Sweden learns the lesson of unfettered immigration

Sweden’s prime minister, who criticized President Trump last year for blaming Swedish violence on Muslim refugees, said Tuesday that he’s cracking down on immigration and gang violence to make Sweden great again.
At a White House news conference with Mr. Trump at his side, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven spoke of his own Trump-like agenda of implementing tougher laws on immigration and crime, and of spending more money on law enforcement.
“We have our share of domestic challenges, no doubt about that,” Mr. Lofven said. “We are dealing with it every day, allocating more resources to the police, more resources to the security police, tougher laws on crime, tougher laws on terrorism.”
Not only that, he said Sweden’s crackdown on immigration and gangs is working.
“We can see some results now in our three major cities, decrease in shootings because we’re attacking the organized crime very tough,” the prime minister said. “And we’ll keep on doing that. There is no space in Sweden for organized crime. They decrease freedom for ordinary people.”
It sounded very much like Mr. Trump’s rhetoric against the MS-13 gang members that he seeks to deport in larger numbers, and his policies to limit migration from certain Muslim-majority countries until better screening is in place to weed out potential terrorists.
The president, who enjoys being right as much as anyone, told the audience in the East Room that he had been correct about Sweden all along.
“Certainly you have a problem with immigration, it’s caused problems in Sweden,” Mr. Trump told a Swedish journalist. “I was one of the first ones to say it. I took a little heat, but that was OK. I proved to be right. But you do have a problem. I know the problem will slowly disappear, hopefully rapidly disappear.”
A year ago, soon after Mr. Trump took office, he was roundly criticized in the U.S. media and in Europe for blaming a rise in crime in Sweden on an influx of Muslim refugees.
“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” the president said back then at a rally in Florida. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”
At the time, Swedish officials said they didn’t know what Mr. Trump was talking about. Some people accused Mr. Trump of responding to an erroneous news report.
A year ago, Mr. Lofven chided Mr. Trump publicly, saying “We must all take responsibility for using facts correctly and for verifying anything we spread.”
But on Tuesday at the White House, the prime minister had changed his tune. He noted that Sweden had received 163,000 refugees in 2015, with most arriving in a span of a few months.
“We inherited a legislation that was not sustainable, legislation on migration,” Mr. Lofven said. “We changed the legislation, so now we have decreased the number of refugees, and we’re also putting pressure on the other European Union countries to take their share of the responsibility.”
The New York Times reported last weekend that Sweden has experienced a rise in clan-like violence, including gangs using hand grenades, that accompanied an influx of immigrants from certain parts of Europe and the Middle East. There have been more than 100 incidents involving military-grade explosives in the Stockholm metro area, which police have attributed to an “arms race” among immigrant gangs, the paper reported.
The story said there were few such incidents in Sweden until 2014, but since then, the number of explosions and seizures of grenades has risen.
Mr. Lofven refuted recent reports that immigrant-related crime in Sweden had become so bad that authorities had designated “no-go zones” deemed too dangerous to enter.
“We also have problems with organized crime in Sweden, shootings,” he said. “But it’s not like you have these ‘no-go’ zones.”
Until recently, Sweden had the most generous immigration laws in Europe. Former Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt in 2014 made a famous speech urging Swedes to “open their hearts” to refugees seeking shelter.
But in 2016, as problems grew, Sweden enacted a law valid for three years that makes family reunification of refugees more difficult. The law stopped recent immigrants with residency permits from bringing their immediate family members to Sweden.
In the U.S., Mr. Trump wants to end so-called “chain migration,” which he says has allowed an immigrant to sponsor numerous relatives to follow him or her, with not enough vetting of the family members.
Mr. Lofven, again sounding a lot like Mr. Trump, said Sweden is overcoming its immigration and crime problems with a thriving economy.
“Sweden has high growth,” he said. “Unemployment is going down. We have high investment rates. We have a strong, strong economy.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Yeah, Sweden learned its lesson when it heard the swish of the blade aiming for its neck!
If Swedish women complained about being raped by the Muslim immigrants they were labeled racist. There was a Swedish reporter on Fox News last year, expressing the Swedish government line, that there was no problem from the Muslim immigrants. Political correctness run amok. What until the Muslims are the largest population in these European countries. The Europeans will be slaves to the Muslims. Fools!
So, does anyone expect this idiot, apologizing for his slamming of Trump??
Me neither.
Liberals hate Pres. Trump because deep down they know he is right and it bugs the heck out of them.
They hate ANYONE who speaks the truth. Not just trump.
So the Swedish have taken up President Trump’s rallying cry: Make ___ Great Again (in this case, it is MSGA).
Trump was right to criticize Sweden last year but after the PM of Sweden’s remarks at the press briefing yesterday….. the MSM was all quiet.
Because they realize TRUMP was right, and silence to them is better than them having to admit “Trump was correct”..
I have a friend from Finland, and he wishes all the Muslims would leave and go back home; to say that he feels they haven’t assimilated well is an understatement.
I have family in Germany and they feel the same way.
Too late. It’s like locking the chicken coop up when the weasel is already inside.
The chickens have finally come home to roost with the Swedish Prime Minister’s surprising admission that his nation is now being forced to crackdown on immigrant (i.e., Muslim) and related gang violence after allowing several years of unrestricted immigration by Muslim asylum seekers This revelation by the Prime Minister follows on the heels of Chancellor Merkel’s equally surprising statement that Germany is now experiencing a growing problem with Muslim “no-go” zones after allowing unrestricted immigration of Muslims over a similar time period. Unless these two political leaders and their successors start taking extreme measures to reassert sovereignty over the “no-go” zones, assimilate their Muslim populations into their nations’ cultures, and deport those Muslims who refuse to assimilate or commit serious crimes, Sweden and Germany will suffer even greater social disruption caused by Muslim residents.
At what cost, Sweden??? You allowed your citizens to be harmed by these migrant animals! You ought to now compensate $$$ all citizen families that have been harmed! And while you’re at it, DEPORT the animals to Iran, Russia, or NoKo!
The unblessed travel to the places where the blessings are. They take the blessings. They offer nothing in return. They then proceed to convert the land of the blessed and make it the land of the unblessed from whence they came. Why? Because they only came to take. They did not arrive to give. The words of JFK ring true: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what can you do for your country?” The difference is however, he was talking to people who most likely loved their country. He was talking to people who, in most cases, were willing to assimilate.
So Sweden learned its lesson. I hope we will, too, before it’s too late.