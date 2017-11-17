Tampa church is locked and loaded

If you are an evildoer wishing to bring harm to the members of River at Tampa Bay Church, don’t expect congregants to turn the other cheek.

They’ll blast you.

So says a sign at the church, at 3738 River International Drive in Tampa, that delivers a stark warning to anyone thinking of wreaking havoc.

The sign at the 21-year-old church was put up about a year ago, said Associate Pastor Allen Hawes.

“It is a deterrent,” said Hawes, 37, who has been at the church for the past 15 years. “Look at what is going on. In the past two months, look at what happened in Texas. Look at what happened in Las Vegas. Because we are a church that is on television, we are very involved in the community. We want people to know that this is a safe zone.”

