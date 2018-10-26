Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with suspicious packages sent to Democrats

A male suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the rash of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats nationwide, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

Multiple sources identified the suspect to Fox News as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.

Sayoc, a registered Republican, has a lengthy criminal history in Florida dating back to 1991. He had been arrested and accused of threatening to use a bomb in 2002 and has also been arrested for felony theft and on drug charges.

Sayoc’s white van, which was plastered with stickers of Trump, the presidential seal and other political signage, was seized by authorities and taken to a secure facility.

Fox News: Everything we know so far.

President Trump applauded the FBI during remarks Friday afternoon, also decrying the use of violence in the political realm. Trump called the packages and the events of the week “despicable”.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)