Supreme Court’s liberals pounce on school voucher case

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:40 am January 23, 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. The Supreme Court announced Aug. 23, 2019, that Ginsburg has been treated for a malignant tumor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Supreme Court’s liberal justices on Wednesday pounced on a Montana voucher program case, peppering attorneys with questions about the program’s ban on funding tuition at religious schools.

Early in oral arguments, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned the plaintiffs’ standing to bring the case by asking, “Where is the harm?”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor — in comments echoed later by Justice Stephen G. Breyer — asked if the plaintiffs’ arguments essentially would tip public funding of education on its head, mandating taxpayers pay for private, religious education.

“That’s a radical argument,” said Justice Sotomayor.

In Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, religious liberty advocates are challenging a state law prohibiting funding for schools run by a “church, sect, or denomination.”

In 2015, the Montana State Legislature enacted a bill creating a scholarship program allowing tax-deductible donations of up to $150 to be pooled together to pay tuition for the children of low-income parents. The Montana Supreme Court declared the program unconstitutional in its support for religious schools.

However, conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court — led by Justice Samuel A. Alito — suggested Wednesday that any state ban on funding a scholarship program solely on the basis of race would be unconstitutional.

2 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
11:44 am January 23, 2020 at 11:44 am

you don’t know the power of the dark side of the force.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:02 pm January 23, 2020 at 12:02 pm

n 2015, the Montana State Legislature enacted a bill creating a scholarship program allowing tax-deductible donations of up to $150 to be pooled together to pay tuition for the children of low-income parents. The Montana Supreme Court declared the program unconstitutional in its support for religious schools.”

“However, conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court — led by Justice Samuel A. Alito — suggested Wednesday that any state ban on funding a scholarship program solely on the basis of race would be unconstitutional.”

When did “children of low-income parents” become a race??

