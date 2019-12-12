Supreme Court schedule unlikely to be interrupted by impeachment trial

The Supreme Court’s calendar in January should go uninterrupted even if Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is tasked with overseeing an impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate, which seems likely given House Democrats’ announcement of two articles of impeachment Tuesday.

The high court has oral arguments scheduled from Jan. 13-22, but the hearings should wrap up at about noon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said that if the House votes to impeach the president, then his chamber will take up the articles of impeachment at 1 p.m. each day during the duration of the trial.

During the hourlong gap, Chief Justice Roberts can quickly cross First Street from the high court to the Senate’s chamber inside the U.S. Capitol, allowing his court’s argument schedule to go uninterrupted.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









