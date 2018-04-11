Syria: Russia threatens to shoot down US missiles; Trump fires back

(UPI) — After a Russian diplomat warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria will be shot down and their launch sites targeted, President Donald Trump fired back Wednesday — telling Russia to “get ready.”
“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Trump said in a tweet. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Trump has been monitoring the situation in Syria since an attack Saturday that killed dozens and injured up to 500 people in Douma, a town in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. Officials said at least one helicopter dropped a barrel bomb of chemicals that suffocated a number of civilians, including children.
Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis said this week they’re not ruling out the possibility of military action against President Bashar al-Assad’s government after the suspected chemical attack.
Trump had said Monday a response to the Syria attack would come within days.
Trump’s fiery response Wednesday comes after Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Moscow would refer to President Vladimir Putin’s instructions if Syria is attacked, which is to down the missiles and also attack the sources that fired them.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “there are Russians present in large numbers in Syria, and Russia will do everything to protect its people on Syrian soil.”
On Tuesday, Trump canceled a trip to a trade summit in Bogota, Colombia, to monitor the situation.
Also Tuesday, Eurocontrol, the pan-European air traffic control agency, warned airlines to exercise caution during the next 72 hours in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible airstrikes.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I love Trump calling Assad a “gas killing animal”. Finally we have someone in office who speaks the truth!
And isn’t afraid to (hopefully) Back it up with action.
Shooting down missiles and aircraft is a 2-way street and the Russians are way behind the technology curve. If they try to outspend us it will cause another Russian revolution and Putin will fall. Putin is no fool as we can make things really hot for Putin in the Ukraine right home on their border just like they are making our lives miserable on our southern border.
I’m not sure that a shooting war with the Russians is really such a good idea. We of course must protect US assets and personnel, but going toe to toe with Putin could get very ugly, very fast.
So you’d rather us do nothing?
The thing we have to remember about Russia and America’s relationship with the Russian Government is that Russia isn’t our friend and never will be. The Russian’s motivation is to someday get the upper hand either militarily or through weakening us psychologically by convincing the American citizens that the country isn’t worth fighting for. The communist ran countries such as Russia exert their influence and indoctrination of the countries youth through communist teachers and professors in the public educational institutions which they have all ready done. The situation that America and the president face today is the result of denying the reality that Russia cannot be negotiated with to resolve differences between America and Russia, the only way to keep Russia from taking us over is to demonstrate that our military strength and weaponry is superior to theirs and it would be a fatal mistake for them to attack us. Donald Trump is to be admired for his confronting Russia only if the Countries Weaponry and its military are equal to the task of facing up to Russia’s aggression. Its only a matter of time before the test between Russia and America as to which country will be the victor over the other comes to fruition. This test isn’t a matter of if, but when… This time period could be now when the great struggle will begin.