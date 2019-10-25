Susan Rice on Lindsey Graham: ‘He’s a piece of s—‘

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice called Sen. Lindsey Graham a “piece of s—” in a new podcast aired Wednesday.

Ms. Rice, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013, made the remark during a discussion with two other Obama officials who host “Pod Save the World,” Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor. In a clip promoted by the podcast Tuesday, Mr. Vietor first called Mr. Graham a “piece of s—” when talking about his actions following the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya.

“You have to understand Benghazi to understand [President] Trump,” Mr. Rhodes, who served as former President Obama’s deputy national security adviser, said on the podcast.

Mr. Vietor, who served as Mr. Obama’s national security council spokesman, responded, “Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of s— now—”

“He’s been a piece of s—,” Ms. Rice interjected. “I said it. I said it, damn it, finally. He’s a piece of s—.”

Mr. Vietor added that Mr. Graham was “lying, lying, lying” about Benghazi and “raising money off of the death of four Americans.”

During the podcast, Ms. Rice also slammed Fox News for making a “villain” out of her and her handling of the attack.

“Now, on Fox, many years later they just need to say my name and it’s like people start twitching. It’s like an automatic trigger point,” she said, laughing.

“Trump is the master of it,” she added. “He makes people angry every day.”

Ms. Rice is making the media rounds to is promote her new memoir, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” which was released earlier this month.

