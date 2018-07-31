Supreme Court denies request to halt teenagers’ climate change lawsuit

(UPI) — The Supreme Court denied the Trump administration’s request to halt a lawsuit seeking increased action by the federal government to combat climate change.
The court issued an order Monday, denying the government’s request to halt the discovery process of obtaining evidence and depositions, stating it was “premature.”
“The breadth of respondents’ claims is striking, however, and the justiciability of those claims presents substantial grounds for difference of opinion,” the court wrote. “The District Court should take these concerns into account in assessing the burdens of discovery and trial, as well as the desirability of a prompt ruling on the Government’s pending dispositive motions.”
The Department of Justice brought the request to retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to halt the case — filed in 2015 by 21 child and young adult plaintiffs — after it was rejected by the District Court for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
“This suit is an attempt to redirect federal environmental and energy policies through the courts rather than through the political process, by asserting a new and unsupported fundamental due process right to certain climate conditions,” the Justice Department said.
A group of young people represented by climate activist and scientist James Hansen originally filed the lawsuit against the Obama administration, government policies violated their constitutional rights by exacerbating global warming for future generations.
They seek to force the government to implement a plan to phase out carbon emissions in order to stabilize the environment.
“The harm to the climate system threatens the very foundation of life, including the personal security, liberties, and property,” if those involved in the case, lawyers for the young people said.
Lawyers also said the government was attempting to short-circuit the usual litigation process by seeking to halt the case.
OK, I’ve had it with this “fake science”, “climate change” BS. I want the Trump administration to take this on as a priority and I want REAL scientists to generate a genuine scientific study to debunk all the “fake science”, big-government, militant atheists who try to promote “man-made” global warming. It always has been an attempt to promote man above God. Climate, weather, is the last dominion of God over man and the libtards can’t allow that if they want to maintain power. Time to pull the curtains and reveal the DemocRATs pulling levers.
Liberals are all about erasing God so they can prop themselves up as gods.
From the article:
“They seek to force the government to implement a plan to phase out carbon emissions in order to stabilize the environment.”
______________
Now, mind ya, I’ll never claim ta be the sharpest tool in the shed, but it seems to me that the statement quoted above makes a lot of assumptions, not the least of which is…..
* It assumes that man is, in fact, a force which is causing destabilization
* That said destabilization is a given to begin with
* That government policy can control and “stabilize” the environment, if only the proper government policies are put in place
* That phasing out carbon emissions will achieve a desired result
* That the climate will react to said policy in the way which the climate alarmists believe it will and….
* That no other influences, either natural, or by any other nation, can have any impact on the climate…only America government policy.
The article also says the Supreme Court rejected the request, but that the request was brought before Kennedy. Does that mean a vote of the 9 justices was taken, and then a majority denied the request of the Trump administration, or was it a number less than the full 9, or only Kennedy himself?
AND it assumes if WE do all that, then a real difference will be made, when HUNDREDS OF OTHER Countries are not doing jack to reign in THEIR emissions.
The rejection was likely to be by Kennedy and maybe a couple of other judges. There are few cases where the entire court weighs in on a rejection of a filing, in this case a filing requesting the stop of discovery in a case before a lower court. The real issue is that without loser pays, in this case the taxpayers are footing the bill for all the “discovery” these libs can come up with.
There are several false assumptions needed if you want to believe AGW is real. Consensus is not real science.
Thousands of “scientists” with consensus told us that the Earth was flat.
One man with proof (Columbus) gave us the right answer.
Also look today how Facebook and YouTube are “shadow banning” anyone who doesn’t agree with them. After a while, they can proudly say, 100% of our customers agree… Yeah, that’s because you silenced all dissent.
Likewise, we have the emails from East Anglia University where the key figures in the AGW hoax were targeting and ruining the careers of those who disagreed. Here’s some background on how James Hansen et ilk distorted the data to fit their Narrrative. Their actions were most disgusting.
LINK
Everything about AGW stinks. You might as well believe a Hillary or Obama speech as to believe the AGW alarmists.
All I know is that a hell of a lot of scientists who do not believe in man-made climate change. Of course they are the ones who are not receiving government grants to study the climate. Pretty much the scientists who say they believe in man-made climate change have a vested interest in doing so. If they deny man-made climate change, their grant money will disappear. So tell me they don’t have a conflict of interest.