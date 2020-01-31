Swing-vote GOP Sen. Alexander comes out against witnesses, paving way for imminent Trump acquittal

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., announced late Thursday night that he would not support additional witnesses in President Trump’s “shallow, hurried and wholly partisan” Senate impeachment trial, seemingly ending Democrats’ hopes of hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and paving the way for the president’s imminent acquittal as soon as Friday night.

“If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist,” Alexander said. “It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

Read my full statement on my vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings here: https://t.co/xmuRicS7U4 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

