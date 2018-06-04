Supreme Court rejects lower court ruling on illegal alien abortions

(UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration Monday in dismissing a lower court ruling that allowed a 17-year-old undocumented migrant to get an abortion.
The action was announced in a five-page, unsigned opinion without dissents or an indication of how each justice ruled.
The Trump administration urged the court to vacate the ruling, which would eliminate the value of the case as legal precedent for pregnant women in custody.
The unaccompanied 17-year-old girl crossed from Mexico to the United States in September and was detained. She sought an abortion, but even with Texas’ permission she was denied by the operators of the detention facility.
She sued, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, and a federal judge ruled that immigrant women in federal custody have the same right of access to an abortion as U.S. citizens.
The judge ordered the government to present her to a clinic for treatment. An appeals court in Washington ultimately agreed, issuing its ruling in October. It eventually became apparent that she had the abortion prior to Justice Department plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Justice Department also said ACLU lawyers for the girl misled the government about when she would undergo the procedure. But Monday’s ruling offered no suggestion about disciplining the lawyers.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I get email updates from the ACLU almost every day telling me how evil President Trump is then asking me for a donation.
I always notice that they are campaigning for the criminal immigrant and gay crowd but have yet to see them take issue with any state on their restrictive gun laws.
AND, they never will take issue with any state’s restrictions on the 2nd Amendment. The ACLU would love to see the 2nd Amendment repealed, because it makes it more difficult to force all the deplorables into their desired encampments.
Which is why i will NEVER EVER Give to the Always Commie loving eggheads..
If Congress would amend the 14th Amendment or if SCOTUS would find that it doesn’t say illegals born here are citizens we wouldn’t see the rush of pregnant women wanting to have their babies here.
Since i doubt congress has the spine to ammend the 14th, its up to the Scotus to do so..