Target removing ‘Baby Daddy’ Father’s Day cards after shoppers call them ‘an insult’

Target is apologizing to offended customers after shoppers began slamming the retailer for offering “Baby Daddy” greeting cards ahead of Father’s Day, and after one Twitter user calling them “an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole.”

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” Joshua Thomas, a spokesperson for Target, shared in a statement to Fox News. “We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores.

“We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

