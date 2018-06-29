Supreme Court: Meghan McCain reminds ‘View’ Hosts that elections have consequences

So… President Trump gets to pick another Supreme Court justice, and the those on the left are having major meltdowns. They just don’t know what to think. According to them, it was perfectly fine for the Democrats to control everything, but now that Republicans are in control, the world must surely be ending.
“Yeah, let’s have everybody [be] a Republican — the Supreme Court, the Congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship, I believe. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are rolling over in their graves today. What happened to separation of powers? What happened to checks and balances in this country? Gone. Gone,” said Joy Behar.
“Well, Democrats were in power for a long time,” Meghan McCain said. “You had three branches of government at the time. It’s just the pendulum swinging the other way. I knew last night I was texting my sister-in-law and I was, like, tomorrow will be a rough day on the show because I was thrilled. I’m happy we’re getting another Supreme Court nominee, especially as a pro-life, pro-gun, strict constitutionalist Republican….Elections have consequences,” McCain later said.
“I don’t like this line that I, as a Democrat, or an independent or whatever is trying to take away anything from you,” Whoopi Goldberg added. “I’m trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want. Because if you take mine, you’re the one with the problem. If you take my right away from me, to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that. You got a problem. You don’t want people to take your guns? Get out of my behind. Get out of my vagina. Get out!”, raged Whoopi.
I remember obama saying that a few years ago. I guess history repeats itself.
Since the Trump Presidency is a “dictatorship” according to Joy and Whoopi, I suggest Joy and Whoopi move to North Korea. Then they will know what a “dictatorship” really is.
And how can Meghan still call herself a conservative, BEING ON THE BLOODY VIEW???
Ituser? When you have no logical argument to present? Just use absurdity?
Are you deliberately trying to not make sense?
It’s called KARMA, Porthos. Don’t you just LOVE it? If ANYBODY deserves a big, HEAPING serving of it, it is that nasty little sociopath and power-mad banana republic dictator wannabe, Barrack INSANE Obama!
The Dems thought it was really funny and cute when Obama said it, Porthos. Funny, I don’t hear them laughing now!
Pls. tell me — just what one thing Obama or Hillary did for United States? Obama doubled our debit and Hillary’s foreign policy was???? Whatever.
If you checked, obama raked our natl debt up, MORE THAN Every president before him did, COMBINED..
Oh, they did plenty TO the United States, Tallguy. The trouble was, they did NOTHING that was positive or for the BENEFIT of the United States, America-hating little Communist PUKES that they are!
Transgendered bathrooms is about all I can remember.
Get out of my vagina. Get out!”, raged Whoopi. Yeah, like any in over 50 years has even wanted to approach that stink hole!
Her remark made me want to gag. The very thought of her assuming there are people suggesting intimacy with her has me looking for the Pepto and Tums. Hope I can make it before I vomit at such a thought…
i am not sure any sane guy has ever wanted to be in her vagina!
Yeah, I heard that–her FACE is enough to gag a dog off a gut-wagon–without her BIG OBNOXIOUS MOUTH getting in on the act!
Elections do have consequences. Thank God and American patriots that we elected a businessman-entrepreneur Donald J. Trump as POTUS, who is a man who wants to get things done, spends most of his time thinking how to MAGA, and step-by-step is accomplishing it.
Another constitutionalist-originalist is what we need, along with a big wins in the Senate and House.
It really helps, too, southernpatriot, that our President actually LOVES this country and believes in American exceptionalism. THAT is certainly a QUANTUM improvement over that America-hating SOCOPATH and banana republic dictator wannabe who proceeded him and damned near DESTROYED this contry with his MALICIOUS incompetence.
Whoopie – “I’m trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want.” — YOU HYPOCRITE!! What about our right to own guns to protect ourselves?? You complain of people trying to take anything away from you! Interesting these people who go on these shooting rampages are registered democrats. I think it’s a set up from the far left as an excuse to take away our guns.
And please don’t flatter yourself, whoopie. I can’t imagine ANYONE wanting to come within a lightyear of your vagina (unless they’re on some mind altering drug). We are standing up for a baby – the life in the womb. I am more pro-choice than you will EVER be!!
I am pro-abstinence, pro-birth control, pro-adoption. The only thing you can think of is death. You act as if the baby got there by him/herself. The baby got there because 99% of the time the adults don’t want to control their actions and then they don’t want to have the responsibility of the outcome.
I had to do a double take at that statement of WHoppie’s too.
Have not her and her liberal comrades, been stealing and squishing our free speech rights for years, with all their PC hate speech laws and the like? Have they not quelled conservative voices on hundreds of college campuses?
1228rbjj. It’s kind of DUMB that Whoopie is defending the “right” to abortion as “her” rights–since she is, no DOUBT–long PAST the age of having to worry about becoming pregnant (if, indeed, she could find ANYBODY who would come within a MILE of her with sex on their mind.)
Whoopie is what we folks down here in the south call a “double bagger.” If you’re gonna make love to her, you have to wear a bag over YOUR head, too–just in case HERS falls off!
There is nothing more sacrosanct to the liberal that the legality of being able to kill an unborn child. Nothing.
It does put them in a bit of an awkward position though….to argue on one hand for the ability to kill unborn children, while on the other hand, attempting to claim they don’t want to separate kids from their parents.
Personally, I hope they keep trying to reconcile that position.
It only proves that the position they claim of not wanting to separate kids from their parents…while also advocating for the outright murder of them… is a total lie.
Keep up the good work liberals. More and more people are understanding what monsters you really are.
To ConservativeNotRepublican: I think you’ve touched upon something important. Maxine Waters gets angry; Whoopi Goldberg gets angry. Suddenly onlookers get a clear view of the monster, even the demon, inside the captive servant of the Anti-Christ spirit who is now so prominent in this beleaguered nation. Pray for Maxine, if you are a follower of Christ: and pray for Whoopi. Christ asks his followers to pray, even for His enemies, and for our enemies. Unless they repent, they face a most horrible fate! Jesus loves them, and asks us to love them too. Monsters? Yes! Beyond salvation? No! Pray for them, please….
I pray for them, but I have to metaphorically hold my nose whlie doing it! My inability to LOVE enemies such as this are a CONSTANT subject of contrite prayer on my part!
This congnitive dissonance between claiming they are against separating parents from their children–unless of course, it’s done BEFORE the kid is born–is just MORE proof that LOGIC–much less TRUTH–is not something a liberal “mind” is capable of understanding, much LESS practicing!
The whole Roe v. Wade issue is EXACTLY why the Dems are having a TOTAL MELTDOWN at the idea of Pres. Trump appointing another Justice to the Supreme Court, because for the FIRST TIME, they see a REAL possibility that this HORRIFYING and immoral practice is actually in danger of being OUTLAWED again. Did you hear the recording of the Dems at DNC headquarters carrying on after the news broke that Kennedy was retiring? You would have thought somebody had just shot their dog. These people are EVIL. And like EVIL people always DO, they will hiss and RAGE at the sound of TRUTH and MORALITY, and scuttle back into the darkness like the COCKROACHES they are when somebody shines the light of TRUTH on them.
So Whoopi (appropriate name for her) is worried that Trump’s Supreme Court picks might take away her right to an abortion? Seriously, that’s not something she would ever have to worry about again. Her days of aborting babies have long since passed.
Whoopi gives an impassioned defense of our Constitution “I don’t have to listen to your religion” – she’s gonna love Sharia law – didn’t know the old sow was such a closet Islamophobe! however, I can assure her, as far as anyone getting into her behind OR vagina, she has nothing to worry about . . . in fact I can’t think of a single earth species that would touch her with a ten foot pole
Who watches this trash anyway? This program has NO redeeming social value.
We don’t watch it, Bob Gutsche. The ONLY reason we know what goes on there at ALL is because news outlets are always quoting their OUTLANDISH statements, just ilke THIS story. I actually DID see a snippet from “The View” on TV in which Whoopie uttered this clueless lib-tardly and, frankly DISGUSTING statement!
At times I believe it would be beneficial if it were not reported as maybe they would just go away.
The same for these creeps that commit mass shootings. if they were not identified we would deny them the followers the attract.
It’s hard to tell which of the two nut cases, Behar or Goldberg, is more radical in their left wing world. Somehow after reading about all the stupid trash that comes out of their mouths, it amazing that the show they defile is still on the air. Must be because the network they’re on happens to be another of the far left media crowd. Too bad that over the last 50 or so years the media has become so anti-America and anti-constitution, except of course for their defense of the so called freedom of speech amendment. There hasn’t been a real, and unbiased journalists, since Walter Cronkite retired. Now we have nothing but radical talking heads.
Pat Robertson of CBN used to say, “The Devil always overplays his hand.” We’re watching that unfold, in this so-called progressive/liberal movement, before our eyes.
“They just don’t know what to think.”
Libs don’t think. They FEEL. You can hear it whenever they talk.
I FEEL we should pass common sense gun laws.
I FEEL like Trump is being too hard on those immigrants.
I don’t FEEL like I should have to work for a living.
I FEEL like Hillary should have won.
3:20 I FEEL like you’re the one with the problem.
4:48 People will FEEL that their liberties are in jeopardy.
5:52 I FEEL that you have every right…
6:06 I know how you FEEL.
However
6:47 (Meghan) I don’t THINK that murder should be legal.
Just listen to how they talk. It’s all feelings.