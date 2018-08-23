Susan Collins: Brett Kavanaugh said abortion was settled law

Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh told her the legality of abortion was settled law.

The Maine Republican met with the president’s nominee Tuesday for roughly two hours, saying the meeting was “excellent.”

After the meeting, she told reporters she asked him about Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case legalizing abortion.

“He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said it was settled law. We had a very good, thorough discussion,” Ms. Collins said.

Like Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justice Neil M. Gorsuch also acknowledged prior Supreme Court cases dealing with abortion rights were settled law during his confirmation hearing last year.

Ms. Collins, a moderate Republican, has said she would oppose a nominee who would overturn women’s access to abortion. She did not reveal how she would vote for Judge Kavanaugh immediately after their meeting.

Judge Kavanaugh is also hoping to win over another moderate Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. They are scheduled to meet this week.

