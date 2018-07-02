Susan Collins won’t support Supreme Court nominee who doesn’t support abortion

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, said Sunday that she would refuse to support a Supreme Court nominee bent on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, saying such a position would violate respect for judicial precedent.
“I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law,” Ms. Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
During a meeting Thursday, she said President Trump told her he would not ask potential nominees whether they would overturn the Roe decision legalizing abortion, despite his comments to the contrary on the 2016 campaign trail.
“The president told me in our meeting that he would not ask that question, and that is what he has most recently said on the advice of his attorney,” Ms. Collins said. “So I think what he said as a candidate may not have been informed by the legal advice that he now has, that it would be inappropriate to ask a nominee how he or she would rule on a specific issue.”
On #CNNSOTU with @jaketapper @SenatorCollins says that she would not vote for a SCOTUS nominee who “demonstrates hostility” to Roe v. Wade https://t.co/Iqmv3x91w8
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) July 1, 2018
A moderate Republican, Ms. Collins is seen as critical in approving President Trump’s nominee to fill the seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last week.
Mr. Trump has said he will announce his selection July 9.
Ms. Collins described the Roe decision as “a ruling that has been settled law for 45 years, and it involves a constitutional right and has been reaffirmed by the court 26 years ago.”
surprise suprise surprise and this news?
take her “r” from her.
When we have a congressional representative that states that she won’t vote for a person for the supreme court, because that person does not support her political views.
Than this congressional representative does NOT support the Constitution, but supports her own political views and should be voted OUT of Congress.
Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican claims she will vote against any person who’s opinion on abortion would violate respect for judicial precedent. Huh? Judicial presidents are overturned everyday, if it goes against the Constitution.
You are correct! It has to be a political decision because how would she even know the nominee’s position? It has to be speculation since the question cannot be asked of the nominee. Or, it is just the fact that it is Trump’s nominee (as in the case of Flake as well.) Don’t think she can be voted out except by her constituents barring illegal or treasonous conduct.
She should be supporting the constitution and not her political views. Shame on her.!! Vote her out of Congress and many more that resist everything this administration wants to do to make America Great Again. I like Tyrone Williams comment.
Collins is another hard core and brainless Democrat registered as a Republican that would vote against her own mother if Schumer and Pelosi tell her to.
Too bad her own mother didn’t abort her.
“Too bad her own mother didn’t abort her.”
Which is truly the problem. It is not they favor abortion but they have the choice of giving a live birth.
They are unfit parents by their very view of what they can do to children
What they are demanding is for everyone to excuse the choices they have made by giving them the freedom to abort their failure to manage their own life, and then they want us to believe they are the kind of people who really can raise children who will grow up to be responsible adults who don’t need to abort their children.
We keep getting more liberals because we allow them to breed
This really has little to do with judicial precedent as much as excusing individuals who should not have the choice in the first place of having offspring.
So you’re for murdering babies? Anyone who aborts a child just because of not wanting a baby should be prosecuted. It is murder.
She acts like she has dementia. She needs to go. Plessy v. Ferguson was also once considered “precedent”.
Is Susanne Collins a plant by Schmer. Why doesn’t she get in the party she seems to vote with, she can play in the sand pile with crazy Nancy and vile violent Max.
Don’t think any candidate can state their opinion on how they would vote on a specific case or issue. We need a strong constitutionalist, conservative, supporting the bill of rights as written, 2nd Amendment supporter, secure borders supporter, states rights supporter (10th amendment), intelligent, analytical, young!
We knew she was going to be a problem. Here’s a plan: (1) Nominate a justice who is generally anti-abortion but says he/she will issue rulings that still stop short of eliminating Roe-Wade altogether, and (2) Elect more conservative, right-to-life Republican senators this November! (Trump almost certainly will be able to nominate another one or two justices later.)
Sounds like bribery to me!
“(1) Nominate a justice who is generally anti-abortion but says he/she will issue rulings that still stop short of eliminating Roe-Wade altogether”
Nominate an individual who will affirm he supports the rights of all Americans
So that whoever is against him will be exposing themselves as favoring special rights for themselves.
It’s long time Susan Collins (Rino) is aborted from office.
Here’s another psycho-nut blowing her own horn trying to get some free publicity. This is yet another reason why representatives should have limited terms in Congress. What an absolute moron – worried about judicial action instead of human life. Hitler would have loved her.
There are other “judicial precedents” that have been reversed later by wiser justices on the SCOTUS. These include: Dred Scott v. Sanford (1857); Plessy v. Ferguson (1896); Pace v. Alabama (1883); Korematsu v. United States (1994). Roe v. WaGde is based upon fake law, actually fictional law. Using the “right of privacy” of a woman, SCOTUS made abortion nationwide while not applying that right evenly to the father of the child.
In the end, no candidate will commit to a definite position to overturn an established law, but if the candidate appointed by Trump is in the temperament of Gorsuch, s/he will be an originalist/constitutionalist, and that is the best we can expect.
Susan Collins is a “moderate Republican”? Susan Collins is nothing but a DemoRAT, who dresses up as a RINO! Collins is far left!
“Judicial Precedent” is just another term for “Judicial Overreach”! There is NO Constitutional basis for Roe v Wade. Just like there is NO Constitutional basis for ANY gun bans or “separation of Church and State”, NO Constitutional basis, yet there is “Judicial Precedent” on both… SAD!
Thank God we have a President who believes in the Constitution over “Judicial Precedent”!
start a recall today!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Funny how the Father’s Right was completely left out Roe…
I smell a major federal spending/job creation project coming to Maine. Maybe a new military base. Collins is holding out for patronage, and she has a lot of leverage.
Then Collins, you are unconstitutional — and have no business voting on it!
Non-sense…Susan Collins is a democrat that just runs as a republican, She won’t vote for anyone that is nominated by Trump, abortion is just her excuse!
She does exactly what Chuck Schumer tells her to do…VOTE REAL REPUBLIAN’S into office!
Collins has opposed everything President Trump wants. She’s for open borders by failing to support funding for Trumps wall and other parts of Trumps immigration proposals. I’m pretty sure she voted against ending the Obamacare mandate. She should do as many here suggest, switch party’s but she won’t because by staying in the GOP she gets all the publicity she could ever want. I agree its a shame this women wasn’t aborted long ago. She is a good example of why term limits are needed.
With all the products to prevent pregnancy. how do so many women get pregnant?
R.I.N.O.
Susanne Collins is a typical auxiliary democrat … as are ALL of the so-called, “moderate” republicans. Watch how they vote with the democrats! Watch how they vote however Schumer and Pelosi tell them to vote! They are ALL the most dispicable of back-stabbing liars and their constituents should grow a brain and vote them out of office. BTW, Roe v. Wade has NOTHING to do with the constitution! Nothing!
Hey Susan, just go join the communist Democrats you rancid baby murdering B….