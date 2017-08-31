Teacher: Dear Parents, Tell Your Kids to Stop Talking About God

School is back in session across the fruited plain and students are getting settled in their new classes – adjusting to new teachers.
So it’s not all that unusual for moms and dads to receive letters from their child’s teacher – especially regarding inappropriate classroom behavior. But a letter written by a first grade teacher and sent to parents in McCordsville, Indiana is causing quite a stir.
The teacher urged parents to encourage their children to stop using religious words in the classroom.
“I have had a group of about five students using the words God, Jesus and Devil in conversation,” the teacher wrote.
Back when I was in grade school my classmates would typically invoke the Good Lord’s name — usually just before an exam.
A typical liberal communist teacher, who believes in “freedom of speech” and “diversity” and then tries to stifle and suppress it. Another communist indoctrination school in AmeriKa!
Dear School, Stop telling us that our children don’t have rights guaranteed them under the First Amendment! DOJ, this is obviously violation of their Civil Rights. Please. Take these anti-Christians to court.
I agree Marines. EACH OF THOSE parents should write a counter letter to the teacher and school telling them “Dear teacher, stop damn well treating our kids like they have no rights to free speech, or pushing your liberal agenda down their throats!”..
This teacher only believes in freedom of speech if it is speech that she approves of. Gosh, what is this world coming to.
I wonder. had any of those students been saying Jihad, mohammed, the koran or the like, would she have wrote a letter to the parents instructing them to ‘tell your kids to stop’??
Time to start taking down Public Schools as if they were Confederate Statues.
LOL. I can just imagine the cries against anyone suggesting that on national TV…
I have been saying this for years. Project “Tear Down This School” has my full and unambiguous support.
Also the teacher’s union and the Department of Education.
Let’s put this into perspective. You’re basically kidnapping my child by force every day for 18 years. You’d better be teaching him something worth all that. Otherwise, why do you deserve to exist?
Fire this atheist teacher, and tell her/him they can’t talk about it.
To the teacher — then YOU supply some worthwhile conversation rather than your spues!
Do these so-called “teachers” have anything worthwhile to say?
Christianity is like weeds of righteousness to liberals… They keep popping up and ruining their concept of a perfect lawn. You can’t stop God’s drawing of men.
Dear Teacher,
Did you know you are going to hell, unless you repent?
2 Corinthians 4New International Version (NIV)
4 Therefore, since through God’s mercy we have this ministry, we do not lose heart. 2 Rather, we have renounced secret and shameful ways; we do not use deception, nor do we distort the word of God. On the contrary, by setting forth the truth plainly we commend ourselves to everyone’s conscience in the sight of God. 3 And even if our gospel is veiled, it is veiled to those who are perishing. 4 The God of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.
Hey, teacher – keep your nose out of my family’s religious freedom! Your religion, atheism, does not belong in the classroom.
And the State that McCordsville Elementary is in is Indiana?
And VP Pence used to be Governor of Indiana, so one doubts this is a significant part of the school’s academic thrust.
But, it really does scream for vouchers so parents can send children to schools where God’s name is mentioned and not so much the Quran that tells believers to kill the infidel.
Dare one ask if the teacher is a Muslim or atheist?
And one is left to wonder, WHAT PENCE is doing about this if anything..
Just more evidence that our public schools are under the control of LEFTIST LOONS who are BRAINWASHING our kids with their POISONOUS left-tard ideology.
Heaven forbid! A group of 5 students mentioning using the words God, Jesus and Devil in a conversation; the teacher doesn’t note if the words were in the context of a theological discussion, or talking about last night’s episode of the CW’s “Supernatural.”
So what is the “cure” being looked for here; “reeducations camps”? Oh, right; that’s what passes for public education in most places these days.