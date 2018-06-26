Loading posts...
Supreme Court rules law requiring pro-life centers to promote abortion is illegal

The Supreme Court said Monday the state of California can’t require pro-life pregnancy centers to promote abortion as a health care option, ruling it would violate the First Amendment for the government to force that kind of speech onto the centers.

“By requiring petitioners to inform women how they can obtain state-subsidized abortions — at the same time petitioners try to dissuade women from choosing that option — the licensed notice plainly ‘alters the content’ of petitioners’ speech,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas, who delivered the majority opinion in the 5-4 ruling.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates sued the state of California after it enacted a law requiring pro-life pregnancy centers to post notices for clients about an abortion possibility through the state’s free or low-cost reproductive health care options.

  1. this is good news about the over reach of state government now if only the SCOUS would address some of commiefornias unconstitutional gun laws

  3. It is damn scary that there are 4 SCOTUS judges that see nothing wrong with requiring pro-life centers to promote abortion as well.

    • I wonder if these same liberal justices would be as supportive and equally open-minded of such state intrusions into free-speech if some state passed legislation which required Planned Parenthood to hand out pamphlets advocating adoption and referring to abortion as infanticide?

  4. Life is confusing, (state-subsidized abortions) does this mean the TAXpayers are paying to KILL Babies?. I through Killing is illegal.

