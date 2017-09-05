Teacher Compares Trump Shirts to Swastikas, Kicks Students out of Classroom

A Georgia high school teacher compared the “Make America Great Again” slogan to a swastika and ordered students wearing t-shirts supporting President Trump to leave her classroom.

The incident happened Aug. 31 at River Ridge High School in Cherokee County — north of Atlanta – and it was all captured on video.

Turning Point News first obtained the exclusive video and it shows the teacher explaining to students that the could not wear pro-Trump clothing “just like you cannot wear a swastika to school.”

The video, which you can watch below, also shows the teacher doubling down on her argument that the kids have to leave the classroom because the shirts say “Make America Great Again.”

“The Neo-Nazis…I’m not saying about Trump, but the slogan,” the teacher said.

