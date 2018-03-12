Suspect in deadly crash bonds out of jail as sheriff’s dept. refuses to honor ICE detainer

Loading posts...
UPDATE: The Denver Sheriff’s Department is investigating why immigration authorities weren’t notified of the release of a jail inmate until about an hour after he had already left.

The sheriff’s department says the delay was “unacceptable” and that the sheriff has ordered an immediate internal review.

The release comes after Denver’s jail was criticized for giving immigration officials about a half-hour’s notice before releasing an auto theft suspect, Ever Valles, they had expressed an interest in. He was later involved in a fatal robbery.

Source is AP posted at KRDO News

———–


Original story is below:

DENVER — An illegal immigrant charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash on a Colorado interstate bonded out of jail Saturday, a week after the deadly hit-and-run incident, despite being wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, allegedly fled the scene of the accident on Interstate 70 involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire last week, leaving the driver to die, according to the Denver Police Department.

Zamarripa-Castaneda bonded out on Saturday, according to jail records, but it’s not clear if he has been taken into custody, FOX 31 reported.

The Denver Sheriff Department, which operates the jail, told Fox News last week that unless ICE gets a federal criminal warrant that Zamarripa-Castaneda could leave detention after posting bond.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News

Related Story: Semi Driver Killed In Hit & Run Identified – photos of crash and fire

  1. Why was he given a bond to begin with ? This “known” criminal had been involved in a hit and run death which he caused and they let him bond out ? Something is wrong with a magistrate or whomever who allowed bond. He had already proved he was a flight risk.

    • Interesting. One hour head start. Can they shoot him if they catch him? Reminds me of a sci fi movie from the ’70’s.

      • Reminds me of the old west. Maybe they can just hang him like they would a horse thief.

      • Bail was $25k but only needed to come up with $2500. Make the right call and he’s probably got plenty of drug dealer friends that will hand that over to a bondsman. He’s in the wind! Probably back to Mexico to avoid a lengthy prison term.

  2. How can an illegal alien, who killed someone and then fled the scene be given bond? Jeff Sessions the incompetent Attorney General should be arresting these dirty politicians and members of the sheriff’s departments that release this scum. Secondly, these liberal judges should be tried and hung!

    • Cause once again, the courts and laws in Coloradistan are against the constitution.. YET another state i couldn’t care less, if an asteroid flew in and flattened it.

      • Don’t you live in Ohio? Isn’t KaSICK your governor? Speaking of asteroids.

      • It’s Denver. A sanctuary city. They love their illegal aliens there.
        Heck if John Ritter was still the DA there, he’d probably plea it down to “agricultural trespass”, fine him $50 and close the case!

  3. Maybe ICE needs to “rent” jail cells so instead of releasing these criminals they can just be relocated to another cell for pickup.

    • O just increase the # of ICE agents IN each of these sanctuary states, so they CAN troll all the courts, to pick up the illegal invaders, as soon as they are found..

  4. Just another example where it is demonstrated that liberals are far more concerned with protecting the illegal alien, than they are the citizens of this nation.

  5. If I were the family of the victim of the crash I would be suing the officials that let him go. Furthermore, if he injures or kills someone else I’d recommend suing everyone who had authority over keeping him in jail. I suspect he’s either back in Mexico or being well hidden by his criminal friends. Who sets bond so low? They only need to pony up $2500 on a $25k bail. They knew he was illegal and the judge set bail low enough so he could get away. Seems like aiding and abetting a known criminal. If I did that I’d be in jail myself….why not the judge and those who let the criminal out. No excuse for this, NONE.

  6. It is law enforcement like the Denver Sheriffs Department that citizens must fear.
    Selective law enforcement is no law enforcement at all.

    • How did he leave the jail/courthouse? Was it some sort of magic? Why weren’t the ICE agents sitting in a parked car around the clock waiting for the illegal felon to appear. Sounds like a lot of B S by all parties including ICE.

      • Maybe read the article?

        Why should ICE agents have to sit in a car outside every jail in the country when the sheriff could pick up the phone and call them? If they could call an hour later, they could call an hour before. These cops deliberately gave this criminal time to get away.

    • Snowy I DID read the article and your previous comment about hanging him. if you can put your hangman’s rope down long enough to see I never suggested sitting outside of every jail in the country but this sheriff is spitting in the face of ICE and grabbing him as he leaves the jail would set this little punk sheriff straight.

