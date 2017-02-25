Teacher calls students ‘cretins’ for inviting her to church

An atheist teacher is under investigation by a Florida public school district after calling students “cretins” – meaning stupid persons – for inviting her to church.
Susan Creamer, a Merritt Brown Middle School teacher in Panama City, Florida, berated her students on a Facebook page designated for local atheists, where she claimed that the middle schoolers teased and harassed her by inviting her to go to church with them.
Wrong move …
School policy states that teachers are not permitted to criticize students in person or via an Internet page, according to Bay District Schools Spokesperson Karen Tucker.
She maintains that even though the disparaging remarks were posted to be read by a closed Facebook group, Creamer was still in violation because a member of the group took a screen shot of her post and redistributed it.
“I don’t think it matters, because eventually someone else is going to see it posted, which is what happened,” Tucker explained, according to The Walton Sun. “People were re-posting. If you said things on there – which she did, about students – no, I don’t think it matters.”
Offended by the Gospel
Creamer explained on the “Atheists of Bay County” private Facebook page that the students who went out of their way to invite her to church tried to get her to go in various ways.
“There is a bevy of boys in one of my classes who are taking turns either inviting me to their church or leaving (anonymously) flyers inviting me to church events,” Creamer wrote on the Facebook page, according to The Christian Post. “Today, I found one on the A/V cart I use for a podium.”
The atheist teacher went as far as to report students to the principal for blessing each other when they sneeze in class.
“Every time any child sneezes, they loudly say ‘God bless you!’ and look in my direction,” Creamer complained. “I have complained twice to my principal – one last month and once today. She has spoken privately to one or two of the little cretins, but it seems to do NO GOOD.”
The atheist instructor indicated that she felt tormented by the students – who cared enough about her to reach out to her.
“I am feeling bullied and harassed … It has become intolerable,” Creamer told her fellow atheists on the social media page. “I don’t feel like talking with the parents will stop the inappropriate behaviors because, for all I know, the parents are encouraging them.”
Out of bounds …
School district officials made it clear that Creamer was out-of-line and acted unprofessionally by posting such offensive comments about her students online.
“Teachers are encouraged and trained, to keep clear boundaries between their personal and professional lives to ensure that the classroom remains a neutral and supportive environment,” the school district announced in a public statement. “This training and related School Board policy includes guidelines for interactions on all social media platforms including, but not limited to, Facebook. We do not condone the use of disparaging comments about our students in any form, on any social media platform, or in any school.”
Tucker asserted that remarks attacking students will simply not be tolerated by the school district.
“Our students are protected,” she maintained. “If that happens, it violates all kinds of things, (including) the code of ethics from the Department of Education.”
Three strikes pointed out against the teacher …
Appalled by Creamer’s offensive actions, one parent sent a complaint to the school, calling the atheist teacher out on three separate counts.
“First and foremost, she should not be discussing her religious preferences – or lack thereof – with any of these students,” the concerned parent insisted to school officials. “Had she not been proudly boasting of her atheism, these children would not know of her personal beliefs, and I would not be addressing this situation.”
The parent also noted how the middle school teacher’s comments directed against the students were inappropriate and inexcusable.
“Secondly, as an adult in a professional occupation, her choice of words to describe her students is completely unprofessional and completely out of line,” the perturbed parent continued.
One last argument was then waged against Creamer.
“Third, for her to seek out suggestions from a group on social media of how to handle her students (my children) has me outraged,” the complaint concluded.
—-
Teacher calls students 'cretins' for inviting her to church
This “teacher” is a good example of the category of people I affectionately label “too stupid to live.”
And also too stupid to have the responsibility of molding our youth. She should be fired for cause.
This is one of the few times i will be disagreeing with the bulk of people here. While YES she should have known better than to call the kids Cretins, online, even if done IN PRIVATE to a group of friends, the fact that the kids were repeatedly harassing her with invites, and baiting her with “god blesses” being shouted, KNOWING she is an atheist, i felt she was in the RIGHT to criticize them by saying “Speaking to parents, in private etc is doing NO GOOD”..
Sorry, but it would be like if a teacher was known to be a vegan, and the kids kept on saying things like “wanna come to our family barbeque”? Hey, we are having a big shindig at a steak place, wanna come” and the like…
Atheists have no problem belittling Christians. They won’t say a word about Islam though. Maybe because Christians won’t cut your head off if you offend them.
Matthew 13:44
“The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field.” Mindless Secular Liberal atheist teachers can’t sell what they don’t own, nor buy without the earned treasure to pay for, nor re-distribute what they cannot understand. This one cannot even accept the treasure when offered for free.,,,adds a whole new meaning to the scripture “An a Little child shall lead them”
Actually the teacher is to be loved and cherished as God does all Christians, actually all His created people.
She is to realize there is a Heaven and hell. Her destiny as an atheist without first seeking the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and conviction could very well be the latter.
God bless
How can anyone be offended by something they don’t believe exists? Take me for example. I don’t believe there is any such thing as an atheist, and those who say they are don’t offend me by that either.
I have a great solution for the atheist teacher. She should move to North Korea where the people are Communists and atheists. Susan Creamer, you will fit right in with Kim Jun Un and you will make a great teacher in North Korea
And what, all the kids are “innocent little darlings who did no wrong”? Sorry bub. BUT what they did to ME, amounts to harassment…
The truth of a matter can frequently be found by changing who is who
The teacher is a devote Christian and a group of devil worshipers kept inviting her to one of their ceremonies. Out of frustration, from the seemingly constant harassment, she sought some insight from a sympathetic, but an unaffected group of like minded individuals, who she trusted and hoped could understand the situation, to offer, hopefully, objective guides on how to address the issue.
She also expressed her deeply felt anger without specifically saying so by describing how she felt about the students and their behavior by using a word which not only states her view but also subtly conveys she is holding herself above the situation and not going in the mud with how she feels.
Which show control and restraint while expressing how deeply this was troubling her
If one thinks their view is better than another the most telling part is whether your view will cause you to do justice for all rather than those whom hold a similar view
This is what causes one religion to be better than another, and if another religion does the same thing it is the equal of the other
On the other hand, if your religion only does justice for those whom support it, it is worthless
That is a valid comparison Jota. WOULD we be so quick to complain that the teacher was wrong, had say she been a christian, and the kids were inviting her to Atheist gatherings, KNOWING she didn’t want to go?? NO we would be calling a spade a spade, and speaking out in her support cause the kids were the ones in the wrong…
SO WHY is it different, just cause she is an atheist? OR IS IT just that… As she is an atheist, she deserves what ever harassment she gets??
I am a Christian…. I study daily. Done so since 1980. What most churches produce for teaching today would make intelligent outsiders think that they are Cretins. For most churches teachings are weak and poorly thought out. Anyone with high enough intelligence (and would follow Jesus if presented intelligently) would think that Christianity is only for stupid people. Any intelligent person who wants to find teachings that will satisfy their intense curiosity about God must find teachers who know how to teach in depth and accurately. Those who teach must be a full time students. Not someone simply trained in the art of how to give a sermon and get the congregations emotions moved by fine sounding words to their ears. Here is one example of what I speak… http://rbthieme.org/#tabs-3 The atheist will have to sit down and shut up when someone matches and exceeds their intellectual capacity. Few pastors today are qualified to counter as the atheistic media keeps on feeling justified in their pseudo intellectualism.
The woman is obviously insecure in her atheism. If she weren’t, she’d merely smile and say “no, thank you” when they invite her to church, and she wouldn’t get upset when they say “God bless you” to each other — or even to her.
But aside from that, she’s obviously a very poor teacher, since she has such an adversarial attitude toward her students. It’s one thing to bemoan some of the silly things students say; I confess I’ve done it myself on occasion about student bloopers or bad preparation for college work. But it’s another thing to call them names, take what they say personally, and go running to the principal with no other complaint than a childish “they’re saying things I don’t like; make them stop” — especially when the things they’re saying are things ordinary people say all the time. Hey, lady, you’re supposed to be the grownup in the room. Show some maturity.
Columba. Lets try it this way. I am a guy, you are a gal. I keep asking you out KNOWING You have no interest in me.. AT what stage does it hit being harassment??
How often must you tell me “sorry, not interested”.??
If it is say around 5-6 times, then WHY must this teacher put up with her kids CONTINUALLY asking her to church, knowing she is not interested, even AFTER she has asked the kids to stop, asked the DEAN to talk to them AND THEIR parents as well? WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH???
Ituser, leaving aside your analogy for the moment, I suspect that the kids were making a big point of the invitations and the blessings because she’d exhibited anger and sensitivity, and in a very juvenile way they kept trying to get a similar reaction out of her. Again, a good teacher would have known better than to give them the reaction they were angling for, and they would have stopped; in fact, they probably wouldn’t have started in the first place.
As for your analogy, forcing one’s attentions on a member of the opposite sex after being repeatedly told “no” gets into the realm of sexual harassment, which is a different topic. (Although I once had a student try sexual innuendos with me in class, and I found that rolling my eyes and saying “oh, Mr. So-and-So!” in a laughing but mock-exasperated way, and then turning to the class as though to invite them into the “joke,” not only defused the situation by destroying the intimacy he was trying to create but also showed that he wasn’t really bothering me and brought the rest of the class into the “joke.” Gradually, the class started laughing AT him if he tried it again, and finally, after pretending to be going along with the joke, he stopped.)
A friend of mine had the classic retort. She is obviously the result of a lost sperm cell.
It is rather difficult to teach tolerance. This ‘teacher’ amply demonstrates that failure.
And where was the tolerance from her students????
Please remember, in some ways, students have more freedom to say what they want to say, than teachers have.
Very true. A kid in class, can say what he wants to a teacher, on line or in person and the teacher can’t retort. But why? Why should teachers be limited in their freedom of speech, while the kids are not?
Having had their invitation refused, the students should have dropped the matter. Harassing someone into believing in your chosen religion is no better than harassing someone to give up religion. No one in this free country should have his or her beliefs mocked, sorry, even if those beliefs deny God. I do agree that she should not have announced her atheism, but we don’t know that part of the story.
That ought to get me a ton of one-star votes.
I don’t think it should be a problem if a teacher let’s her class know she is a Christian, so it shouldn’t be a problem if she admits to being an atheist.
You’re right that the context of how she announced her atheism is an important part of the story.
If it came up as part of a casual discussion in class, then the parents should be concerned about disciplining their children and not the teacher. If she announced it to try to show she’s smarter than middle schoolers, then I don’t have any sympathy for her. She should learn to shut up or face the consequences.
That’s a point i have been trying to make. HARASSING a person, whether like the kids were doing or like many here seem to be doing to the teacher is wrong..