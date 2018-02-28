Supreme Court: Immigrants not entitled to bond hearings

(UPI) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants, even those with permanent legal status, may be held indefinitely by immigration officials without bond hearings.
The high court voted 5-3 to toss a ruling by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals which said immigrants deserved the right to bail hearings every six months. The ruling means immigrants could be detained indefinitely.
“Immigration officials are authorized to detain certain aliens in the course of immigration proceedings while they determine whether those aliens may be lawfully present in the country,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the majority opinion.
The lower court also said immigrants can only be detained beyond the initial six-month period if prosecutors proved it was justified.
“To impose a rigid six-month rule like the court of appeals did is really a mistake,” Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn said in November on behalf of the government, which appealed the 9th Circuit’s ruling.
The Supreme Court’s decision gives leverage to the Trump administration, which has sought a crackdown on undocumented immigrants, some of whom have been detained in immigration raids. Some have been kept in detention for months, some more than a year, awaiting court hearings.
The American Civil Liberties Union denounced the Supreme Court ruling, saying the lives of thousands of immigrants are at risk.
“The government’s practice of locking up immigrants indefinitely, without even a hearing to determine if they pose a risk of flight or danger to the community, as they defend their right to remain in the U.S. is horrific,” the organization said. “Many will ultimately win their deportation cases, but would be forced to unjustly suffer first.”
The Supreme Court decision vacates the 9th Circuit’s ruling, sending it back to the lower court for reconsideration. Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the vote and Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
Finally, even all-but-3 (I can guess probably the 3-termagants) groats on SCOTUS do something right; only actual “right” illegal aliens have is tthat of being returned to their country of citizenship (if they hold multiple, not their choice but that of Americans which of the countries they’re returned to) with no restriction on how much force can be applied to accomplish that!!!
I was surprised to read that Kagan actually recused herself. That doesn’t happen very often. If she had not done so, I feel pretty confident it would have been a 5-4 decision.
Surprises me as well that it was only two of the termagant-trio (less so that the other member of the “waste 4”, Breyer, was the third of the completely-wrong votes).
I was shocked she recused herself too. ESPECIALLY when neither her nor ginsburg recused themselves from that gay marriage debacle..
BUT THIS one positive decision, does NOT (to my point of view) override their STUPID as hell decision earlier, to kick back to the 9th circus, the call on DACA can’t be end by trump..
Thank you Supreme Court for your ruling and your own updated version the “Jailhouse Rock”. To give citizen rights to non-citizens at the expense of legal Americans is theft of rights and funds by Democrat Proxy. A domestic version of GITMO is all they are entitled to which alone will serve notice to millions that we will not tolerate lawbreaking by our own citizens, so certainly will not tolerate lawbreaking by immigrants, legal or illegal. Finally two steps forward, one back, instead of the opposite which is what Obama gave us.
Since the current idiots on the scotus have ruled three times so far against trump, and this is somewhat in his favor, i wouldn’t call this two steps forward one back. To MY count, its three back one forward.
Step 1: Water down everyone’s rights and see if they notice.
Step 2: Give special rights to “protected classes” of people.
Step 3: Make sure they’re imagined rights are protected and your Constitutional rights are trampled.
Step 4: Let it go on long enough to become “case law”.
Step 5: Make sure the Deep State fights every attempt at restoring sanity.
You just lost your rights.
Good old Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Communist trash judges the Ninth Circuit communists and of course the Communist ACLU wanting “rights” for illegal aliens. I hope Trump can appoint a replacement for Ruth the communist and Anthony Kennedy so we can have Constitutional Judges appointed to the Supreme Court.
Excellent, while immigrants to have the same rights if charged with a crime as citizens (which is standard international practice), they do not have those rights where only immigration violations and status is concerned.
It shouldn’t be though. IF THEY ARE NOT a citizen, why should they enjoy the same rights AS A citizen?
If one is not an American Citizen, one does Not have Any Rights afforded our AMERICAN CITIZENS. None.
One is here illegally, therefore a Criminal.
As for those brought here as wee Babes & raised here to adulthood, they knew & should have taken the necessary steps to become a LEGAL American Citizen.
That they did not has come back to bite them.
“IF one is not a citizen, one SHOULD NOT have the same rights afforded TO citizens via our constitution”..
Slight correction there!
So, transfer the illegals to Gitmo and have them stay there until the war on illegal immigration is won or lost.
I’m with you. That’s how wars are fought. If it’s a war, then you put them all in POW camps until after the war. They don’t get lawyers.
“Immigration officials are authorized to detain certain aliens in the course of immigration proceedings while they determine whether those aliens may be lawfully present in the country,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote
Justice Alito got it right. They are aliens. They aren’t immigrants. Immigrants bond to the new country and become citizens. Aliens don’t.
UPI, with its typical slant, calls them immigrants for the rest of the article.
“The American Civil Liberties Union denounced the Supreme Court ruling, saying the lives of thousands of immigrants are at risk.”
Only by being put in a holding pen with other dangerous illegal aliens. That part does put their lives at risk. But that’s also why we want them out of our country. They’re dangerous illegal aliens.
Now to parse this mess of nonsense!
“The government’s practice of locking up immigrants indefinitely, without even a hearing to determine if they pose a risk of flight or danger to the community, as they defend their right to remain in the U.S. is horrific,” the organization said. “Many will ultimately win their deportation cases, but would be forced to unjustly suffer first.”
a. Flight risk?
Hah! If we thought they might flee we’d let them all go. The problem is you can’t get rid of them. They’re non-flight risks. They’re stay here forever risks.
b. Danger to the community.
They’re illegal. They are literally criminal invaders running loose. They are by definition dangerous.
c. Right to remain in the US.
I just read the whole Constitution. What page was that “right” on?
d. Many would ultimately win their deportation cases.
Yes, because 3 people out of 40 million is “many”. And all 3 won only because they had a Clinton-appointed judge.
e. …forced to unjustly suffer first.
How is it unjust for the people causing the problem to suffer? And who should suffer – innocent Americans? Nor are they forced to suffer. They can just sneak right back to their S***hole country and ICE won’t ever think about them again.