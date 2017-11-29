Susan Sarandon: ‘Hillary people’ wished I was ‘raped’

Susan Sarandon, the 70-year-old Hollywood actress who just made national headlines for saying she was glad Hillary Clinton didn’t win the election, says she’s been subjected to death threats for her political views.
My, how the Democrats hate a dissenter.
“I got from Hillary people, ‘I hope your crotch is grabbed,’ ‘I hope you’re raped,’ ” she said, the Hollywood Reporter reported. “Misogynistic attacks.”
The attacks came because she dared to oppose Clinton on the campaign trail, and instead went for Bernie Sanders.
And what’s most interesting?
The Clinton types always put themselves as the bastion of tolerance — that their Democratic leanings come because they’re the party of the people.
This, from Hillary herself, in October of 2017, to CNN: “I think sexism and misogyny are endemic in our society,” she said.
Or this, again from Hillary, a month earlier, to CBS: “I started the campaign knowing that I would have to work extra hard to make women and men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president. It doesn’t fit into the — the stereotypes we all carry around in our head. And a lot of the sexism and misogyny was in service of these attitudes. Like, you know, ‘We really don’t want a woman commander in chief,’ ” she said.
Or this, in September 2017, to Rachel Maddow: “I ran against someone who demeaned women, degraded them, attacked them,” she said, speaking of President Donald Trump, the Advocate noted.
Right.
But here’s a good principle to put in play, going forward: Both Clinton and the Democratic Party could stand to clean their own camp first. According to Sarandon, the misogynist roots run deep on the left, in the supposed arena of the women-loving.
from Hillary, ‘We really don’t want a woman commander in chief,’ It’s not a woman commander in chief that people are afraid of it’s you _itch. There are many women that are qualified and capable but lying thieving traitorous scum like you Hillary are not what we want or need in this country.
You mean her supporters do not welcome diversity of opinion and tolerance? This is so stunning…
Look at the all inclusive / diversity tolerant left wing Hillary supporters who scream women’s rights and then these same Hillary supporters hope that Susan Sarandon is “raped” (Sarandon being a left winger herself). We can now see who the real misogynists are, can’t we Hillary Inclusiveness Diversity Clinton?
Susan, I am sorry for what you are going through, I truly am.
But in saying that: Welcome to the abuse of our world.
Susan, I am also truly sorry for the way HRC and friends have treated you. I do believe there is a long list of women who were treated terribly by someone else named Clinton.
So much for tolerance, courtesy and “may the best person win” attitude. Death threats for your political views? No. Politics are not that important. One of the definitions for democracy is “equality of rights.” Let ALL people have their political rights without death threats. I am aware that politics can be a haven for disoriented, but passionate people. However, let us be reminded, a death threat is serious business. I recommend that those offenders reserve their passions for the pursuit of freedom, justice and love. Not for murder.