spend more than half their classroom time forced to teach students how to take a test, not educating them. Add in Bill Gates “Common Core”, which was developed solely to make money selling school districts a whole new set of textbooks – and our education system now can’t compete with those in third-world countries. And it’s hilarious to hear the mantra ” show us improved student performance (via a test) before you get any benefits. Yet if you go into private and charter schools, and track individual student progress and success, without the massive reliance on standardized testing as the be-all and end-all – they outperform public schools by leaps and bounds. Jeeze, how would you like to be judged by your employer, only on your ability to pass a series of written tests that take several hours to complete developed to standardly test ALL employees in your job category, and if you fail, you could be fired, wth no points for how you actually do your job or how successful you are at your job? That’s how student ability and success in US schools are being “judged”, and how teacher performance is being judged, solely on how well students take a standard test..
I am a teacher in a Right to Work state. We have no union and cannot strike. Our “leaders” have abandoned all standards and make it nearly impossible to have successful outcomes. Since graduation rates determine things like funding there is little or no effort to enforce attendance. Passing has been lowered to 60 and I can’t put anything lower than a 50 on a report card even if they turn in NOTHING. Everything is about appearances, nobody has the backbone to take a stand. I will have students that have missed from 1/3 to 1/2 or more of the semester that will show up on exam day and those that don’t they hunt down until they reach the desired “percentage” that took the exam. I’m sure this and worse takes place around the country. Still want to know why test scores are low? Politicians make these rules. Look at Congress, they aren’t the only idiots in charge of our national destruction. Sure I’d like to make more money just like these teachers in Arizona. But it’s mostly about the crap you have to put up with and not the money. When you care about what you do this situation can be quite frustrating and stressful and then teachers get the blame.