Teacher Bullies Student for using Fox News on Assignment, Claims Fox is ‘Fake News’

A Fort Wayne family said their eighth-grade son was bullied by his Spanish teacher at Blackhawk Middle School for using Fox News as a source on a current events report.
They took their story to the media in hopes other students won’t face similar situations and that Fort Wayne Community Schools will review its policies on teacher investigations.
“We definitely think any teacher investigation brought on by parents should be as transparent as possible,” parent Todd Hein said.
“Fort Wayne Community Schools does not condone the kind of behavior detailed by this parent,” said a statement from Krista Stockman, FWCS public information officer.
“When we were notified, we immediately investigated and took appropriate action,” the statement said. “Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide details of the outcome of the investigation.”
Hein first contacted Fort Wayne radio station WOWO, 1190-AM and 107.5-FM, on Tuesday about the incident. The radio station reported the story Tuesday morning, and Hein also was interviewed Tuesday afternoon by host Pat Miller on WOWO’s “The Pat Miller Show.”
Wednesday morning, Hein and his son, Jacob, 14, also were interviewed via Skype on the national broadcast of “Fox & Friends” on Fox News.
Hein told News-Sentinel.com the incident happened March 20 in his son’s honors Spanish class.
Students have a recurring assignment to read a current news article and translate it into Spanish. Students weren’t told they had to use or avoid using any certain news sources, Hein said.
Citing the source of the article also wasn’t required, but Hein said his son usually included the source with his assignments.
Jacob translated a story about U.S. Air Force pilots reportedly seeing possible UFOs, which he read on Fox News, his father said. The family relies on a variety of news sources, including Fox News, CNN and others.
The day after turning in the assignment, Spanish teacher Sarah “Sally” Ford walked over to Jacob in class and reportedly told him Fox News is “fake news” and that he shouldn’t use it as a source anymore, Hein said his son told him that day.
Then Ford reportedly told Jacob that instead of doing an assignment on family trees, which the other students were doing, she wanted him to look up any of President Donald Trump’s “many lies” and to give her a full-page report on it.
Hein said he called the school the next day to report the incident. Ford reportedly also apologized to his son that next day in class.
Hein and his wife met two days later with the teacher, principal and assistant principal, during which the teacher admitted things happened as Jacob had said and she apologized to the Heins, Hein said. The Heins also recorded the meeting.
At some point, the teacher was asked to leave the meeting because she was no longer being helpful, Hein said. She stood outside the room and stared in through a window in the door.
When he described her behavior as bullying, Hein said Ford barged back in and tried to defend herself before being ordered out by the principal. The principal told the Heins the case would be referred to FWCS’ Human Resources department.
Hein said he and his wife ended up asking to have their son taken out of Ford’s class when she gave the class an assignment three days later to write about why, six months after Hurricane Maria, parts of Puerto Rico still don’t have electricity and why Trump should have done more to help.
Jacob now goes to a creative writing class he already has taken previously, Hein said.
The Heins’ main concerns now involve FWCS’ lack of response to them regarding the status and outcome of the investigation. During the past few weeks, Hein said FWCS officials have failed to respond to his calls asking about the investigation.
He also emailed an FWCS official screen shots of anti-Trump comments he found on Ford’s Facebook and Twitter accounts but heard nothing other than an initial reply that his email had been received.
Hein said an FWCS official did take his call Tuesday and informed him the investigation has been completed. Because the incident involves a personnel matter, however, the Heins won’t know the result unless it goes to the FWCS board of school trustees for action during a public meeting, the official said.
The FWCS official did say Ford had not been fired, Hein said.
He wants FWCS officials to reinforce the district policy and state law saying teachers should run an unbiased classroom and shouldn’t advocate for the election or defeat of any specific candidates. Hein also believes Ford violated several points FWCS lists as bullying on its website, .
The Heins also believe FWCS should be more transparent about its investigations, such as telling parents involved in the case what the teacher tells Human Resources staff investigating the incident.
Regardless of a student’s or family’s political beliefs, no student or family should have to go through what they have experienced, Hein said.
“Hopefully, this doesn’t happen again,” he added.
Join the discussion
Picket his house!
Why picket the kid’s house? The teacher was the bully, picket her house.
Maybe that’s what Tim was trying to suggest, picket the teacher’s house..
No teacher should be allowed to indoctrinate children by requiring pro- or anti- anything assignments, especially if they deal with politics, unless it is half the class research pro- and the other half researches the con-, and then follow it up with debates in class. One-sided teaching is not teaching.
this not new news america, it happens on a daily basis and until we the people put a stop to it.
i am affraid it is to late for that.
Its indoctrination, and IMO its all teachers have been doing for at least a decade, if not longer.
I wish I’d saved all of Obama’s lies, I’d send them to her! Teachers like this need to be closely monitored and called out every time biased behavior and teaching is observed.
Nothing new here. I had a similar problem with a teacher in Federal Way, WA in the mid 70’s, our son was in the 5th grade. This bias/indoctrination has been going on for a long, long time !
Don’t be to hard on the poor teacher. It is obvious that she is suffering from Cranial Rectal Inversion. l
I don’t care if she’s suffering from a brain tumor. SHE Deserves all the scorn and hate she gets for this attack..
Sadly this is typical of the indoctrination that our students are being subjected to by left wing teachers in our schools today It is little wonder our children are having the problems that they are having and are exhibiting the views that we don’t understand. they have been subjected to bullship like this by teachers that they have been told to trust, lessons for today are don’t trust the teachrrs
And you can bet, had the teacher done this to a kid who used MSNBC or CNN, there’d have been IMMEDIATE punishment taken by the school..
Then I would state,as a matter of fact,You are a Fake Educator!
Liberal teachers are nothing more than organized gangsters who force their rancid liberalism on children. It is way past time to eliminate all liberal teachers from our schools.
Actually, most of the teachers were indoctrinated themselves while in college and during their credentialing process. Sadly, most of them are true-believers and are fully invested in the dribble they’re espousing…which makes the whole problem worse, not better–this generation of academia fully believes what they’re spouting is true.
The problem is exacerbated by the fact that almost all the school administrators, who are charged with reviewing teacher abuses, went through the same indoctrination process themselves; and, they don’t see anything wrong with teachers using public-education as “re-education camps” and pushing political propaganda as a substitute for education & reason. After all, that’s what they went through and experienced when they got their BAs, MAs, & PhDs. It’s all they where taught; and, its what they believe too!
Worse still, academia believes they have been entrusted with the sacred mission of over-coming the stupidity of foolish parents–to “properly” educate the next generation in “real-truth.” Too many in the field of education today, were steeped in the belief, while at college that America’s heartland is largely a bunch of ignorant cultists. To them, Hillary was right; we are the unwashed deplorables that need to be saved from our own small-minded world-view.
The hippies, & counter-culture types of the 60s, appear to have completely assumed the education system while the rest of America was focused elsewhere.
Now we are reaping the harvest in of snowflakes, micro-aggressions, and political correctness taken to an absurd level.
This is why i keep saying DO AWAY with public education, go back to home schooling…
The only time pro and anti anything should be allowed in a classroom is during a debate in which the debate is key, not who is right or wrong.
This is really ticking me off, I have heard so many stories like this for teachers using their own political views at the school, like in the case above. She should fired for pushing her own political views, and using them on her students. This should act as a wake up call to all parents to see whats going on in your students schools, and Colleges
You can bet she won’t be though..
In Oakland, California, the middle school teachers brought the whole classes out sitting on the freeway to protest Trump. They are brainwashing the kids, just like uncle Kim, uncle Ho, uncle Mao …
Every one of these reported incidents when “teachers” behave as aggressive propagandists, censors, tyrants, and allow their personal ideological beliefs to supersede the noble, honorable, and crucial task of properly educating the children in their charge, is an outrage, on many levels. Fifty years ago, a “teacher” who substituted personal politics for academic principles, would have surely been severely disciplined, if not fired outright. About then, though, came the mass unionization push and such egregious violations of once sacrosanct characteristics of “teaching” have been trivialized for the sake of protecting all unionists, no matter how inept, incompetent, slovenly, criminal, or Lefty Loony. It’s no coincidence the degeneration of our once vaunted public education system into what is often ranked as below that of some Third World countries, with horrific drop-out, violence, and other criminal activities rates. Meanwhile the costs to fund this decline into inferiority continue to rise…but voters utterly fail to “get it” and demand restoration to sanity and what used to and ought to be the primary objective and task of the system and all its employees, including administrators and teachers both. If that doesn’t happen soon, we shall continue to churn out thoroughly Leftist indoctrinated, mal-educated, unprepared, and difficult drones, not responsible citizens.
I bet the teacher considers every story on CNN (no matter how outlandish) Holy Gospel.
Mz Ford has been put on disciplinary leave pending the outcome of the investigation in which she will be notified of either disciplinary action or termination
The term “Fake News” was created by Donald Trump, and should not be stolen and used by Trump-hating teachers.
This teacher is being paid to TEACH, and that does NOT mean to force HER opinions on the children !