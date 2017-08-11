Susan Rice to Trump: We can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea

Susan Rice, of former national security adviser name — but “the YouTube video sparked the Benghazi attack!” fame — offered up some recommendations to President Trump, on his dealings with North Korea, that went pretty much like this: Do nothing.
Her advice, by way of an opinion piece in the New York Times, is titled, “It’s Not Too Late on North Korea.” A better title would, though, is this: “Why America’s So Happy Barack Obama’s Gone.”
Delusion is her middle name. Rice was the lady, after all, who kept trying to sell America, post-Sept. 11, 2012, fatal attack on America’s compound in Benghazi, that the radical Muslim uprising that left U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stephens and three other brave U.S. officials dead was due to a 14-minute YouTube video on the truths of Islam. Delusion then, delusion now.
Get this: “History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War,” Rice wrote.
She filled in the margins with lengthy explanations of all the other actions Trump could take on North Korea — like talking, and “being pragmatic,” and halting “reckless rhetoric,” and talking with the United Nations about more sanctions, and talking with China, and talking with others. You know, all the things the Obama administration was famous for when it came to foreign policy — yada yada yada, all talk, all diplomacy.
But cut through all her scholarly, intellectual layouts of why Trump is wrong on North Korea, and the gist is this: Rice wants America to once again cower to North Korea, hide out at the United Nations and huddle with other yapping foreign heads of state, and pretend that memos and finger-wags are as effective as military weapons — or more to truth, as Team Obama saw it, more effective.
Well this is why America’s winning on the political scales right now. Rice’s kind is gone.
Obama’s famous mouths of the world — the diplomats, the Cabinet leaders, the security experts and globalist-minded intel folk — are either gone from office or relegated to back seats in a much more military-minded administration.
Sitting back and pretending shop talk will settle North Korea’s mad aggressions is foolish.
Calling on this president to do nothing — to accept a nuclear regime and sit down and shut up about it — is futile. And for that, thank goodness. We had eight years of diplomacy and concession. Now it’s time for the Rices of the nation to settle down and accept this administration is not like the last — nor do Americans want it to be.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
shut the hell up you moron. she is no different than hanoi jane bengazi susan has a ring to it.
Dishonest words coming from Rice and the worst failed administration since the Carter days is not worthy of listening to unless you are a worthless minority snowflake loser looking to obstruct and disagree with the current and best administration the US has ever had. Lock her up and shut her up!
We can, if we must, tolerate nuclear detonations in San Francisco and Los Angles.
And ensure that Susan rice and all the other NK moddy coddlers are IN THOSE places..
Really? The snowflakes in the Democrat party were so afraid of Trump with nukes, but Susan seems not one be afraid that having nukes, that nutcase in North Korea WILL use them.
Exactly. At least Kruschev actually cared enough about his own people “MAD” worked with him.. Kim, like his daddy don’t give a spit about their own citizens.. WHICH IS WHY we can’t ever think “MAD” would mean diddly squat to him.
I can’t tolerate Susan Rice on any level. Go away, leave us alone, go be with the clintons where ever they are. She should be in prison for her ‘unmasking’ crimes..!!
Susan Benghazi criminal liar Rice. Susan, you belong in prison!
Prison for life without peanuts, bananas, fried chicken, or watermelon. Lock her up with the rest of her disgraceful and worthless peanut brain monkey family.
AND throw away the key!
Susan Rice is a pathelogical liar and a moron. Her very human existence is not worth the energy of a thought much less what she has to say about anything.
She’s an idiot.
Our country has been walking and talking softly for too long, it’s now time to use the big stick to get the attention of those who think we are weak. If FDR had followed Susan Rice’s advice by 1943 at the latest North America would be controlled by two powers, Germany in the East and Japan in the West!
Sounds just like the brilliant idea to sell guns to drug lords to curb crime!
I agree. YOU don’t stop a bully by giving him your pocket money day after day, you stop him by punching him right in the face..
She is a traitor. Should be in jail or worse.
We’ve already tried it YOUR way…do nothing. You see where that got us? Things are worse now as a result. Go away, lady (and I’m being generous with that reference.) And keep your leftist “do-thing” opinions to yourself! If you want a conversationalist, call Maxine Waters. Her ramblings make about as much sense as yours.
And whom was it last that did exactly as you want lady!? OH YEA the hubby of your mate Shillery.. Bill GAVE them billions of OUR dollars.. ANd look where we are now.. RIGHT BACK TO WHERE WE were 20 years ago, but in a worse condition since the NK’s have the means and WILL to use a nuke..
I am in a quandary. I can’t decide who would be easier to tolerate, Kim Jong-un or Susan the Feckless.
DrGadget to Susan Rice: We can, if we must, tolerate Donald Trump as the legitimately-elected President of the United States and Leader of the Free World.
And you must.
Now shut your yap already. If not for morons like you, N Korea wouldn’t have nuclear missiles today.
Yeah, this FOOL who would jump off a CLIFF if Barrack Obama told her to–you know, the one who ran around to Sunday news talk shows lying her little behind off at his behest–is JUST the “expert” President Trump ought to consult about what to do with North Korea. SMH.
“History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War,” Rice wrote.”
WRONG, again, Susan Rice! The leaders of Russia were not crazy. Kim Jong Un is CERTIFIABLY Bat-poop CRAZY, and that is a whole DIFFERENT calculation!