Survey: Snowflakes too fragile to be labeled

Labelling millennials ‘snowflakes’ is damaging their mental health, research claims.

The controversial term is now fashionable to use when describing young adults who are seen as taking offence easily and emotionally vulnerable.

Almost three quarters of 16-24 year olds surveyed believe the moniker is unfair and are adamant it could negatively affect their mental health.

The findings, made by insurance firm Aviva, were derived from a survey of 2,022 British participants between those ages.

A separate study also released by Aviva today suggests that 16-24 year olds are the worst-affected by mental health issues.

