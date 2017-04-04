Target: ‘Inclusive’ policy allowed this voyeur access

A situation at a Target store in Tennessee is precisely what a pro-family group has been warning about when it comes to the retailer’s policy for bathrooms and changing rooms.
According to NBC affiliate WBIR, a peeping Tom was caught March 29 kneeling on the floor of a dressing room area and taking pictures with his cell phone at a Knoxville Target. Victim Leigh Hamby told WBIR she wasn’t in the dressing room for long before she saw a reflection in the mirror.
“Your stomach kind of drops a little bit. It wasn’t just passing. It was a little bit under the door,” Hamby said.
The situation comes as groups, including the American Family Association, are boycotting Target. The retailer is allowing transgender people to use the bathroom and changing room for the gender in which they say they identify. While Target says its policy is about inclusivity, AFA thinks it puts women and children at risk of sexual predators who take advantage of the policy.
Since the boycott was announced in April 2016, AFA has issued Action Alerts and other communications with news and police reports of cases similar to what happened at the Knoxville Target.
“This is exactly like the examples we’ve been citing for almost a year now of men gaining access to their victims, preying on women and little girls in the bathrooms and changing areas at Target,” says AFA’s Walker Wildmon. “This is exactly why Target should reverse its horrible policy which allows men access to women’s facilities.”
Leigh Hamby’s father was also interviewed by WBIR. He encouraged her to share her story to protect other women. Speaking of other women, police in Knoxville say surveillance video shows the suspect – who fled the store after being caught in the act – was in and out of the dressing room area for more than one hour. According to WBIR, no attendant was present.
“Even if there was an attendant there, at the entrance of the changing area, there’s nothing the attendant could do about it,” Wildmon points out. “According to Target’s policy, this man has access to women’s changing rooms and facilities, period.”
Videoing and voyeurism in the areas is illegal.
“As we’ve stated many times, transgender individuals are not our main concern,” Wildmon adds, “but rather voyeurs and sexual predators who will gain access to their victims by using Target’s policy to do so.”
Target has never responded to OneNewsNow’s requests for comment on AFA’s boycott. However, the retailer did issue the following statement to WBIR following last week’s incident:
“At Target, our guests are at the center of everything we do and our commitment to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores is unwavering. As a part this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. As soon as this incident was brought to our attention, we immediately partnered with local law enforcement.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Ever heard of closing the barn door after the horse got out? This incident and many more could have been prevented if Target had used common sense instead of trying to be politically correct. Catering to perverts is not common sense. Their partnering with law enforcement is a little late for this victim. What of her rights to privacy and safety?
HOW ridiculous! Pass off to the cops which shouldn’t be allowed to happen in the first place. Sorry Target RENEWED Boycott !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This LBGTQ thing has gone WAY too far. They do NOT care about NORMAL people only Freakenzoids.ANY store that has this policy is endangering YOUR wife, child . BOYCOTT
Sorry Target. Partnering with law enforcement is required by law, and not a choice you make because you “care” about the safety of your customers.
Stop protecting the o.1% and start thinking about the 99.9%.
Was Target’s “response” intended to be sarcastic or an attempt at some kind of humor?
I know I got a big laugh out of it.
I can only say that if my wife, daughter or granddaughter ever comes out of a restroom or dressing room and tells me something like this, I will help him become a her. I have a license to carry and I do… If you are a scumbag reading this, take warning NOW and change your ways or they may get changed for you….
I;d chase that creep and make sure everyone KNEW right there at the store. I’d create such a big stink they’d never forget! BOYCOTT!
ALl I hear from Target is Blah Blah Blah Gay rights. Let the LBGTQ freaks support their store. Normal people will avoid
It seems that some female customers of Target have not received the truth yet: You do not have any assured privacy any longer in changing rooms or restrooms at Target. In fact, ladies, you and your children are at risk in Target changing rooms and restrooms.
Many ladies already have that information and have made the quality decision not to shop at Target any longer. Hopefully, as other ladies realize the truth, they will as well.
Target has lost billions on stock value and millions in revenue in sales in stores. Target needs a new CEO who is not a pervert. Maybe the stock will slip so low that it will be bought up by a sound-minded conservative investor.
I was irate at Target’s attitude and stance. They have not received one dime of our family’s funds since. They lost probably $500. I do the same to others who have a policy contrary to my core values. All of these actions are of result of their posture. If more people would do the same, their decisions might not be so misguided.
Target’s stock value has plummeted since they made that ill conceived notion.
If you are going to have insane policies like this, then expend a few dollars. Totally enclose the dressing rooms, floor to ceiling walls and solid doors with no openings. Look at each room from the outside and do not leave a single gap for anyone to look through. You will still be mindless idiots, but your customers will not have to pay a price for your insanity.
So Target’s policy has been to make their stores are a safe place for snooping? I’m sure they will say “No, no, no. You’ve got that all wrong.” Then I’ll say, “What was the policy for then?”
I’m not sure what they will say next but I am looking forward to it.
I was never concerned about women using the men’s room or the truly gender confused using the women’s room. From the beginning my concern was male perverts in the women’s rooms. There are safety issues as well as issues of privacy.
As long as Target insists on preaching to me, I will take my business elsewhere. If I want to torture myself with Leftist preaching, I can watch Obama videos or Chuck Schumer vidoes on YouTube.