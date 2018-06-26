Supreme Court rules law requiring pro-life centers to promote abortion is illegal

The Supreme Court said Monday the state of California can’t require pro-life pregnancy centers to promote abortion as a health care option, ruling it would violate the First Amendment for the government to force that kind of speech onto the centers.

“By requiring petitioners to inform women how they can obtain state-subsidized abortions — at the same time petitioners try to dissuade women from choosing that option — the licensed notice plainly ‘alters the content’ of petitioners’ speech,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas, who delivered the majority opinion in the 5-4 ruling.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates sued the state of California after it enacted a law requiring pro-life pregnancy centers to post notices for clients about an abortion possibility through the state’s free or low-cost reproductive health care options.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

