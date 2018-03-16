Teacher placed on leave after asking if schools would support pro-life walkout

A California high school teacher was placed on paid administrative leave this week after she pointed out an apparent double standard surrounding Wednesday’s national school walkout against gun violence.
Thousands of students across the country walked out of classes Wednesday to protest gun violence in honor of the 17 students and teachers who were fatally shot last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The walkout was organized by Youth Empower, a division of the national Women’s March, a left-wing group that has staged two national protests against President Trump.
The majority of schools nationwide agreed not to punish the students participating in the walkout and some even made certain accommodations in support of their efforts.
Julianne Benzel, a history teacher at Rocklin High School in Rocklin, told a local CBS affiliate that she discussed the walkout with students in her class last week and questioned whether schools would be just as supportive of students protesting against abortion.
“I just kind of used the example, which I know it’s really controversial, but I know it was the best example I thought of at the time — a group of students nationwide, or even locally, decided ‘I want to walk out of school for 17 minutes’ and go in the quad area and protest abortion, would that be allowed by our administration?” she said.
Ms. Benzel said she received a letter from the school’s human resources department Wednesday morning, informing her she was being placed on paid administrative leave.
“I didn’t get any backlash from my students. All my students totally understood that there could not be a double standard,” she said. “If you’re going to allow students to walk up and get out of class without penalty, then you have to allow any group of students that wants to protest.”
A school spokeswoman issued a statement provided to CBS that said students and teachers complained about Ms. Benzel’s comments.
“A Rocklin High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave due to several complaints from parents and students involving the teacher’s communications regarding today’s student-led civic engagement activities,” the statement read, in part.
Ms. Benzel said she has retained legal counsel and plans to sit down with school administrators Thursday morning, CBS reported.
She was placed on leave after receiving complaints from students and parents? So what. I find it hard to believe that no students or parents complained about schools allowing a protest against the second amendment. Emotion is now being allowed to overrule reason.
Don’t expect logic or reason to invade any “public school” aka indoctrination facility; especially one in Communifornia.
From the article above: “A school spokeswoman issued a statement provided to CBS that said students and teachers complained about Ms. Benzel’s comments.
“A Rocklin High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave due to several complaints from parents and students involving the teacher’s communications regarding today’s student-led civic engagement activities,” the statement read, in part.” I saw this teacher on Fox News this morning. The teacher indicated that two students complained and one parent complained. So the school stating several students and parents complained is an outright lie. What does one expect from communist Kalifornia?
once agian evil wins the day in californiastan.
Liberals are fascists to the core of their being. You will NOT engage in any discussion which paints the liberal viewpoint in a negative light, or else you will face the consequences.
I’m still waiting to find out who it is that actually SUPPORTS gun violence, other than the clowns in Hollywood who make billions a year off of it. You KNOW most of these buffoons in school support Hollywood and spend money on these violent movies.
Oh, and please, what “assault rifles” are available that they want made unavailable?
Given that the liberals support the state approved killing of 3,000 innocent human beings a day in the US I’m not surprised that they got uncomfortable with this teacher’s very accurate comment. There has been a lot of hand wringing and grandstanding about ‘doing this for the children’, about ‘caring about the lives of children’, and ‘protecting our children’ when it pertains to gun violence (and specifically the removal of guns from law abiding citizens…less on criminal use of weapons) yet at the same time they fight tooth and nail to allow the unfettered killing of thousands of innocent children every day. It is hypocrisy at its finest. I’d love to see a group of students do exactly what this teacher suggested and see how it goes in CA or another liberal state. It would certain would prove that this isn’t about ‘the children’ but about the control of and confiscation of guns from law abiding, responsible citizens.
So a walkout in protest of the clear constitutional right to keep and bear arms is fine, but a walkout in protest of abortion–something the Constitution doesn’t mention anywhere-is forbidden.
The left has managed to redefine up as down, light as darkness, and good as evil. And we wonder why the world is so screwed up?
Our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments was the box office champion in 1957, and the majorities values. Our society was prosperous, and enjoying life, liberty , and the pursuit of happiness. School teachers had the same values as parents. Things were not perfect, but were getting better every year.
Today Democrat-Rino Legislation have school teachers normalize homosexuality, trans, promiscuous sex , and abortion to malleable school children. This creates a legislated so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanist civilization we have today. Alice Paul founded The National Women’s Party in 1915 to get the vote, and she stated ,” abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women.” Today killing babies who ought to be safe in their mothers wombs is a multi-billion dollar industry, with government funded abortion mills.