Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with suspicious packages sent to Democrats

A male suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the rash of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats nationwide, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.
Multiple sources identified the suspect to Fox News as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.
Sayoc, a registered Republican, has a lengthy criminal history in Florida dating back to 1991. He had been arrested and accused of threatening to use a bomb in 2002 and has also been arrested for felony theft and on drug charges.
Sayoc’s white van, which was plastered with stickers of Trump, the presidential seal and other political signage, was seized by authorities and taken to a secure facility.
President Trump applauded the FBI during remarks Friday afternoon, also decrying the use of violence in the political realm. Trump called the packages and the events of the week “despicable”.
SORRY, MY BAD, I APOLOGIZE,
I was sure this was a false flag event by the dims to make the repubs look bad. And according to my perverse way of thinking I wouldn’t put it past them to try this. But if this nut is guilty he should spend a few years in the Bar Hilton.
Again, I apologize.
porthos
#Me too! That is I may have been hasty. But I don’t apologize to the Left for getting it wrong this time. Not after all the bold faced deceit they use on a daily basis.
Still, I’ll wait for the facts….if there are any.
Seriously, though? A pipe in a soft-pak envelope?
Oh, that’s going to get through.
But he has mental issues at the very least (works for the left). No SANE, informed, aware Republican, lacking Secret Service, would advertise in this climate.
Unless his TRUMP van has been slashed, smashed, trashed and burned, it’s a prop until proven otherwise.
I heard on Rush that a woman called in and said she saw him on facebook about I think she said 3 am but was gone within a few minutes. It was a picture of Kathy Griffin with the head of President Trump and the guy had said to make Florida Democrat again. Only heard it so I am not sure how much truth there is but I don’t think we will know the whole truth; maybe after the election.
Gentle readers…please don’t be too quick to apologize:
The timing and “coincidence” of this mail-bomb scare in the midst of early mid-term voting…together with the ever-increasing caravan of foreign nationals headed our way simultaneously is extremely suspicious. In addition, the unbleached stickers covering the windows of the suspect’s van in the Florida sun, what looks like Sharpie-produced hair on the arrestee’s mug shot, the crude non-functioning devices that have been found, the un-postmarked postage, and the misspellings on address labels combine to make this entire situation reek of a “useful idiot” being set up (and possibly paid) to garner sympathy for Democrat candidates … and to simultaneously vilify and blame President Trump in the process. Let’s wait for more information to come out before ANY conclusions are reached… or apologies are given.
[Saul Alinsky and the followers of his radical ideology say: “Treat opponents not as persons, but as symbols representing interests or ideas which [the Radical] believes inimical to the welfare of the people.” (If you do that, then you can lie about them all you want…because it’s for “the greater good.”)]
56 years old and mom and dad kicked him out of the house.
Think he should have gotten married and he would n’t have had time to build bombs.
You might have intended to have been flippant, but there is some truth in what you say. Studies have been done that show married men are significantly less a threat to society than single men. I am sure most married men would agree that their goals and choices in life are much different and better compared to when they were single.
Now there are a couple more of the packages that have shown up in California. Show us the packages, do they have cancelled postage stamps on them? So far none of the pictures have had cancelled postage, how did they get to their destinations?
Note: the Republicans try to locate and remove and or prosecute their evil ones; while the Democrats cover and protect their garbage!
Waiting to see how this pans out.
Very good point. For example, White supremacists and other fringe elements that show up at a TEA party rally are immediately ostracized and isolated. In contrast, nuts, including violent nuts or violence extolling nuts, like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Occupy, harassers of Republican sympathizers are touted by the Left, including the media, as being the nation’s best.
I’ll see your list or leftist representatives and raise you an SECU and the fact that the Democrat national socialist party TRANSPORT AND PAY the most violent ones.
There are always a few doing the most yelling and shoving. They don’t loot but they are the ones breaking the windows.
Hillary immediately gave an obvious rehearsed speech about these fake bombs within hours. Hillary and the Clinton News Network obviously knew about this sympathy vote strategy well in advance of the mailings.
I hope their hand-picked hit man rats them out quickly with substantiated proof to convict the DNC mob of unethical liars, losers, and ship of greedy fools.
I hope the FBI looks at his finances and see after he was kicked out of his home where did he get money to build bombs and how did he get all these democrats addresses? Still sounds like a paid set up too me
I believe these reports are about as in depth and accurate as the reporting on Benghazi (caused by video?) and the Las Vegas hotel shooting (a single shooter?).
I’m also betting that this dude will never see the light of day.