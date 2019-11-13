Home » News

Supreme Court says Ginsburg home sick with stomach bug

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:50 am November 13, 2019
3

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends a panel with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments at the court because she’s home sick with a stomach bug.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg was absent when her colleagues took the bench just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts announced she was indisposed, but would take part in the decision of the two cases being argued.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says a stomach bug kept Ginsburg at home.

Ginsburg has had two separate bouts with cancer in the past year. Her recovery from lung cancer surgery caused her to miss court sessions in January. They were her first absences from arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.

She had radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
3 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:55 am November 13, 2019 at 11:55 am

She’s not present to hear the case but will judge in any event?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    ac0522
    ac0522
    12:25 pm November 13, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    She nods off / sleeps in court so she’s not actually present when she’s there.

    It is likely her clerks who apply her well known liberal left activist ideology & contempt for our constitution into the opinions that they write for her & rubber stamp with her name.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
Max daddy
Max daddy
12:32 pm November 13, 2019 at 12:32 pm

I cannot help but wonder if the bug’s last name begins with a big C?

Having lost four immediate family members it seems that after it pops up in two places there should be no surprise if it appears again.
And I don’t pay any mind to the optimistic claims by the doctors “…they’ll be back up and at ’em in four days!”
I buried two less than a week after hearing that good report.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

