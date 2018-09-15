Taco Bell employee refuses order placed in English

The Taco Bell menu is pretty easy to comprehend in any language. Hell, half of it is just made-up words anyway – CrunchWrap Supremes and “nacho fries” aren’t exactly ancestral Mexican dishes. You can also order food by simply shouting a combo number, such as “T3” for a three-taco meal.
But when a black couple tried to order in both English and Spanish at a Hialeah Taco Bell this week, employees were filmed telling them to get lost before threatening to call the cops on them. In a viral Facebook video posted online Wednesday, Miami resident Alexandria Montgomery claims a drive-thru employee at a Hialeah Taco Bell refused to accept her order in English and instead said she was calling the cops to shoo her away. (it’s unclear if law enforcement ever arrived.) Montgomery, who is black, says the incident was obviously racist in nature.
“Taco Bell in Hialeah racist as f,” she wrote Wednesday. “This lady understood what I was saying but didn’t want to take my order talking bout she don’t speak English.”
Montgomery, who did not immediately respond to a message from New Times, told El Nuevo Herald earlier today that the incident occurred at the Taco Bell store at 785 E. Ninth St. in Hialeah. A Taco Bell representative told El Nuevo that the incident “does not meet our customer service expectations,” adding that the chain has “worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
Montgomery wrote on Facebook that the worker involved, who claimed her name was “Luisa,” has been fired.
In the clip, its sure seems like “Luisa” understood Montgomery’s English – but she continued responding in Spanish to Montgomery’s statements.
“But you speak something, though?” Montgomery says in the video before “Luisa” slams the drive-thru window in her face. The worker then threatens to call the police.
“This is Hialeah,” the worker at one point responds.
In the most glaring moment in the video, a man in the car even offers to order a combo in Spanish.
“Uno, dos, tres,quatro , the menu?” the man says. “Luisa” shakes her head no and tells other workers behind her not to take the couple’s order either.
This isn’t even the only claim of absurd racism in South Florida in the news today. The Miami Herald also reported this afternoon that the Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatched a police helicopter to catch an alleged “home intruder” who turned out to be only a black man knocking on doors while campaigning for office.
Yet another banner day for race relations in the United States.
When did Southern Florida secede from the USA and become part of Central and South America exclusively?
3:15
What’s your name?
Louisa.
But she doesn’t understand any English at all.
I’ve heard it said for years, “Will the last American leaving Miami please bring the flag.”
Here’s a PLAN.
Jerk the FRANCHISE and explain to the ‘owner’ that his employees need a wee bit of retraining.
ANY employees that are not FLUENT IN ENGLISH, then they get to go find a job in Cuba.
IF any of the employees are NOT LEGAL RESIDENTS ON THE US pull the plug on the franchise completely!
Where’s the ” Sensitivity ” training?
Where is the day the store is CLOSED for the day to give everyone time to ponder their ” hidden racial bias “?
Also, when did Florida become a Spanish speaking only state?
Gee, all this after Taco Bell was voted “Best Mexican Restaurant” for 2018. The judges must rescind the award [sarc]
There’s no safe place from idiocy!
The problem exists with the mentality or lack thereof of the employees they are able to hire for what they pay. For a few generations people just don’t care about themselves, others, or what kind of job they do. The work ethic was never instilled in them, to try to do your best. That comes from home, not schools. Where does a person go after being fired from Taco Bell? Probably welfare of some sort….which is probably what the employee wanted in the first place.
Non-latinos eating tacos is cultural appropriation. Those idiots should stick to good old American food, like pizza and pasta.
I’ve had jerks at the window like this before and they didn’t want to alert the manager.
No problem. I got out of the car, still parked at the window, and then went inside to ask for the manager. The manager understands perfectly that the drive-in window is where all the profits are. The longer he stonewalls me inside the more money the restaurant loses. It’s in his direct best interest to satisfy me and get me out of the store as quickly as possible.
Hmmm, maybe these blacks will now get the message about immigration – seems like Hispanics are racists too. Blacks are in for a rude awakening when the democrats start catering to Hispanics instead of them.
Back in the 1970’s you had to speak both english and spanish to work in any job where you had to talk to customers. That’s just Florida.
Glory be! Just when I thought I’d come up with every possible reason to never again enter a Taco Hell, let alone eat their crappy “food”, they up and give me one more reason…Thank you, Taco Hell!