Supreme Court rejects appeal for Latin American refugees seeking U.S. asylum

(UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected pleas for review hearings from more than 60 Central American women and children who are facing immediate deportation — handing a legal victory to President Donald Trump’s administration as it steps up efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.
The high court refused to hear the asylum seekers’ case Monday, leaving in place a lower court ruling that denied their appeal to have their cases considered by an independent federal hearing.
The immigrants — from Honduras, Guatemala and Ecuador — argue that they will face gender-based discrimination and violence if they are forced to return to their homelands. They entered the United States through Texas in 2015 but were immediately detained and marked for expedited removal.
The migrants, represented in their appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that because they were immediately placed in the removal process they have been denied their right to a federal review. A lower court, though, decided that they have no such right because they are not American citizens and don’t satisfy the requirements met by immigrants who do receive hearings.
The lower court ruling basically puts the asylum seekers on the same legal ground as undocumented immigrants who are refused at the border before they can enter the United States.
“Congress may, consonant with the Constitution, deny habeas review in federal court of claims relating to an alien’s application for admission to the country, at least as to aliens who have been denied initial entry or who, like petitioners, were apprehended very near the border and, essentially, immediately after surreptitious entry into the country,” the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia previously concluded.
The ACLU, which represented 28 single mothers and 33 children in the case, rejected the logic of the lower court’s decision, saying migrants who cross the border “cannot be treated as non-citizens arriving at the border and thereby denied constitutional rights, particularly habeas corpus rights.”
“These families cannot be sent back to certain danger,” Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA, said in a statement. “The United States has an international obligation to grant asylum seekers a fair hearing. They must not be deported, or detained any longer, and must have their full cases heard by an immigration judge.”
“It is alarming that the Supreme Court has passed on the opportunity to correct this deeply flawed ruling which denies due process to mothers and children who are seeking this country’s protection,” Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, said Monday. “These families, who have sadly been held in immigration detention for over a year after requesting this country’s protection, face dire risks of danger in their home countries. The United States should not return these families to danger.
“The expedited removal process is riddled with deficiencies that leave vulnerable refugees at risk of deportation back to persecution.”
Though the case entered the federal court system under former President Barack Obama’s administration, the Supreme Court’s decision Monday hands a legal victory to Trump’s government in its attempt to ramp up enforcement of federal immigration laws. Earlier this year, it authorized greater enforcement and widened the pool of potential deportees.
However, multiple federal courts have rejected two of Trump’s orders to deny U.S. entry for immigrants and refugees and many lawmakers believe his effort to build a large border wall won’t meet with congressional approval, let alone pass legal muster.
The president’s Supreme Court appointee, Neil M. Gorsuch, who began his first day on the high court bench Monday, was not part of the decision to reject the case.
Oh, let all of the bleeding heart liberals cry, because the illegal aliens are not allowed to stay in our country. Too bad liberal GARBAGE TRASH!!!!!
Remember the libs want them here but not in their neighborhood or attend their schools.
Liberals are always willing to make themselves feel better at the expense of someone else.
And as i have said many times before. SINCE THEY GO through at least 3 other countries to get here, WHY SHOULD WE have to be the ones to grant them asylum? Why can’t they go south to get asylum say in Chilli, or Argintina.
ALSO, why can’t they go to the US Embassy in their country and clam it there, rather than wait till they have SNUCK INTO our country and got caught??
Wow! Even without Justice Gorsuch’s vote, the Court upheld U.S. law, something it has failed to do, too often, in recent rulings. Perhaps this is a prelude to Constitutional primacy in rulings, instead of political ideology. I hope so.
You cannot go to other countries unless you apply for a visa, offered a job there and in some places like New Zealand you must purchase a home.
Please leave and stop leeching off of us.
And WE used to have those same laws. BUT libtards like the ACLU have been pushing more and more to remove ANY impediment into the USA!
That is why i give cudos to the scoutus here. FOR STANDING upto those commies!
The ACLU is so wrong in its assessment. There are numerous ways people attempt to evade immigration law but one of the biggest ruses are false asylum claims. In almost every instance the people making the claim are actually economic migrants. They are attempting to flee poverty in their country but when caught attempting to enter this country illegally have been coached to make a “credible fear” claim. What needs to change in the law is that these people should be placed in expedited removal proceedings and have their claim adjudicated quickly at the nearest port of entry or Border Patrol Station.
Which is why IMO all claims for asylum should be made to the LOCAL US Embassy in the county of origin. NOT IN PERSON when the INS or Border patrol agents pick them up, some times, 4-5 years after they have already been living here..
The women & children aren’t seeking US protection, they’re parasites seeking US welfare. If they can travel from Central America, slither across our border, they’re quite capable of taking care of themselves in their home country. They have no rights. They’re lawbreakers if they’re here illegal. Ship them home with no further hearings if they can’t prove citizenship.
Thank you Supreme Court and President Trump!
It’s about time and long overdue. Enough.
Finally some common sense, the ILLEGAL ALIENS are using the asylum message to lie their way into the US. Good decision made and now let us deport them back to their own countries.
What make me laugh, is all they need to say is ” fear for my life”. BUT NOT Give any details on WHY they fear for their life, to sometimes be given asylum… IMO that is total Bupkiss. THEY SHOULD be made to give CREDIBLE REASONING for why they fear for their life.. Not just utter those three words…
Now let’s apply this ruling to the backlog of cases and see how many we can dispense with since there doesn’t need to be a hearing.
The ACLU defies logic as usual. They are non-citizens and it is not incumbant on the Federal government to grant any hearing on the subject since they arrived illegally and probably not applied for asylum until much later. One comment about the article, is Texas another country?
It states they “entered the United States through Texas”, usually the phrase would be through Mexico or through Canada the only two countries boardering the U.S.!
The demons DREAM is to make Texas dem/liberal blue. With CA and TX electoral votes dems just might elect dem presidents 4 ever. Free govt stuff / goodies buys TONS of votes from many ppl. Many towns and counties are dem stronghold that use LAW FARE to go after Reps in the state. Houston is a lib nirvana with all the trimmings of lib hell.
Undocumented migrants, a.k.a illegal aliens are not citizens or residents of the US and will be denied due process, regardless of what the ACLU or the Democrats think. If a person’s first act in the US is to break the law and evade immigration authorities, their fate is sealed. Birthright citizenship must be stopped. Trump is on a roll now. Get the entry ban to the Supreme Court.
There IS NO RIGHT in the US CONSTITUTION that says anyone can COME to USA from the REST of the WORLD just because they want to. Ppl of foreign nations simply do NOT have any RIGHT to come TO the United States. Congress has TOTAL control of immigration VIA the Constitution. During the great depression in the 30’s FDR stopped ALL immigration from EVERYWHERE, a prez does have the right via FED LAW to DO THAT. Both prez TRUMAN and Eisenhower KICKED OUT illegals by FORCE during their time in office. Jimmy Carter even singled out Iranians and kicked them OUT of USA. Anchor babies and overstay of VISA also need to get fixed.
According to the ACLU, if you make it across the border of the USA, you are therefore entitled to all rights as a CITIZEN. Sorry, but that logic is highly flawed.