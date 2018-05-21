Supreme Court: Employers have right to use arbitration

(UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court voted Monday to uphold employers’ right to use arbitration to resolve disputes, rather than allowing workers to join in class action lawsuits.
In the 5-4 vote, Justice Neil Gorsuch was joined by the panel’s other four conservatives in rejecting arguments that putting cases into private, individual arbitration violate federal labor law.
“As a matter of policy, these questions are surely debatable,” Gorsuch wrote for the majority. “But as a matter of law the answer is clear. In the Federal Arbitration Act, Congress has instructed federal courts to enforce arbitration agreements according to theirterms-including terms providing for individualized proceedings.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg read her dissent from the bench, calling the ruling “egregiously wrong.”
“When workers charge their employers with unlawful conduct — in this case, violations of laws governing wages earned and hours worked — there is strength in numbers,” she said.
The case, Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, pitted two federal laws against each other — the National Labor Relations Act, which allows employees the right to self-organize, and Federal Arbitration Act, which allows employers to settle by arbitration.
Supporters of arbitration say it’s a cheaper and more efficient way to solve work disputes. Critics say companies are trying to strip individuals of important rights — including the ability to band together on claims too small to press individually.
“While Congress is of course always free to amend this judgment, we see nothing suggesting it did so in the NLRA-much less that it manifested a clear intention to displace the Arbitration Act,” Gorsuch wrote.
Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, told CNN the ruling is a “major blow” to employees’ rights.
“This is the Justice Gorsuch that I think most everyone expected,” Vladeck said. “Not only is he endorsing the conservative justices’ controversial approach to arbitration clauses, but he’s taking it an important step further by extending that reasoning to employment agreements, as well.”
Wow! The non union world catches up to the way unions have been working with employers foryears
Given that public employees are in unions at 5x the rate of private companies, and unionization of public employees in inherently incestuous, given the amount of money public employee unions give to elected officials (mainly to keep public jobs as closed shops, and increasing the number of public jobs), your statement doesn’t seem to stand up to the light. Unions have failed to provide any benefit to employees worth the costs to those employees, as PROVEN by the reduction in unionized employees in the private sector.
Given that I was a union member (IBEW Local 574 & IBEW local 46, Seattle) for an aggregate 30 years, a Steward for most of that time and involved in several contract negotiations – none of which had to go to arbitration – I think I have a fairly intimate knowledge of how the process works. Your statement is just as much bs as I would expect from a solid supporter of low wage, low skilled right to starve jobs. In fact I would bet you have never worked a day under a negotiated contract. Want a little more light?
I’d like a “little more light”.
Am I right to assume you were private sector for all of those 30 years? What about the assumption by many – me included- that unions just raise the cost of goods for consumers and the cost of labor for employers while giving money to politicians and causes that increase taxes, and regulations on businesses, thus driving them to relocate if they can.
As a union worker, what are your thoughts on minimum wage?
What is your view of public employee unions?
I have never been in a union. I have seen some of your posts and would sincerely like to hear your thoughts on this.
It’s about damn time.
I disagree. I know 3 friends who HAD to use arbitration with their employers after wrongfully getting terminated. ALL 3 lost their case.. BUT had they been able to sue in regular court, i feel all 3 would have won.. IMO Arbitration FAVORS the employers, not the employees..
I see this the same way I see DACA and other immigration laws. Congress wrote them it’s the job of Congress to fix them.
It is not the courts job to fix bad, but constitutional, laws.
However, for far too long the courts have seen their job as usurping, and often eviscerating, the Rule of Law when specific laws have been passed by congress; with such judicial malfesence based on their personal liberal agendas. It’s time the Rule of Law returned to the Federal benches – all across the Republic.
Which is why i feel ALL THOSE Judges, who are effectively Legislating from the bench (99% of which are rabid liberals)< THEY SHOULD ALL be removed FROM the bench, and lose their license to ever hold a bench again!!!