Susan Collins predicts Obamacare ruling ‘will be overturned on appeal’

Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday the federal court ruling that held Obamacare unconstitutional will likely be overturned on appeal.
The Maine Republican told CNN the federal court decision, issued Friday evening, should not impact people who have enrolled in healthcare policies in 2019.
“I think this will be overturned on appeal,” Ms. Collins said. “There is no reason why the individual mandate can’t be struck down and keep all the good provisions of the Affordable Care Act.”
She said there is widespread support to protect people with preexisting conditions, improve mental health coverage and also keep children on their parents health care through age 26.
Her comments come after a federal judge in Texas said the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was illegal after Congress did away with the tax penalty for those who did not have healthcare coverage through the individual mandate.
The Supreme Court previously upheld the healthcare law as constitutional, citing Congress’s taxing power.
But since lawmakers did away with the penalty in their tax reform legislation earlier this year, the judge said the healthcare law could no longer be legal according to the high court’s 2012 ruling.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went a step further than Ms. Collins on Sunday, calling for the Senate to take a vote to urge intervention in the case.
“A lot of this depends on Congressional intent, and if a majority of the House, and a majority of the Senate say that this case should be overturned it will have a tremendous effect on the appeal,” the New York Democrat told NBC.
But Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, wasn’t too keen on lawmakers attempting to sway the higher court on how to handle the appeal. Instead, he said it presents an opportunity for them to revisit and debate the health care law.
He also ruled out implementing a low tax in order to satisfy the judge’s ruling.
“I think a tax was always a stretch… coming up with a one cent gimmick would not have much appeal to me,” he told NBC.
“There is no reason why the individual mandate can’t be struck down and keep all the good provisions of the Affordable Care Act.”
Susan Collins is a dope
Hey bozo there is one very good reason, the Constitution does not give the federal government jurisdiction over health care
Obummer tried to justify it by the Commerce Clause but that would allow the Constitution a hole so big the entire universe could fit in it, something said to the effect was pointed out by Scalia but Roberts justified it by saying Congress has the power to tax and justified it that way
Now it has nothing to justify it being in the federal government’s realm
Thus UNCONSTITUTIONAL
Can we have this imbecile removed from office, she is either to stupid to be able to read the Constitution or to dumb to comprehend it?
Her stupidity is appalling
And this is not to say it won’t be overturned, they did invent gay marriage, it is just to say it will not be overturned by REASON
And i say, now we have gorsuch AND kavenaugh on the bench, go ahead and appeal it all the way to the supreme court.. AND HOPEFULLY it gets overturned there..
Sad to say again she is really a democrat in republican clothes. I liked her speech which was outstanding regarding Kavanaugh, but if she thinks they should be allowed ACA is more stupid and ignorant than ever. There has been nothing good about Obamacare, Collens, if you would just open your eyes and do research on it. The government is not meant to whether by state or federal employees to have anything to do with OUR health care. We know already you were not required to take ACA and the question is why not? You are our employees and we are sick and tired of you trying to tell us you are the government when We, the People are the Government, and you are mere employees and we want you all removed as some 95% are against America. Yes, we can fire you or impeach you and we control you now. Our Constitution says freedom and rights and no government interference in or on any of these. Sad to say you are nothing but a communist and should run as a democrat as that is their goal.
“There is no reason why the ban on heroin and crystal meth can’t be struck down and keep all the good provisions of using heroin and crystal meth.”
Because you know, of all the potential healthful uses of heroin and crystal meth.
Actually, my comparison isn’t really fair. Crystal meth gave us the Breaking Bad series, which was quite exciting. Obamacare never resulted in anything good, not even tangentially.
“A lot of this depends on Congressional intent, and if a majority of the House, and a majority of the Senate say that this case should be overturned it will have a tremendous effect on the appeal,”
A lot depends on whether one wants a Constitutional Republic or socialistic health care which can trample on everyone who they think they know better than you how to live your life and cause a government which is unbound with absolute power
If that is what you want then we need to round up all the mentally ill liberals and have them treated for their illness. Dictatorships are only a wonderful thing when you have the power
Now, doesn’t a limited government bound by a Constitution with only the power we give it sound a lot better?
“I think a tax was always a stretch… coming up with a one cent gimmick would not have much appeal to me,”
The major problem with a tax, of any amount, is taxes by their very nature make you LESS HEALTHY. It is the taking of your energy
How is the nation better off making everyone sick?
This is the faulty premise by making everyone get insurance. Insurance is not the objective, good health is
Of the $3.47 trillion spent on health care 60% is diet related
The nation would save better than $2 trillion by just improving people’s diet
And that could be done by the federal government not subsidizing some agricultural crops which are overproduced and turned into frankenfoods which destroy our gut flora.
These gut flora extract 18% more nutrition than our body can get on its own.
Higher nutrition boost the immune system which is fully capable of removing even cancer from the body
So the federal government forces you to buy insurance because it made you sick
It was always set up to fail because even the creators of this monstrosity knew that young, healthy people would not pay for other’s care. It was all a road to single-payor, which they are still pushing for.
And also, once a tax becomes reality, it NEVER GOES AWAY..
Jota, the whole point of this is that they were hired to represent us (thanks again to Ben Sasse declaring this in Congress loud and clearly) and not think they can impose communism or socialism on this country. The DNC is a communist organization and unfortunately we have many RINOS and GOPe members who truly have become part of the 2 parties in 1 we have allowed. We never stopped to think we have allowed them to think they are the government and own us. NO WAY, JOSE! As a health consultant I can agree with better daily diet eating is best, but reality is many don’t give a damn about giving us toxic foods.
There is nothing in the Constitution which bestows power upon the government to compel someone to make an expenditure, simply because they exist as a human being. That’s what the “tax” of Obamacare was saying in essence.
Prior to Obamacare, there had never been a single case in the 200+ year history of this nation where a court found that government can force an individual to purchase a product, for no other reason than because they exist. Not one. That is the real reason why Obamacare is unconstitutional.
If someone wants to *voluntarily* be in a government program, I have no problem with that, but I also have NO obligation to subsidize their needs with my tax dollars. That is what Obamacare was using the force of government to do. Be in a government program if you wish…but you also pay the full costs of your own premiums.
To say that I owe them something, in addition to also having to pay the full cost of my own needs, is Marxist wealth redistribution…and completely anti-American.
“That is the real reason why Obamacare is unconstitutional.”
Respectfully disagree
Congress has the power to tax and does buy products on your behalf all the time
Article I, SECTION 8. The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, ….
For Congress to pass any legislation and for it to be Constitutional there has to be something in the Constitution to “enable” it
When there is nothing to be found they frequently use the Commerce Clause
For Article I, Section 8, Clause 3:
[The Congress shall have Power] To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;
Obamacare was found to be unconstitutional because of that, on appeal to the Supreme Court they did not overturn the unconstitutional under the Commerce Clause but said Congress was enabled by having the power to tax
Since that has been removed there are no bases for it unless they resort to inventing some new special meaning from some amendment as they did with gay marriage
If they do what does that say about limited government if it has no limits?
One has to ask what is the reason for a fence if every part of it is a gate which is easily opened?
So you are saying that it is OK to set up a TAX that is paid to private entities? Please remember…that according to the US Supreme Court, the government need not provide anything in exchange for a tax. Bottom line, you are not getting health care you are increasing taxes.
Also…the feds are FORBIDDEN from being involved in ANYTHING that is not interstate. No programs, no taxation, nothing. Not one single Health package is interstate. NOT A SINGLE ONE. Therefore the Constitution is being violated. it is NOT a nationwide program but local programs….
Jota, our 2 parties in 1 do not have the right nor power (which unfortunately we have allowed to them they have) as our Constitution has limitations on what the Legislature can do. It is our fault and problem we have allowed our hired employees to think they can control much more than the Legislative House can do. There are limits and we must now enforce them and frankly as I keep saying and now others are so stating we must Drain the Congress Swamp by closing the whole Congress down and starting fresh with informing them of their limitations.
The unaffordable don’t care act has no good provisions. It should be put down like the vermin it is. You cannot compel commerce.
And when you overturn a dead corpse, you get to see all the puss and dead maggots that were hidden beneath the sheets. Maybe if the Democrats call it the UNAFFORDABLE act, the people who now always expect to get the opposite of what the Demos promised, can be beguiled again into thinking that Self-governing people will remain so when they get ensnared into traps of government dependency. Depend upon Government for your food, housing, schooling, ,,once they control your very health they OWN YOU, and have no right to be called a Self-governing American, just a curl of your local political overlord, and your wives about to get a “Jus Primae Noctis” moment, where entire nations no longer even know who their real father is, earthly or heavenly,,,Oops we are already half way there, the Democrat voting half.
inluminatuo, we ARE the Government and these are our employees but we have allowed them to act as though they are the government and now we must remove them to save our country. They spend our tax money as tho it were candy, hide money, block our President and us and now is the time to inform them NO MORE!
I’d almost be willing to say not only let the ACA die off, but put down those morons who created it.
Logic says this should be a no brainer. According to the Supreme Court and the big cheese, Justice Roberts, the ACA was barely constitutional based upon the fact there were mandatory tax penalties involved in non compliance. There are no longer “mandatory tax penalties”, so consequently and regardless of how many appellate courts overturn the Texas ruling the eventual ruling will be made by the Supreme Court. If it (and Roberts) fail to uphold the Texas court decision it will prove itself to be part of the fascist deep state conspiracy to undermine the constitutional political process of the United States.
I really want to believe that Roberts kicked it back to congress to do their job and they refused to do that. This time, he cannot make the same mistake.
He did so, because he’s a coward who refused to stand up to obama.
should be called comrade care with a hammer and sycle logo.
“Good provisions”? Please enlighten us Senator Collins. The govt has no business in my healthcare and if it would get out of the way, the market will take care of itself.
Since not one in congress has to abide by the ACA< of course this nitwit will see 'good provisions' in it.
Susan Collins? She is not a judge. She is not an attorney. She is not a resident of Texas. She has as much standing in this case as Howard Stern. Who cares what she thinks the outcome of the case will be, which eventually go to the Supreme Court? Where did the source for this story come from? CNN? Access Hollywood? The Cartoon Network? What a load of bravo sierra.
Collins is among the many politicians who still cling to the insane premise that “helping people” is a proper role for government.
NO. The government’s one and only duty is to protect the rights of “We, the People” and thus provide FREEDOM in America. It is the duty of individuals and the charities to “help people” which starts with YOUR effort to do good…then YOUR church helping people…then YOUR local charitable organization joining forces to overcome problems.
When government is involved, the cost of the studying the problem is greater than the cost of a charity solving the problem. Government programs are ineffective yet grossly expensive. “Insanity is doing the same thing, in the same way but expecting different results.” -Albert Einstein Yet the Senate is full of knuckleheads trying to “help people” with another (hopelessly flawed) government program.
Anyone who truly wants to help people should look at the track record; government programs fail but charities meet the need. Thus the “humane” and “logical” way to help is by stopping the government from attempting what is impossible for them to accomplish.
“Collins is among the many politicians who still cling to the insane premise that “helping people” is a proper role for government.”
The major problem with government “helping people” is the government has nothing to give anyone to help them that it did not first take from someone else.
So with every helping hand, it had to break a few legs
Exactly. EVERY THING the govt has to “help someone” has to be STOLEN From all of us tax paying victims.
The TRUTH is that ObamaCare is unconstitutional on MANY LEVELS. No where in the Constitution does it allow the FEDERAL government to be involved in any such scheme.
If one follows the money and the lobbyists they can easily tell that this is a scheme and a scam by insurance companies and medical industry together.
Read the US Constitution…read it WELL, study it well. You will come to the same conclusion by the LIMITS given in the Constitution. The federal government is extremely LIMITED by design. It can have NO oversight, influence or power over anything that is NOT interstate. This is by design. Interestingly enough NO ObamaCare policy is interstate. All are within one state and generally ONLY within one locality within that state!
This makes the entirety a violation of US CONSITUTION and every lawmaker who voted for it needs to be imprisoned.
Obama care is useless. Very high monthly premium plus 2k to 3k deductible. That’s why middle class workers refused to take it
They shoulder the welfare group. It’s a scam. If the middle class refuse to join they will be penalized. .
People need to remember (or le arn) that ObamaCare was designed to fail. One of the key provisions for that failure was the “pre-existing condition” clause, that prevented insurers for charging more for people with pre-existing conditions. Under the old health insurance model, a person purchased insurance while they were young so that when they got old or sick, they had coverage. The ObamaCare model, turned that model upside down. Now there was not need to purchase health insurance until you got sick. Yes there was a fine for not having insurance, but the fine was less than the cost of the insurance.
Yes there is a lot to be down to lower the cost of healthcare. The first place to start is with overall torte reform that does away with jackpot justice and the condition where it is cheaper for a defendant to settle a lawsuit rather than fight it, even when they have done nothing wrong. Instituting a “loser pays” approach to civil law would go a long way to reducing the cost of nearly everything in this country without depriving anyone who was truly harmed to be compensated. But since 99.9% of our lawmakers are lawyers, the odds of that happening are virtually zero.
This RINO is due for reelection in 2020. Perhaps the people of Main should start looking for a Republican to run against her in the Primaries. If they can unseat her in the Primaries, they don’t have to elect a Democrat to vote her out of office.