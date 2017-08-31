Teacher: Dear Parents, Tell Your Kids to Stop Talking About God

School is back in session across the fruited plain and students are getting settled in their new classes – adjusting to new teachers.

So it’s not all that unusual for moms and dads to receive letters from their child’s teacher – especially regarding inappropriate classroom behavior. But a letter written by a first grade teacher and sent to parents in McCordsville, Indiana is causing quite a stir.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

The teacher urged parents to encourage their children to stop using religious words in the classroom.

“I have had a group of about five students using the words God, Jesus and Devil in conversation,” the teacher wrote.

Back when I was in grade school my classmates would typically invoke the Good Lord’s name — usually just before an exam.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 6.4/10 (5 votes cast)