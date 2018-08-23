Susan Collins: Brett Kavanaugh said abortion was settled law

Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh told her the legality of abortion was settled law.
The Maine Republican met with the president’s nominee Tuesday for roughly two hours, saying the meeting was “excellent.”
After the meeting, she told reporters she asked him about Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case legalizing abortion.
“He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said it was settled law. We had a very good, thorough discussion,” Ms. Collins said.
Like Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justice Neil M. Gorsuch also acknowledged prior Supreme Court cases dealing with abortion rights were settled law during his confirmation hearing last year.
Ms. Collins, a moderate Republican, has said she would oppose a nominee who would overturn women’s access to abortion. She did not reveal how she would vote for Judge Kavanaugh immediately after their meeting.
Judge Kavanaugh is also hoping to win over another moderate Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. They are scheduled to meet this week.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
It is settled law. It settled on the answer to a question of when does life start so that the being is entitled to Constitutional protection and they concluded it cannot be known before birth
Which means it does not need to be overturned if the conclusion to the question is no longer true, there are points before birth it can be known
Settled law? What is that? So if the supreme court makes a ruling, then forevermore that’s just the way it is? I don’t think so. I’m far from a constitutional scholar, but the interpretation made by the SCOTUS does not mean that it is settled law, it only means that their interpretation is just what it is, an interpretation…an opinion. Well you know what they say about opinions…they’re like @ssh0les….everybody has one. A future law can be passed that changes everything. The right to own slaves was settled law….until it wasn’t. Kavanaugh gave the right answer though, because Roe v Wade is settled law, but there could be another ? V ? that changes it…like a law that says life begins at conception.