Survey: Jordan, Scalise Garner Top Spots to Replace Paul Ryan as House Speaker

A new survey of conservatives shows Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise as the leading candidates to replace outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan’s pick of California Rep. Kevin McCarthy did not reach double digits.

In the survey conducted among 455 members of GOPUSA’s “Survey Team,” respondents chose Jordan as the top choice with 27.3%. Scalise was a close second with 24.9%. Others breaking into double digits were Rep. Devin Nunes with 13.9% and Rep. Louie Gohmert with 12.2%. Current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy received only 7.2% backing from survey respondents.

As reported on GOPUSA last week, Ryan said in an interview that he and “other members of the Republican leadership” support McCarthy for the job.

“We all think Kevin is the right person to become speaker,” Ryan said in an interview to air Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “I fully anticipate handing the gavel over to the next speaker of the House after this term, and I think Kevin’s the right guy to step up.” Ryan said he believes there will be a “seamless transition” from him to the next speaker. “I think what we want to do is focus on getting our jobs done, what we want to do is focus on executing our agenda, focus on fighting for our majority, and all these other things would be needless distractions from the task at hand,” Ryan said.

Despite talk in the media about the upcoming mid-term elections favoring the Democrats, GOPUSA survey respondents felt overwhelmingly that Republicans would maintain control of both house of the legislature. 62.7% of respondents feel that is is likely or very likely that the GOP will keep the House and Senate.

Survey Team members were asked to name the biggest obstacle that President Trump faces in advancing his agenda. “Democrats in Congress” was the second choice with 22.8%, while “The media” finished third with 13.4%. The leading answer with 33.3% was “Deep state bureaucrats.”

Respondents are nearly unanimous in their support for Trump’s border wall (95.2%) and on limits to legal immigration (95.6%). Survey respondents also feel strongly (88.6%) that ” qualified public school teachers should be allowed to be armed in order to help prevent mass shootings.”

More surveys will be coming in the future, and this one paints an interesting contrast between what Republicans say in Washington, and what grassroots conservatives believe in the heartland. What do you think?

