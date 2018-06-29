Supreme Court: Meghan McCain reminds ‘View’ Hosts that elections have consequences

So… President Trump gets to pick another Supreme Court justice, and the those on the left are having major meltdowns. They just don’t know what to think. According to them, it was perfectly fine for the Democrats to control everything, but now that Republicans are in control, the world must surely be ending.

“Yeah, let’s have everybody [be] a Republican — the Supreme Court, the Congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship, I believe. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are rolling over in their graves today. What happened to separation of powers? What happened to checks and balances in this country? Gone. Gone,” said Joy Behar.

“Well, Democrats were in power for a long time,” Meghan McCain said. “You had three branches of government at the time. It’s just the pendulum swinging the other way. I knew last night I was texting my sister-in-law and I was, like, tomorrow will be a rough day on the show because I was thrilled. I’m happy we’re getting another Supreme Court nominee, especially as a pro-life, pro-gun, strict constitutionalist Republican….Elections have consequences,” McCain later said.

“I don’t like this line that I, as a Democrat, or an independent or whatever is trying to take away anything from you,” Whoopi Goldberg added. “I’m trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want. Because if you take mine, you’re the one with the problem. If you take my right away from me, to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that. You got a problem. You don’t want people to take your guns? Get out of my behind. Get out of my vagina. Get out!”, raged Whoopi.

