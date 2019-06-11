Supreme Court nixes challenge to gun silencer regulations

The U.S Supreme Court on Monday denied a challenge to prior rulings that upheld federal restrictions on gun sound suppressors, or silencers.

Two Kansas residents had argued that their convictions tied to the purchase of a silencer should be thrown out on Second Amendment grounds.

Without comment, the high court denied petitions to hear the challenges from Jeremy Kettler and Shane Cox.

Kettler and Cox had been convicted of violating restrictions on silencers under the National Firearms Act and sentenced to probation, after Kettler had bought one of the devices from Cox’s military surplus store in 2014.

The two men had argued that the Second Amendment should protect the right to keep and bear firearms accessories such as silencers. They also said they were abiding by a Kansas law that says guns and gun accessories made in the state aren’t subject to federal regulation.

But courts disagreed and have upheld the convictions.

Silencers have come into renewed focus in recent weeks. Authorities believe that accused Virginia Beach gunman DeWayne Craddock used a semi-automatic handgun equipped with a silencer in the recent attack that claimed the lives of 12 people.

In an interview last week with British journalist Piers Morgan, President Trump said he planned to “seriously look at” banning silencers in the wake of the Virginia Beach shooting.

“We’re looking at that,” Mr. Trump said. “I don’t love the idea of it. What’s happening is crazy.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

