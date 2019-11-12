Home » News

Supreme Court: Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker Remington

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 11:57 am November 12, 2019
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can proceed with their lawsuit against gunmaker Remington Arms.

The high court decided it won’t take up the case, but said the families can still seek damages from the gun company over the 2012 Newtown, Conn., attack that killed 20 children and six adults. Justices rejected Remington’s argument that firearm manufacturers are shielded from liability in crimes.

The families argue Remington marketed the AR-15-style assault rifle in a fashion that inspired shooter Adam Lanza to plot the attack. Advertisements, they say, promoted the gun as “a highly lethal weapon designed for purposes that are illegal — namely, killing other human beings.”

The lawsuit says Remington should never have sold a weapon that dangerous to the public — and argues Remington used product placement in violent video games.

Remington has argued a 2005 federal law shields gunmakers from liability for crimes committed with their products. Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices rejected that position.

On the day of the attack, Lanza took the weapon — which was legally owned by his mother — from his home and began shooting at the school. He killed his mother before leaving for the school.

Tuesday’s decision lets stand a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, which said family members are “entitled to have their opportunity to prove their wrongful marketing allegations.”

The high court decision also opens the door for other victims of gun crimes to file suit against gunmakers.

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
12:01 pm November 12, 2019 at 12:01 pm

This is not right, You can now sue the Knife maker, baseball bat manufacturer or any another manufacturer of a object used in a deadly conversion.

    ac0522
    ac0522
    1:18 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Not only is it not right, it is a blatantly biased, prejudicial & wholly unconstitutional ruling based solely on totally ridiculous presumptions that Remington or any other gun manufacturers are marketing to get people to use guns to commit wanton murder.

    Since 9/11, we know jet planes can be used as WMD but nobody is able to sue plane manufacturers for mass murder committed by deranged or hate filled people using planes.

    People make bombs, use matches & lighters to set fires, use chemicals, drugs, poisons, hatchets, knives, cars, planes, etc to commit mass murder & suicide in real life & in video games.

    It is preposterous to presume that any manufacturers of legal products would intentionally market their products or services to be used by people to purposely commit mass murder or destruction & it is unconstitutional to hold manufacturers of products legally liable if people use the products for illegal purposes & this includes gun manufacturers.

    lomax
    lomax
    2:10 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    You are absolutely correct. I suppose now you can sue members of Congress or the President for your son or daughter that was killed in one of their wars since they made the war. I suppose you can also sue a company that makes hammers or screwdrivers etc. when any of their products is used in a murder. What a poor decision by the Supreme Court. I also do not believe that Remington marketed their product in such a manner as to promote them for the act of killing people, and probably did not have any role in using images of their products in video games or anything like that. I wonder which of the judges made that horrible decision.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:02 pm November 12, 2019 at 12:02 pm

And now anyone killed by a drunk driver may sue the car manufacturer.
Anyone who dies from food poisoning may sue Corningware….

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:10 pm November 12, 2019 at 12:10 pm

I think SCOTUS has adopted a “wait and see” attitude on this … all they have done is opened a HUGE can of worms. Hungry lawyers will now try to sue EVERY POSSIBLE manufacturer.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
1:25 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:25 pm

I don’t agree with this ruling. I feel for the families that lost children etc., but it is not the manufacturers fault. It is solely on the shooter.

Sorry justices, you blew this one.

    Jota_
    Jota_
    3:03 pm November 12, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    “I don’t agree with this ruling. I feel for the families that lost children etc., but it is not the manufacturers fault. It is solely on the shooter. ”

    The ruling simply says Remington does not have a special right to keep people from asking the court the question IS THERE FAULT

    How do you KNOW the manufacture bears no fault if you cannot even ask the question?

    And I believe this has the potential to put ALL GUN MANUFACTURES OUT OF BUSINESS because the question can be asked with no bases, in fact, so often, the gun manufacturers spend all their money dealing with the questions.

    The liberals did this with the federal government they sued so often under the endangered species act the agency charged with listing and protecting endangered species had no money to protect endangered species, Remington does not have the money of the Federal government

    That is how seriously I see this matter. It has the potential to undermine our 2nd Amendment right, we won’t be able to buy a gun.

    It also has the potential to establish a legal test of what needs to establish fault for a case to have merit and proceed. Which then allows for a due process rather than a special law

Jota_
Jota_
1:31 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:31 pm

There are two legal questions, here

1: Is Remington, firearm manufacturers, shielded from liability in crimes?

Are other manufacturers shielded from liability in crimes from being sued?

NO

What makes firearm manufacturers special?

Rule of law, all equal before it. For some to be special they have a privilege, which means private law

2: The second legal question, does the plaintiff have a case?

They will have to make better arguments than those listed here, some of which are plainly false

“a highly lethal weapon designed for purposes that are illegal — namely, killing other human beings.”

Nothing about the gun is more or less lethal than any other gun, let alone other weapons, and self-defense is not illegal even to the extent of killing another human being

If this is their argument it is lacking some point of law for the court to consider.

There are only two questions a court needs to answer before hearing a case, a true courts, not a court with Obama appointees, who just make up the law as they go along

Is there a matter which can be addressed by law AND is there a remedy under the law which can be applied?

Remington can counter sue for all costs they have incurred from the damage of having to defend themselves against the lawsuit.

They may be hoping to appease the anti-gunners but they do not have a right to trample on the rights of others in the process, that is how wars get started

    disqus_AndD4YDW5r
    disqus_AndD4YDW5r
    2:41 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    What makes firearm manufacturers special?

    What makes firearm manufacturers special is the 2nd Amendment. If liberal judges begin to rule that gun manufacturers are responsible for crimes committed with guns then there go our 2nd Amendment rights.

    No one is actively campaigning to rid our society of hammers, knives, cars etc. that can also be used in the commission of a crime. But liberals do want to confiscate our guns.

    As to the second legal question, does the plaintiff have a case? Liberal judges, especially Obama appointees, don’t really care and will happily rule against gun manufacturers.

Incredulous1
Incredulous1
1:39 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:39 pm

The “high court” must be HIGH! How many times have we heard Supreme Court rulings say something to the effect, “Congress must pass laws …” if Americans are opposed to activist courts? Well, Congress HAS passed a law making suing gun manufacturers illegal. In my learned option, SCOTUS is breaking the law! Time to start impeaching federal judges who exhibit “bad behavior.” (See U.S. Constitution, Section III, 1st paragraph.)

junglecogs
junglecogs
1:44 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:44 pm

Remember these words from history: “To conquer a nation you must first disarm its citizens” – Adolph Hitler

TexasQED
TexasQED
1:48 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm

The 2005 federal law that shields gun companies from liability has several exceptions — including one allowing lawsuits against a gun-maker or seller that knowingly violates state or federal laws governing how a product is sold or marketed.

The court opted not to hear the gun-maker’s appeal, in a decision that was announced Tuesday morning. The justices did not include any comment about the case, Remington Arms Co. v. Soto, as they turned it away.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up Remington’s appeal, the case will return to a lower court in Connecticut.

Perry
Perry
1:50 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:50 pm

Your kitchen knives are assault weapons in the wrong hands, so is your automobile, so is your kids baseball bats in the garage.

speedle
speedle
1:56 pm November 12, 2019 at 1:56 pm

This is insane. It is nothing more than a full employment and bonus arrangement decision for the benefit of the Ambulance Chasers of America Assn. How in the world can a gun manufacturer be responsible for the actions of nut bags. That means that auto manufacturers are responsible for the people who kill other people in car accidents. Fill in the blank on any other manufacturer of goods used by the public.

Trump simply has to get more qualified people in the judges seats. Insanity reigns.

dadzrites
dadzrites
2:02 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:02 pm

GM, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Audi, VW, Cadillac, etc., etc., etc. better watch out. Anyone killed by a car can now sue the manufacturers. Remember the guy in NYC that took his Toyota and drove up the sidewalks to kill as many people as he could????

Steve Zawoyski
Eagle525
2:03 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:03 pm

Bit by bit government and politicians sow the seeds for elimination of the Second Amendment. When the Second falls … so will the First.

johnw1120
johnw1120
2:07 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:07 pm

It is a matter of time before Ford Motor will be sued for the acts of a drunk driver and a matter of time before Nike is sued for the cat burglar who was wearing shoes, this is insanity, but normal insanity by those who are looking for someone to blame instead of simply blaming the guilty, those who commit the deed.

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    2:43 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    mommy buys the child a new Mustang for their 16th birthday.

    Child slams into a light pole and kills self and 3 friends.

    Mommy can sue Ford for marketing the vehicle to the younger customer, as can the parents of the other children.

tonybkc
tonybkc
2:14 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:14 pm

Here we go again. Another silly case to make lawyers money. Wasted time in court. Wasted taxpayers money. When will these nonsense court cases stop!

pete00971
pete00971
2:17 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:17 pm

I don’t remember seeing the ads showing how many people you can kill with an AR15. The guy murdered his mother in order to get the gun . Maybe his mother’s family should sue “ginsue” knives for his mother’s murder.

genemz
genemz
2:19 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:19 pm

The gun abolishers are looking for a weak moment… It does not mater if what they say is truth. They’ll keep trying till they get someone dumb enough to run roughshod over and get what they want. Their goal is the removal of freedom, not guns. For they will have them for sure if they ever get their way.

tsgtmoon
tsgtmoon
2:25 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:25 pm

This is a bad dream, right? Where were the minds of the Justices to allow this to happen? If we can’t take the firearms from the American Citizens, we’ll bankrupt the manufacturers so they will go out of business, thus, no more firearms for law abiding citizens. The only ones with weapons will be the criminals.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
2:35 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:35 pm

For ANY LAW, or in this case, JUDICIALLY CREATED LAW TO BE (REALLY) Constitutional, it has to be applied EQUALLY AND FAIRLY across the entire spectrum of America.

Auto Manufacturers ADVERTISE to al sorts of people that will intentionally violate laws just to show off the horsepower.

THIS would give the next of kin the ‘right to sue; when they kill themselves.

The FULLY INFORMED JURY will be the ONLY PROTECTION COMPANIES WILL HAVE!

fija.org

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
2:45 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:45 pm

IF YOU, yes, YOU cut a 2 foot piece off a 2X4 and the neighbor kid picks it up and clubs his brother and kills him, YOU MANUFACTURED the deadly weapon.

AzRep
AzRep
2:45 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:45 pm

It looks like pricing will go up drastically on anything manufactured that could/would potentially be used as a means of injury, because now they have opened up the gates to sue any manufacturing industry in the country. But what else would you expect from a group of ambulance chasing lawyers.

