Suspect at large after 2 St. Louis officers shot

(UPI) — Authorities in St. Louis said they are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of two police officers Friday afternoon.

Acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said a man shot the two officers when they attempted to interview him as part of a gang investigation. The suspect used a “small, assault-style weapon,” he said.

“Both officers were struck by the rounds, in their legs, their hand, appears to be some shrapnel injuries to their face,” O’Toole said.

The officers were in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, police Maj. Dan Howard said. The 35-year-old male officer is a nine-year veteran of the force, while the 32-year-old female officer is a 10-year veteran.

Missouri Highway Patrol said it had one suspect in custody but authorities were looking for a second suspect.

O’Toole said officers in the city had been in particular danger recently.

“It was a week ago I was here again for an officer who was stabbed. Last night we had an officer who was involved in a shooting with an individual who had a handgun. Today, I have two officers shot in the hospital here; all dealing with violent, dangerous suspects. Felons,” he said. “These officers do a wonderful job for our city and they’re here to address violent crime. These are the type of individuals they are encountering on a daily basis. These officers did a wonderful job. I’m proud of them and they’re heroes. This investigation and will continue until we get the people responsible.”

