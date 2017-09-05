Teacher Compares Trump Shirts to Swastikas, Kicks Students out of Classroom

A Georgia high school teacher compared the “Make America Great Again” slogan to a swastika and ordered students wearing t-shirts supporting President Trump to leave her classroom.
The incident happened Aug. 31 at River Ridge High School in Cherokee County — north of Atlanta – and it was all captured on video.
Turning Point News first obtained the exclusive video and it shows the teacher explaining to students that the could not wear pro-Trump clothing “just like you cannot wear a swastika to school.”
The video, which you can watch below, also shows the teacher doubling down on her argument that the kids have to leave the classroom because the shirts say “Make America Great Again.”
“The Neo-Nazis…I’m not saying about Trump, but the slogan,” the teacher said.
INDOCTRINATION period dot end of america.
more indoctrinated teacher “gag a maggot and drive a dog off a gut wagon” situations. If your kids aren’t worth you getting involved, then the end is less than 10 years away. It is getting so that I work harder not regretting devoting 25 plus years of my life to this country, than I do being proud of my military service…..
For the most part the parents are the problem. They could stop this crap but too many think like the teacher and as stated the before others have their heads in other places or an even darker place. If more parents had served their country they might have grown a pair.
You can call the school – like I did – at (770) 721-6500. I suggested the teacher in question (they won’t tell her name or what class she teaches) get another job picking peaches or changing tires, anything but a teacher, for which she is clearly NOT qualified. They also suggested sending an email to: publicrelations@cherokeek12.net
Robert Wessel…thanks for publishing that email address….here’s the letter I sent:
I have wounds and scars because I swore an oath to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign AND DOMESTIC….and spent 20 years in military service to my country during peace and 2 wars. After retirement I spent another 20 years as a public school teacher. I did not like the rules but I accepted the boundaries and know in neither employment could I attempt to indoctrinate and force my own conservative, political and religious views upon others under my command, stewardship, or classroom. If your high visibility teacher had harassed or forced her opinion upon and persecuted democrats, liberals, blacks, muslims or students of any religion, (or, uhhh, Trump supporters) would you know what to do? It is equally appropriate to reprimand and hold her publicly accountable for her hostility and one sided harassment, politically-driven, indoctrination, abuse of her position and denial of their freedoms. Doesn’t that define a DOMESTIC ENEMY of the U.S. Constitution, history , freedom and common sense? If she is not held publicly accountable, you administrators are complicit and endorse her in that hostile environment .
That teacher ought be fired for slander, suppression of free speech and proselytizing fascist style her partisan politics onto impressionable students.
If not fired, she should be suspended for the remainder of this term without pay at a minimum.
The liberal communist indoctrination of our children. I would let that teacher know in no uncertain terms, that I have freedom of speech and expression under the constitution and that she would be hearing from my attorney!
Wow, Amerika going to hell in a hand basket.
I’m glad that student captured it on video. 🙂
But the question here is:
Why are parents in their local school zones allowing this to happen? Seriously, when my kids were in school, I was active and yes I had a job too. But when/if I was needed I was at the school, asking: “Why?” – “What?” – “How” and such.
I even helped to get 1 teacher dismissed, not sure where they put the teacher, but she was not in my kid’s school anymore!
I caught 2 Principals in LIES … 1 of which even told the lie to me and the Asst. Super Attendant of the school. ( Ouch. ).
Needless to say that Principal was no longer there as well.
YES! It takes a commitment, but as I have told other parents: My Child Is Worth it, what about yours?
So put down the Cell-Phone, walk away from F.B – Twitter and such and TUNE INTO WHAT IS GOING ON IN YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL!
It is still NOT too late ….. yet.
That teacher is a delusional leftist acting like a Nazi herself. And she will never understand it. Our children do not need that. She should be terminated.
Never mind sending this sorry excuse for a teacher to another school. What kind of a teacher refuses to allow different opinions. The Democrats are continually faulting anyone who makes comparisons to Hitler. This teacher bears a striking resemblance to those indoctrinated by Der Führer Adolph Hitler. Just looking at her drains anyone from learning anything. She should get a copy of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.
The teacher is the one that should be removed from the class room. She is to teach not spread her political views. Vile teacher.
Leftists have a very difficult time with ‘making America great again’ because many hate the USA, blame the country for any number of problems, and so, they don’t want anything good for the USA…let alone making it great again..!! They like it the way obama did it, apologizing for it, denigrating it, spending time with those who tried to slander, bomb, destruct, riot, burn, loot, draft-dodge, steal, and damn it..!!!! Leftists are always interested in making America apologize again.
Parents should kick teacher out of solar system riki-tik.
Homeschool your children folks!
She is tame compared to the rest of the indoctrinators (=teachers) in government schools!!!
In one way, there is a similarity — to the Hindu usage of swastika (which I doubt she has any knowledge of), not the Nazi misusage. What passes for mindset in Orletsky, on the other hand, is cent-percent similar to Nazi!
There is freedom of speech which is being attacked. Students have freedom of speech extending beyond the school gates and inside the school wall. Since the intent of the slogan, Make American Great Again is not the collectivism of people as the Nazis intended, but the lifting of individuals up and having a robust economy which provides good employment, which is being done, a security of our borders to prevent drugs (opiates, etc.) and guns from coming in, along with illegal felon invaders, and exploring and extracting our own natural resources rather than sending money to those who breed terrorists who attack us, and numerous other things which all contribute toward Making America Great Again!
Fire the Teacher! Get her Out! If making America Great bothers her she must be a Communist Lefty!
If anything is Nazi-like, it’s that “teacher’s” attitude!! She is obstructing the student’s Freedom of Speech! She is obviously anti-American because she doesn’t want to Make America Great Again. These Communists have been doing everything in their power to destroy America, so Yes, this would be offensive to her. She needs to be fired Immediately and sent to Venezuela where the gov’t. she adheres to is being practiced!
The teacher should be fired immediately. She doesn’t own the school, she should keep her political bias at home. The student’s parents are paying her salary and the expenses to run the school. People should demand the States enact laws banning political activities of any kind by the teaching staff. Idiots.
The group ANTIFA is made up of teachers and professors who act as leaders and recruiters. Most of these belong to the NEA teachers union. And recently ANTIFA leaders have been elected to NEA offices.
This is not just a few crackpot teachers these are instructions from above in the form of memos and talking points.
America must be destroyed at any cost. It’s history must be rewritten and the facts must be ignored. This will keep children from learning about America’s history and they will not learn to respect or grow to love it.
It took from the mid 1960’s til today to get here and it will take a long time to undo.
we need to rid our schools of trash libtards.. they should not be in front of our kids
It is honorable for me to report…to my pleasant surprise…after I sent the letter which I posted above, the school actually responded to me and agreed the teacher’s actions were wrong.
She couldn’t get a ‘swastika” out of
M-A-K-E-A-M-E-R-I-C-A-G-R-E-A-T-A-G-A-I-N,
if she used THE ROSETTA STONE!!!!!