Suspect in deadly crash bonds out of jail as sheriff’s dept. refuses to honor ICE detainer

UPDATE: The Denver Sheriff’s Department is investigating why immigration authorities weren’t notified of the release of a jail inmate until about an hour after he had already left.

The sheriff’s department says the delay was “unacceptable” and that the sheriff has ordered an immediate internal review.

The release comes after Denver’s jail was criticized for giving immigration officials about a half-hour’s notice before releasing an auto theft suspect, Ever Valles, they had expressed an interest in. He was later involved in a fatal robbery.

DENVER — An illegal immigrant charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash on a Colorado interstate bonded out of jail Saturday, a week after the deadly hit-and-run incident, despite being wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, allegedly fled the scene of the accident on Interstate 70 involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire last week, leaving the driver to die, according to the Denver Police Department.

Zamarripa-Castaneda bonded out on Saturday, according to jail records, but it’s not clear if he has been taken into custody, FOX 31 reported.

The Denver Sheriff Department, which operates the jail, told Fox News last week that unless ICE gets a federal criminal warrant that Zamarripa-Castaneda could leave detention after posting bond.

